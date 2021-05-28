|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Affamed Therapeutics Ltd., of Shanghai
|AM-006
|Non-ergot dopamine agonist
|Early Parkinson’s disease
|China’s NMPA approved CTA for phase IIb study
|Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif.
|Lumakras (sotorasib)
|KRASG12C inhibitor
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|Approved by FDA for treating adults with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic disease, as determined by FDA-approved test, who have received at least 1 prior systemic therapy; drug received accelerated approval
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Tagrisso (osimertinib)
|EGFR inhibitor
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|Approved in European Union for use as adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage EGFRm disease after complete tumor resection with curative intent; indicated for EGFRm patients whose tumors have exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) mutations
|Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd., of New Haven, Conn.
|Nurtec ODT (rimegepant 75 mg)
|Oral CGRP antagonist
|Episodic migraine
|Approved by FDA for preventive treatment; label also expanded to include use of Nurtec ODT 75 mg up to 18 doses/month, allowing for both acute and preventive therapy in the same patient
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Zeposia (ozanimod)
|S1P receptor modulator
|Ulcerative colitis
|Approved by FDA for treating adults with moderate to severely active UC
|Calliditas Therapeutics AB, of Stockholm
|Nefecon
|Oral formulation targeting down-regulation of IgA1
|Primary IgA nephropathy
|Submitted marketing application to EMA
|Diurnal Group plc, of Cardiff, U.K.
|Efmody (hydrocortisone modified-release hard capsules)
|Androgen modulator; corticosteroid agonist
|Congenital adrenal hyperplasia
|European Commission approved marketing authorization for use in adults and adolescents, 12 and older
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Deer Park, Ill.
|Dehydrated alcohol injection
|Dehydrated alcohol injection
|Methanol poisoning
|FDA issued complete response letter in response to submission of NDA; pre-approval inspection of European contract manufacturer is pending due to what company believes are COVID-19-related travel restrictions
|Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.J.
|Pedmark
|Formulation of sodium thiosulfate
|Ototoxicity
|Resubmitted NDA seeking FDA approval for the prevention of ototoxicity induced by cisplatin chemotherapy in patients 1 month to < 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors
|Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif.
|Lenzilumab
|GM-CSF ligand inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Submitted application to FDA requesting emergency use authorization for treatment of hospitalized patients
|Iterum Therapeutics plc, of Dublin
|Sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid
|Beta-lactam antibiotic; anti-inflammatory
|Uncomplicated urinary tract infections
|Following late-cycle meeting with FDA, agency determined an advisory committee is not currently necessary; PDUFA goal date of July 25, 2021
|Lantheus Holdings Inc., of North Billerica, Mass.
|Pylarify
|F 18-labeled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent
|Prostate cancer
|FDA approved for use in identifying
|Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsvaerd, Denmark
|Ozempic (semaglutide)
|Once-weekly GLP-1 analogue
|Type 2 diabetes
|Resubmitted expansion application to FDA to introduce a new dose of 2 mg; resubmission follows refuse to file letter received March 22, 2021
|Ose Immunotherapeutics SAS, of Nantes, France, and the Fort Foundation
|Tedopi
|Neoepitope-based vaccine
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|Italian Medicines Agency and Italian Ethics Committee approved start of phase II trial evaluating Tedopi in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) or chemotherapy as second-line treatment
|PCI Biotech Holding ASA, of Oslo, Norway
|Fimaporfin
|Photosensitizer
|Inoperable locally advanced or metastatic bile duct cancer
|Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea granted orphan designation
|Provention Bio Inc., of Red Bank, N.J.
|Teplizumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CD3
|Type 1 diabetes mellitus
|FDA’s Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 10-7 that benefits of drug outweigh risks in support of approval to delay type 1 diabetes mellitus
|Ryvu Therapeutics SA, of Krakow, Poland
|RVU-120 (SEL-120)
|CDK8/CDK19 inhibitor
|Relapsed/refractory metastatic or advanced solid tumors
|Polish Office for Registration of Medicinal Products, Medical Devices and Biocidal Products, and the respective Central Ethics Committee, cleared CTA for phase I/II trial
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., of West Chester, Pa.
|VP-102
|Drug-device product containing GMP-controlled formulation of cantharidin
|Molluscum contagiosum
|FDA extended review period for NDA by 3 months to Sept. 23, 2021
Notes
