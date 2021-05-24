Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Aptorum Group Ltd., of London ALS-4 Antivirulence agent Staphylococcus aureus , including MRSA 2 initial cohorts (25 mg, 50 mg) of single ascending-dose portion of ongoing trial in healthy adults completed with no serious adverse events; third cohort (100 mg) initiated

Avalyn Pharma Inc., of Seattle AP-01 (inhaled pirfenidone) TGF beta receptor antagonist Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis 24-week data from phase I/II study of 2 dose regimens showed no loss of lung function, on average, in high-dose group (100 mg twice daily) measured by FVC vs. progressive loss of lung function for low-dose group (50 mg once daily), with statistically significant difference (p=0.049)

Beyondspring Inc., of New York Plinabulin Immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent Small-cell lung cancer Investigator-initiated combination study with Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) and Yervoy (ipilimumab, BMS) showed 46% objective response rate in 13 evaluable participants with PD-1/L1-naïve or resistant tumors in second line and beyond

Cynata Therapeutics Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia Cymerus Mesenchymoangioblast-derived mesenchymal stem cell therapy Acute respiratory distress syndrome First of 24 adults admitted to ICU with respiratory distress enrolled in Mend trial; primary efficacy endpoint is trajectory of PaO2/FiO2 ratio (measure of hypoxemia) by day 7

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea DWN-12088 Prolyl-tRNA synthetase inhibitor Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Study in 72 healthy adults confirmed safety and tolerability as well as pharmacodynamic markers

Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., unit of Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J. Teclistamab T-cell redirecting bispecific antibody Multiple myeloma At median follow-up of >6 months, updated Majestec-1 study in heavily pretreated people with relapsed/refractory disease (n=40) showed overall response rate of 65% at recommended subcutaneous phase II dose

Nanobiotix SA, of Paris NBTXR-3 Radiotherapy-activated hafnium oxide nanoparticles Head and neck cancer Updated results from phase I dose expansion in evaluable participants (40/52) showed durable signs of efficacy at median follow-up of 8.1 months with overall objective response rate of 82.5% and complete response rate of 62.5%; 10 deaths related to adverse events reported and 4 deaths related to radiotherapy observed

Neoimmunetech Inc., of Rockville, Md. NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) IL-7 agonist Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy First participant dosed in investigator-initiated trial; primary outcome measure is longitudinal change in absolute lymphocyte count

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., of Newark, Calif. PN-232 IL-23 antagonist IL-23 mediated diseases First of about 84 healthy adults dosed in 3-part study; top-line data expected around year-end 2021

Sparrow Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Portland, Ore. SPI-62 HSD-1 inhibitor Cushing syndrome Data from phase I and II trials showed, at 6 weeks in people with peripheral diabetic neuropathy, separation from placebo of 0.5% on HbA1c, 1.64 mM on glucose, 0.77 mM on cholesterol and 0.42 mM on triglycerides; phase II trial to begin by year-end 2021 in people with Cushing and comorbidity of type 2 diabetes, impaired glucose tolerance or hyperlipidemia

Phase II

Abivax SA, of Paris ABX-464 Rev protein modulator Ulcerative colitis Phase IIb induction study in 254 participants with moderate to severe disease met primary endpoint of statistically significant reduction of Modified Mayo Score at 3 tested doses (p<0.05 in intent-to-treat population); preliminary analysis of first 51 enrolled on long-term maintenance study showed increased and durable clinical remission and endoscopic effects after 48 weeks; phase III program expected to begin by year-end 2021

Humacyte Inc., of Durham, N.C. Human acellular vessels Off-the-shelf replacement vessels Vascular access in hemodialysis Trial showed long-term durability and functional access with low infection risk

Morphosys AG, of Planegg, Germany, and Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del. Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) CD19-targeting monoclonal antibody Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma 3-year data from combination trial with lenalidomide in relapsed/refractory disease showed clinically significant durable responses and consistent safety

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of South San Francisco Aldafermin FGF-19 ligand Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis 24-week phase IIb Alpine 2/3 study in 171 people with biopsy-confirmed disease and stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis missed primary endpoint of fibrosis improvement by >1 stage with no worsening of NASH vs. placebo; company halting development

Spruce Biosciences Inc., of San Francisco Tildacerfont CRF-1 receptor antagonist Congenital adrenal hyperplasia In people with mean baseline levels significantly above upper limit of normal, study drug resulted in mean maximum reductions of 84% in ACTH, 80% in 17-OHP and 79% in A4 across 12-week study period; during month 3, normalization of ACTH levels achieved in 60% and normalization of A4 levels in 40% of people with poor disease control at baseline

Phase III

Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago Rinvoq (upadacitinib) JAK inhibitor Atopic dermatitis Data from the Measure Up 1 and 2 studies published in The Lancet showed placebo-adjusted EASI-75 at week 16 was 53.3% and 46.9% for the 15-mg dose and 63.4% and 59.6% for the 30-mg dose for the 2 studies, respectively; placebo-adjusted proportion of patients who achieved a vIGA-AD response at week 16 was 39.8% and 34% for the 15-mg dose and 53.6%and 47.4% for the 30-mg dose for the 2 studies, respectively (all p<0.0001); in the AD up study, published separately in The Lancet, at week 16, the proportion of patients who had achieved EASI-75 was 65% for upadacitinib 15 mg plus topical corticosteroid and 77% for upadacitinib 30 mg plus topical corticosteroids compared to 26% for topical corticosteroids alone (p<0.0001 for both doses); proportion of patients who had achieved a vIGA-AD response at week 16 was 40% for upadacitinib 15 mg plus topical corticosteroid and 59% for upadacitinib 30 mg plus topical corticosteroids compared to 11% for topical corticosteroids alone (p<0.0001 for both doses)

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany BI-425809 Glycine transporter-1 inhibitor Cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia Plans to run 3 phase III studies (CONNEX-1, -2 and -3); primary endpoint of all 3 studies is the change in overall composite T-score of the Measurement and Treatment Research to Improve Cognition in Schizophrenia Consensus Cognitive Battery after 26 weeks of treatment

Pfizer Inc., of New York, Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany 20vPnC; Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 Vaccine booster 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine; mRNA based vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 Pneumococcal disease and COVID-19 prophylaxis Enrolled first of 600 participants in the study of adults ages 65 and older testing the coadministration of the vaccines; primary endpoint is safety; secondary endpoints include immune responses produced by each of the vaccines

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan TAK-003 Dengue vaccine Dengue prophylaxis In the TIDES (DEN-301) study, 3 years after the second dose, overall vaccine efficacy (VE) was 62% against virologically-confirmed dengue, with 65% VE in seropositive individuals and 54.3% VE in seronegative individuals; VE against hospitalized dengue was 83.6%, with 86% VE in seropositive individuals and 77.1% VE in seronegative individuals