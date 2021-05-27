|Company
|Acutus Medical Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|Acqblate Force Sensing ablation catheter and system
|Cardiac ablation system that operates in standalone manner or in conjunction with compatible 3D mapping systems
|Atrial fibrillation
|FDA IDE approval
|Advanced Human Imaging Ltd., of Perth, Australia
|Derma AI
|Classified skin conditions from image captured on smartphone camera; embedded in AHI Dermascan
|Classification of skin conditions
|CE mark
|Avicenna.AI, of La Ciotat, France
|Cina Aspects AI
|Computes heat map indicating probability of hypodensity and/or sulcal effacement in brain and displays list of infarcted regions
|Stroke severity assessment
|CE mark
|Lantheus Holdings Inc., of North Billerica, Mass.
|Pylarity (piflufolastat F 18) injection
|F 18-labeled prostate-specific membrane antigen targeted PET imaging agent
|Identification of metastasis or recurrence of prostate cancer
|FDA approval
|Micro Interventional Devices Inc., of Newtown, Pa.
|Mia-T Percutaneous Tricuspid Annuloplasty System
|12F catheter-based system
|Treatment of moderate-severe tricuspid regurgitation
|FDA breakthrough device designation
|Nowdiagnostics Inc., of Springdale, Ark.
|Adexusdx
|COVID-19 antibody test
|Point-of-care diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 virus
|FDA EUA
