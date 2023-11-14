Company Product Description Indication Status Date
CASI Pharmaceutics Inc., of Rockville, Md., and Beijing CNCT-19 (inaticabtagene autoleucel) CD19-directed CAR T therapy Relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia China's NMPA granted market approval 11/9/2023
Clover Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., of Shanghai AdimFlu-S Quadrivalent Seasonal influenza Completed BLA submission to Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária, or ANVISA) 11/8/2023
Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Vanflyta (quizartinib) FLT3 inhibitor Acute myeloid leukemia FLT3-ITD positive European Commission approved as combination with standard cytarabine and anthracycline induction and standard cytarabine consolidation chemotherapy 11/10/2023
GC Biopharma Corp., of Yongin, South Korea CG-1109 Anthrax vaccine Anthrax Company applied for marketing approval to the Korean MFDS 11/7/2023
Rznomics Inc., of Seongnam-Si, South Korea RZ-001 RNA replacement enzyme-based cancer gene therapy Glioblastoma U.S. FDA granted fast track designation 11/13/2023
Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., of Incheon, Korea, and Organon Co. and Ltd., of Jersey City, N.J. Hadlima Citrate-free, high-concentration; biosimilar referencing Humira (adalimumab) Moderate to severe plaque psoriasis U.S. FDA accepted supplemental BLA 11/9/2023
Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. and Kangabio Co. Ltd., both of Shanghai KGX-101 Recombinant IL-12 Fc fusion protein Solid tumors U.S. FDA granted Kangabio’s IND for studies in late-stage solid tumors 11/7/2023
Sirius Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego and Shanghai SRSD-107 Next-generation siRNA therapeutic Prevention and treatment of thromboembolic disorders Submitted application in Australia to begin first-in-human trial 11/13/2023
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Fruzaqla (fruquintinib) Selective oral inhibitor of VEGFR -1, -2 and -3 Previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer U.S. FDA approved in adult patients 11/10/2023
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Adzynma (apadamtase alfa, TAK-755) Recombinant ADAMTS13 Congenital thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura U.S. FDA approved for use in pediatric and adult patients 11/13/2023

Notes

The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Regulatory actions table in which the news item can be found.

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.