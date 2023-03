Agilis Robotics moves closer to developing robots for endoscopic surgery

Agilis Robotics Ltd. completed its first test in mainland China for use of its robotic instruments, which validated their feasibility and versatility for endoscopic surgery. After simulating training for endoscopic submucosal dissection and an en bloc resection of a bladder tumor, surgeons successfully used the surgical robot to remove the artificial tumor tissue. The test results met the expected goals.