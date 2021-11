Trillium lab gets C$1M to close gap between high performing algorithms and patient outcomes

TORONTO – Trillium Health Partners has received a C$1 million (US$810,000) grant from TD Bank Group to help accelerate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) at a newly developed health care lab. The AI Deployment and Evaluation (AIDE) lab will determine if machine learning models developed by industry and academia work well outside the data sets upon which they were trained.