Company Product Description Indication Status

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Lexington, Mass., and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis LY-819469 Galxc RNAi candidate targeting LPA gene Cardiometabolic diseases FDA accepted IND filed by Lilly for phase I trial

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc., of Torrance, Calif. Endari L-glutamine oral powder Sickle cell disease Marketing application accepted for review by Saudi Food and Drug Authority; SFDA's review and approval process typically takes 12 to 18 months

Foresee Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Taipei, Taiwan Camcevi (leuprolide mesylate) Subcutaneous depot version of GnRH agonist Advanced prostate cancer FDA approved NDA for ready-to-use 6-month formulation

Gannex, a unit of Shanghai-based Ascletis Pharma Inc. ASC-42 Nonsteroidal, selective FXR agonist Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis China’s NMPA cleared the IND

Glaxosmithkline plc, of London, and Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco Sotrovimab (VIR-7831) Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 FDA granted emergency use authorization for treatment of mild to moderate disease in adults and pediatric patients, ages 12 and older weighing at least 40 kg, with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death

Hightide Therapeutics Co. Ltd., of Shenzhen, China HTD-1801 Ionic salt of berberine and ursodeoxycholic acid Type 2 diabetes mellitus China’s NMPA cleared start of trials testing drug’s ability to improve blood glucose control in patients with T2DM

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) Farnesoid X receptor agonist Primary biliary cholangitis FDA updated label stating that Ocaliva should not be used in PBC patients with advanced cirrhosis

Legend Biotech Corp., of Somerset, N.J., and Janssen Biotech Inc., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson Ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) BCMA-directed CAR T therapy Multiple myeloma FDA accepted BLA for priority review and set PDUFA date of Nov. 29, 2021

Myovant Sciences Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland, and Pfizer Inc., of New York Myfembree (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1 mg and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) GNRH receptor antagonist; estradiol agonist; progesterone receptor agonist Uterine fibroids Approved by FDA as once-daily treatment for management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women, with a treatment duration of up to 24 months

Ocugen Inc., of Malvern, Pa. Covaxin COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 Confirmed plan to submit emergency use authorization to FDA in June 2021

Seelos Therapeutics Inc., of New York SLS-005 Transcription factor EB stimulator Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis EMA’s Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products granted orphan designation

Tarus Therapeutics Inc., of New York TT-4 Oral small molecule targeting adenosine A2B receptor Advanced solid tumors FDA cleared IND for phase Ia/Ib study to start in the third quarter of 2021, testing drug as both monotherapy and in combination with other cancer drugs

Transgene SA, of Strasbourg, France, and Bioinvent International AB, of Lund, Sweden BT-001 Oncolytic virus armed with Treg-depleting human recombinant anti-CTLA4 antibody and GM-CSF Cancer FDA cleared IND for phase I/IIa trial