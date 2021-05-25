Company Product Description Indication Status

Advanced Biological Laboratories SA, of Luxembourg Deepchek Whole Genome SARS-CoV-2 Genotyping assay In-vitro diagnostics kit For use on previously diagnosed COVID-19 patients Received CE-IVD registration

Amg International GmbH, of Winsen, Germany Unity-B Balloon expandable biodegradable biliary stent Endoscopic management of biliary obstruction Received the CE mark

Choicespine LLC, of Knoxville, Tenn. Blackhawk Ti cervical spacer system Intervertebral fusion device that uses Biobond 3D-printed titanium porous matrix Stabilizes cervical spinal segment to promote fusion in order to restrict motion and decrease pain Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

Guard Medical Inc., of Miami Npseal Negative pressure wound therapy dressing Treatment of closed surgical incisions U.S. FDA issued 510(k) clearance to increase wear time from 3 to 6 days

Ihealthscreen Inc., of Richmond Hill, N.Y. Ipredict Automated artificial intelligence system For diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma suspect screening Received CE certification

Jenavalve Technology Inc., of Irvine, Calif. Trilogy heart valve system Transcatheter heart valve and transfemoral delivery catheter Treatment of both aortic regurgitation and aortic stenosis Received the CE mark

Quidel Corp., of San Diego Sofia SARS Antigen FIA test Lateral flow immunofluorescent sandwich assay Detects the nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2 from nasal swab specimens Received Health Canada approval

Unity HA, a subsidiary of Effingham, Ill.-based Bonutti Research Inc. Pulsante SPG microstimulator system Implantable neurostimulation technology provides on-demand stimulation of the sphenopalatine ganglion (SPG) Treatment of acute pain associated with chronic cluster headaches U.S. FDA granted breakthrough device designation

Uroviu Corp., of Bellevue, Wash. Uro-G Flexible single-use cystoscope with a fully deflectable tip For examining and performing procedures within the urinary tract Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA