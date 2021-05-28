Company Product Description Indication Status

Affamed Therapeutics Ltd., of Shanghai AM-006 Non-ergot dopamine agonist Early Parkinson’s disease China’s NMPA approved CTA for phase IIb study

Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif. Lumakras (sotorasib) KRASG12C inhibitor Non-small-cell lung cancer Approved by FDA for treating adults with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic disease, as determined by FDA-approved test, who have received at least 1 prior systemic therapy; drug received accelerated approval

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. Tagrisso (osimertinib) EGFR inhibitor Non-small-cell lung cancer Approved in European Union for use as adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage EGFRm disease after complete tumor resection with curative intent; indicated for EGFRm patients whose tumors have exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) mutations

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd., of New Haven, Conn. Nurtec ODT (rimegepant 75 mg) Oral CGRP antagonist Episodic migraine Approved by FDA for preventive treatment; label also expanded to include use of Nurtec ODT 75 mg up to 18 doses/month, allowing for both acute and preventive therapy in the same patient

Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York Zeposia (ozanimod) S1P receptor modulator Ulcerative colitis Approved by FDA for treating adults with moderate to severely active UC

Calliditas Therapeutics AB, of Stockholm Nefecon Oral formulation targeting down-regulation of IgA1 Primary IgA nephropathy Submitted marketing application to EMA

Diurnal Group plc, of Cardiff, U.K. Efmody (hydrocortisone modified-release hard capsules) Androgen modulator; corticosteroid agonist Congenital adrenal hyperplasia European Commission approved marketing authorization for use in adults and adolescents, 12 and older

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Deer Park, Ill. Dehydrated alcohol injection Dehydrated alcohol injection Methanol poisoning FDA issued complete response letter in response to submission of NDA; pre-approval inspection of European contract manufacturer is pending due to what company believes are COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.J. Pedmark Formulation of sodium thiosulfate Ototoxicity Resubmitted NDA seeking FDA approval for the prevention of ototoxicity induced by cisplatin chemotherapy in patients 1 month to < 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors

Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif. Lenzilumab GM-CSF ligand inhibitor COVID-19 Submitted application to FDA requesting emergency use authorization for treatment of hospitalized patients

Iterum Therapeutics plc, of Dublin Sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid Beta-lactam antibiotic; anti-inflammatory Uncomplicated urinary tract infections Following late-cycle meeting with FDA, agency determined an advisory committee is not currently necessary; PDUFA goal date of July 25, 2021

Lantheus Holdings Inc., of North Billerica, Mass. Pylarify F 18-labeled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent Prostate cancer FDA approved for use in identifying

Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsvaerd, Denmark Ozempic (semaglutide) Once-weekly GLP-1 analogue Type 2 diabetes Resubmitted expansion application to FDA to introduce a new dose of 2 mg; resubmission follows refuse to file letter received March 22, 2021

Ose Immunotherapeutics SAS, of Nantes, France, and the Fort Foundation Tedopi Neoepitope-based vaccine Non-small-cell lung cancer Italian Medicines Agency and Italian Ethics Committee approved start of phase II trial evaluating Tedopi in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) or chemotherapy as second-line treatment

PCI Biotech Holding ASA, of Oslo, Norway Fimaporfin Photosensitizer Inoperable locally advanced or metastatic bile duct cancer Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea granted orphan designation

Provention Bio Inc., of Red Bank, N.J. Teplizumab Monoclonal antibody targeting CD3 Type 1 diabetes mellitus FDA’s Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 10-7 that benefits of drug outweigh risks in support of approval to delay type 1 diabetes mellitus

Ryvu Therapeutics SA, of Krakow, Poland RVU-120 (SEL-120) CDK8/CDK19 inhibitor Relapsed/refractory metastatic or advanced solid tumors Polish Office for Registration of Medicinal Products, Medical Devices and Biocidal Products, and the respective Central Ethics Committee, cleared CTA for phase I/II trial

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., of West Chester, Pa. VP-102 Drug-device product containing GMP-controlled formulation of cantharidin Molluscum contagiosum FDA extended review period for NDA by 3 months to Sept. 23, 2021