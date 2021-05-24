|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Aptorum Group Ltd., of London
|ALS-4
|Antivirulence agent
|Staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA
|2 initial cohorts (25 mg, 50 mg) of single ascending-dose portion of ongoing trial in healthy adults completed with no serious adverse events; third cohort (100 mg) initiated
|Avalyn Pharma Inc., of Seattle
|AP-01 (inhaled pirfenidone)
|TGF beta receptor antagonist
|Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
|24-week data from phase I/II study of 2 dose regimens showed no loss of lung function, on average, in high-dose group (100 mg twice daily) measured by FVC vs. progressive loss of lung function for low-dose group (50 mg once daily), with statistically significant difference (p=0.049)
|Beyondspring Inc., of New York
|Plinabulin
|Immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent
|Small-cell lung cancer
|Investigator-initiated combination study with Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) and Yervoy (ipilimumab, BMS) showed 46% objective response rate in 13 evaluable participants with PD-1/L1-naïve or resistant tumors in second line and beyond
|Cynata Therapeutics Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|Cymerus
|Mesenchymoangioblast-derived mesenchymal stem cell therapy
|Acute respiratory distress syndrome
|First of 24 adults admitted to ICU with respiratory distress enrolled in Mend trial; primary efficacy endpoint is trajectory of PaO2/FiO2 ratio (measure of hypoxemia) by day 7
|Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea
|DWN-12088
|Prolyl-tRNA synthetase inhibitor
|Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
|Study in 72 healthy adults confirmed safety and tolerability as well as pharmacodynamic markers
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., unit of Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J.
|Teclistamab
|T-cell redirecting bispecific antibody
|Multiple myeloma
|At median follow-up of >6 months, updated Majestec-1 study in heavily pretreated people with relapsed/refractory disease (n=40) showed overall response rate of 65% at recommended subcutaneous phase II dose
|Nanobiotix SA, of Paris
|NBTXR-3
|Radiotherapy-activated hafnium oxide nanoparticles
|Head and neck cancer
|Updated results from phase I dose expansion in evaluable participants (40/52) showed durable signs of efficacy at median follow-up of 8.1 months with overall objective response rate of 82.5% and complete response rate of 62.5%; 10 deaths related to adverse events reported and 4 deaths related to radiotherapy observed
|Neoimmunetech Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa)
|IL-7 agonist
|Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy
|First participant dosed in investigator-initiated trial; primary outcome measure is longitudinal change in absolute lymphocyte count
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., of Newark, Calif.
|PN-232
|IL-23 antagonist
|IL-23 mediated diseases
|First of about 84 healthy adults dosed in 3-part study; top-line data expected around year-end 2021
|Sparrow Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Portland, Ore.
|SPI-62
|HSD-1 inhibitor
|Cushing syndrome
|Data from phase I and II trials showed, at 6 weeks in people with peripheral diabetic neuropathy, separation from placebo of 0.5% on HbA1c, 1.64 mM on glucose, 0.77 mM on cholesterol and 0.42 mM on triglycerides; phase II trial to begin by year-end 2021 in people with Cushing and comorbidity of type 2 diabetes, impaired glucose tolerance or hyperlipidemia
|Phase II
|Abivax SA, of Paris
|ABX-464
|Rev protein modulator
|Ulcerative colitis
|Phase IIb induction study in 254 participants with moderate to severe disease met primary endpoint of statistically significant reduction of Modified Mayo Score at 3 tested doses (p<0.05 in intent-to-treat population); preliminary analysis of first 51 enrolled on long-term maintenance study showed increased and durable clinical remission and endoscopic effects after 48 weeks; phase III program expected to begin by year-end 2021
|Humacyte Inc., of Durham, N.C.
|Human acellular vessels
|Off-the-shelf replacement vessels
|Vascular access in hemodialysis
|Trial showed long-term durability and functional access with low infection risk
|Morphosys AG, of Planegg, Germany, and Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del.
|Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix)
|CD19-targeting monoclonal antibody
|Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
|3-year data from combination trial with lenalidomide in relapsed/refractory disease showed clinically significant durable responses and consistent safety
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of South San Francisco
|Aldafermin
|FGF-19 ligand
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|24-week phase IIb Alpine 2/3 study in 171 people with biopsy-confirmed disease and stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis missed primary endpoint of fibrosis improvement by >1 stage with no worsening of NASH vs. placebo; company halting development
|Spruce Biosciences Inc., of San Francisco
|Tildacerfont
|CRF-1 receptor antagonist
|Congenital adrenal hyperplasia
|In people with mean baseline levels significantly above upper limit of normal, study drug resulted in mean maximum reductions of 84% in ACTH, 80% in 17-OHP and 79% in A4 across 12-week study period; during month 3, normalization of ACTH levels achieved in 60% and normalization of A4 levels in 40% of people with poor disease control at baseline
|Phase III
|Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago
|Rinvoq (upadacitinib)
|JAK inhibitor
|Atopic dermatitis
|Data from the Measure Up 1 and 2 studies published in The Lancet showed placebo-adjusted EASI-75 at week 16 was 53.3% and 46.9% for the 15-mg dose and 63.4% and 59.6% for the 30-mg dose for the 2 studies, respectively; placebo-adjusted proportion of patients who achieved a vIGA-AD response at week 16 was 39.8% and 34% for the 15-mg dose and 53.6%and 47.4% for the 30-mg dose for the 2 studies, respectively (all p<0.0001); in the AD up study, published separately in The Lancet, at week 16, the proportion of patients who had achieved EASI-75 was 65% for upadacitinib 15 mg plus topical corticosteroid and 77% for upadacitinib 30 mg plus topical corticosteroids compared to 26% for topical corticosteroids alone (p<0.0001 for both doses); proportion of patients who had achieved a vIGA-AD response at week 16 was 40% for upadacitinib 15 mg plus topical corticosteroid and 59% for upadacitinib 30 mg plus topical corticosteroids compared to 11% for topical corticosteroids alone (p<0.0001 for both doses)
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|BI-425809
|Glycine transporter-1 inhibitor
|Cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia
|Plans to run 3 phase III studies (CONNEX-1, -2 and -3); primary endpoint of all 3 studies is the change in overall composite T-score of the Measurement and Treatment Research to Improve Cognition in Schizophrenia Consensus Cognitive Battery after 26 weeks of treatment
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany
|20vPnC; Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 Vaccine booster
|20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine; mRNA based vaccine against SARS-CoV-2
|Pneumococcal disease and COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Enrolled first of 600 participants in the study of adults ages 65 and older testing the coadministration of the vaccines; primary endpoint is safety; secondary endpoints include immune responses produced by each of the vaccines
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|TAK-003
|Dengue vaccine
|Dengue prophylaxis
|In the TIDES (DEN-301) study, 3 years after the second dose, overall vaccine efficacy (VE) was 62% against virologically-confirmed dengue, with 65% VE in seropositive individuals and 54.3% VE in seronegative individuals; VE against hospitalized dengue was 83.6%, with 86% VE in seropositive individuals and 77.1% VE in seronegative individuals
