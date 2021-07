10x Genomics releases new high-throughput single-cell analysis platform

10x Genomics Inc. launched its latest platform for single-cell analysis, the Chromium X Series, to cost-effectively "enable massively large-scale experiments," according to the company. The system cuts the cost of single-cell analysis 83%, from 12 cents to 2 cents per cell, a significant step toward reducing the costs low enough to make genomic sequencing widely available.