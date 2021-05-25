|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Advanced Biological Laboratories SA, of Luxembourg
|Deepchek Whole Genome SARS-CoV-2 Genotyping assay
|In-vitro diagnostics kit
|For use on previously diagnosed COVID-19 patients
|Received CE-IVD registration
|Amg International GmbH, of Winsen, Germany
|Unity-B
|Balloon expandable biodegradable biliary stent
|Endoscopic management of biliary obstruction
|Received the CE mark
|Choicespine LLC, of Knoxville, Tenn.
|Blackhawk Ti cervical spacer system
|Intervertebral fusion device that uses Biobond 3D-printed titanium porous matrix
|Stabilizes cervical spinal segment to promote fusion in order to restrict motion and decrease pain
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Guard Medical Inc., of Miami
|Npseal
|Negative pressure wound therapy dressing
|Treatment of closed surgical incisions
|U.S. FDA issued 510(k) clearance to increase wear time from 3 to 6 days
|Ihealthscreen Inc., of Richmond Hill, N.Y.
|Ipredict
|Automated artificial intelligence system
|For diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma suspect screening
|Received CE certification
|Jenavalve Technology Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|Trilogy heart valve system
|Transcatheter heart valve and transfemoral delivery catheter
|Treatment of both aortic regurgitation and aortic stenosis
|Received the CE mark
|Quidel Corp., of San Diego
|Sofia SARS Antigen FIA test
|Lateral flow immunofluorescent sandwich assay
|Detects the nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2 from nasal swab specimens
|Received Health Canada approval
|Unity HA, a subsidiary of Effingham, Ill.-based Bonutti Research Inc.
|Pulsante SPG microstimulator system
|Implantable neurostimulation technology provides on-demand stimulation of the sphenopalatine ganglion (SPG)
|Treatment of acute pain associated with chronic cluster headaches
|U.S. FDA granted breakthrough device designation
|Uroviu Corp., of Bellevue, Wash.
|Uro-G
|Flexible single-use cystoscope with a fully deflectable tip
|For examining and performing procedures within the urinary tract
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
