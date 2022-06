FDA unilaterally proposes to down-classify 2 device types for detection of melanoma

The U.S. FDA reported a proposed down-classification for two device types intended for detection of melanoma, a move that would ease the premarket path for similar devices. The agency noted that it has received only one PMA application each for optical diagnostic devices and electrical impedance spectrometers, which suggests the agency sees these device types as suffering for want of interest on the part of device makers.