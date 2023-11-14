|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|CASI Pharmaceutics Inc., of Rockville, Md., and Beijing
|CNCT-19 (inaticabtagene autoleucel)
|CD19-directed CAR T therapy
|Relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia
|China's NMPA granted market approval
|11/9/2023
|Clover Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., of Shanghai
|AdimFlu-S
|Quadrivalent
|Seasonal influenza
|Completed BLA submission to Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária, or ANVISA)
|11/8/2023
|Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Vanflyta (quizartinib)
|FLT3 inhibitor
|Acute myeloid leukemia FLT3-ITD positive
|European Commission approved as combination with standard cytarabine and anthracycline induction and standard cytarabine consolidation chemotherapy
|11/10/2023
|GC Biopharma Corp., of Yongin, South Korea
|CG-1109
|Anthrax vaccine
|Anthrax
|Company applied for marketing approval to the Korean MFDS
|11/7/2023
|Rznomics Inc., of Seongnam-Si, South Korea
|RZ-001
|RNA replacement enzyme-based cancer gene therapy
|Glioblastoma
|U.S. FDA granted fast track designation
|11/13/2023
|Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., of Incheon, Korea, and Organon Co. and Ltd., of Jersey City, N.J.
|Hadlima
|Citrate-free, high-concentration; biosimilar referencing Humira (adalimumab)
|Moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
|U.S. FDA accepted supplemental BLA
|11/9/2023
|Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. and Kangabio Co. Ltd., both of Shanghai
|KGX-101
|Recombinant IL-12 Fc fusion protein
|Solid tumors
|U.S. FDA granted Kangabio’s IND for studies in late-stage solid tumors
|11/7/2023
|Sirius Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego and Shanghai
|SRSD-107
|Next-generation siRNA therapeutic
|Prevention and treatment of thromboembolic disorders
|Submitted application in Australia to begin first-in-human trial
|11/13/2023
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Fruzaqla (fruquintinib)
|Selective oral inhibitor of VEGFR -1, -2 and -3
|Previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer
|U.S. FDA approved in adult patients
|11/10/2023
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Adzynma (apadamtase alfa, TAK-755)
|Recombinant ADAMTS13
|Congenital thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura
|U.S. FDA approved for use in pediatric and adult patients
|11/13/2023
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Regulatory actions table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.