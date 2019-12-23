New year much clearer for i/blue bladder cancer imaging system

TORONTO – Imagin Medical Inc., which has a presence near Boston and in Vancouver, British Columbia, will have verified and built a device in early January that meets all functional, electrical safety and radiated emission requirements for a new way of visualizing bladder cancer. Jim Hutchens, Imagin Medical’s president and CEO, said the i/blue imaging system should dramatically improve surgeons’ ability to visualize cancerous bladder cells by producing higher quality images more quickly compared with current methods.

“Verification is like an athlete getting ready for the big tournament where you find out what mistakes you’re making and how to correct them,” Hutchens told BioWorld MedTech. “Verifying the design inputs of how we built our product and the design outputs of how it will function tells us the system works.”

When white meets blue

The use of white light to visualize cancerous tumors above the bladder wall has been the gold standard for decades. The problem is white light’s inability to distinguish flat tumors from surrounding normal tissue and the margins or edges of a cancerous tumor. Blue light, by comparison, excites fluorescence in a tumor, highlighting the cancerous tissue.

So why not use both white and blue light simultaneously? That presents another problem: White light orients the surgeon by providing an endoscopic view of the full landscape of the bladder on a TV monitor. You can then use blue light to gain a closer look at the tumor itself, but only if you toggle from the white light to the blue light.

“You can’t operate under the blue light because the image is not in real time,” said Hutchens. “You have to switch back to the white light and remember where you were when you were working under the blue light.”

What Imagin Medical has done is shrink down into a single, 7-inch by 14-inch box the camera control unit, light source and video data recorder normally contained in its competitors’ tower-shaped systems. Key here is the camera head in the i/blue imaging system’s dual camera handpiece containing optical filters that split the tissue image into white and blue channels and display the images simultaneously on the monitor.

The response to a demonstration of the i/blue system from nine urologists attending the American Urological Association’s annual meeting in Chicago last May “was overwhelmingly positive,” said Hutchens. “They said seeing both images on the screen at the same time and not having to remember where the blue lit cancer was would be more efficient and give them much better image reception.”

An overhaul of bladder cancer imaging

An independent lab valuation to confirm the system’s electrical safety, radiated emission and susceptibility compliance is being combined with data from internal testing performed by Imagin’s opto-electronic design firm, Optel Inc. This will form the basis of the company’s verification report, leading in 2020 to initial manufactured products “built against the documentation and followed by submission of our application to the FDA,” said Hutchens.

Publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange, Imagin Medical’s message is simple, said Hutchens. The technology for imaging bladder cancer “is decades old.” By combining i/blue with an easily available contrasting agent, “we’re going to detect infinitely more bladder cancer, get better resections and change the entire protocol of how you treat bladder cancer.”

Moreover, Hutchens believes he’ll do all of this at a price well below conventional systems. “As technologies get smaller, they, by definition become far less expensive.” Asked if he is focused on the i/blue’s entry into the U.S. market for bladder cancer treatment, Hutchens said, “I love the international markets, but the money, as everyone knows, is in the U.S.”