Company Product Description Indication Status
Acutus Medical Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif. Acqblate Force Sensing ablation catheter and system Cardiac ablation system that operates in standalone manner or in conjunction with compatible 3D mapping systems Atrial fibrillation FDA IDE approval
Advanced Human Imaging Ltd., of Perth, Australia Derma AI Classified skin conditions from image captured on smartphone camera; embedded in AHI Dermascan Classification of skin conditions CE mark
Avicenna.AI, of La Ciotat, France Cina Aspects AI Computes heat map indicating probability of hypodensity and/or sulcal effacement in brain and displays list of infarcted regions Stroke severity assessment CE mark
Lantheus Holdings Inc., of North Billerica, Mass. Pylarity (piflufolastat F 18) injection F 18-labeled prostate-specific membrane antigen targeted PET imaging agent Identification of metastasis or recurrence of prostate cancer FDA approval
Micro Interventional Devices Inc., of Newtown, Pa. Mia-T Percutaneous Tricuspid Annuloplasty System 12F catheter-based system Treatment of moderate-severe tricuspid regurgitation FDA breakthrough device designation
Nowdiagnostics Inc., of Springdale, Ark. Adexusdx COVID-19 antibody test Point-of-care diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 virus FDA EUA

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.