Targeting high drug prices, Eqrx launches with a $200M series A

Eqrx Inc., a new venture created to advance fast-follower drugs that founding CEO Alexis Borisy said will be priced "radically lower" than first-in-class medicines, launched with $200 million in series A financing. The effort, a do-well-by-doing-good play that targets a crisis more commonly the subject of lip service than action, is Borisy's first major project since leaving Third Rock Ventures last year.

As a co-founder of Foundation Medicine Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corp. – which ironically just launched a new medicine for a rare tumor type priced at twice Wall Street expectations – Borisy has played pivotal roles in multiple companies. In what he called a "golden age, where our technology, insight into biology and ability to create drugs has never been better," he expressed concern about the steep rise in the cost of innovative new medicines.

Cambridge, Mass.-based Eqrx is being funded by GV, Arch Venture Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Casdin Capital, Section 32, Nextech and Arboretum Ventures, among others. Its name, Borisy said, is intended to reflect its goal of producing medicines that are "equally as good or better" than innovative medicines, creating equality of access such that health systems, whether private insurers or government, can truly afford to make them available in "as frictionless a manner as possible to patients so that people really can have access," he said.

Jorge Conde, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, said he sees Eqrx as being a first-of-its-kind company in the biopharma sector that, like Amazon in retail, will succeed by operating more in the space of execution risk than science risk. “Engineering a better product is good; engineering a better process is best,” he said.

As good or better

Illustrating no shortage of ambition, Borisy, also the company's chairman, said that if a drug cost $250,000 per year, he wants to be offering it for $50,000 annually. If a drug cost $50,000, he wants to offer it for $10,000 or $15,000. "We're not talking about something that's a simple discount. We're talking about something that's much lower," he said.

To get there, the company has no lesser goal than to rethink and re-engineer the whole system of drug development and commercialization such that, at a scale, it could be "an order of magnitude more efficient" – so much so that new drugs could be priced at a fraction of what industry offers today, while still allowing Eqrx to be as profitable or more so than other companies in the space.

The company will seek to develop drugs for targets with well-known biology and that have already been clinically validated by others. "If we know those things, creating an alternative drug embodiment that's equally as good or better is actually, in today's technology, a relatively straightforward thing to do."

That approach, long-derided as "me too" by many industry watchers, is nothing new. But it has usually been deployed in the service of creating drugs with differentiating characteristics intended to justify premium or nearly equal pricing relative to first-in-class entrants.

As Eqrx aims to develop small- and large-molecule products that can be sold for substantially less than those of early movers, it will rely on three key pillars of technology: computational power, high-throughput experimental techniques, and the softer skills of expert drug-hunters. Its team will also consider advancing earlier-shelved molecules.

Borisy said the company plans to launch its first product within five years, and 10 products within 10 years. A brainstorm at the nascent company even landed on a name for the class: "equivilars." To get it done, the company has assembled a formidable team of advisors and execs. Marquee advisors at the company's founding include a former Genentech Inc. chief medical officer and product development chief, Sandra Horning, and Peter Bach, director of the Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Center for Health Policy and Outcomes. Borisy has also enlisted Melanie Nallicheri, former chief business officer and head of biopharma for Foundation Medicine and senior vice president at McKesson Distribution Solutions, as the company's president and chief operating officer. He has also enlisted former Verastem Inc. CEO Robert Forrester, who stepped down from that role in June 2019, as chief experience officer.

Ideally, each new Eqrx product would be launched within three to five years of its reference first-in-class product, encouraging "some sort of more normal price elasticity in the marketplace," Borisy said. At lower prices than first-in-class medicines, the company's equivilars may, too, have some opportunity to succeed in reaching patients in markets outside the U.S. that have been out of reach for first-mover medicines deemed unacceptable by national health technology assessments.

The company has yet to specify the indications it will first pursue, but it's likely they'll include cancer and rare disease, areas in which follow-on medicines have long been developed by competing companies.

Challenges ahead

Even loaded with talent, the company is likely to face a multitude of challenges. One high-profile risk Borisy cited is the threat that "politicians just blow up everything," socializing medicine to the detriment of market-based solutions.

Competition could also arrive from China where, for example, no fewer than six PD-1 drugs have already gained National Medical Products Administration approval. That one or more of those medicines' makers would eventually seek market expansion in the U.S. as the class becomes crowded in China seems likely. That said, China's drugmakers are likely to spend at least the next several years battling each other for domestic supremacy, and even then, U.S. consumer caution may slow the adoption of Chinese-branded medicines, regardless of safety or efficacy.

Other challenges could be more complex, as outlined by RA Capital’s managing partner, Peter Kolchinsky, in his forthcoming book, The Great American Drug Deal. In exploring the complexities and potential of the fast-follower approach, he writes that while such medicines are sometimes similar enough that a physician might feel a particular patient could be adequately treated with any one of them, the drugs are often different enough that "pharmacies can't take the initiative to just substitute one for the other, at least not without calling the doctor to send in a new prescription."

Even if that problem were solved, fast follower medicines face other tough dynamics. "The differences between therapies in the same drug class may manifest as different side effects or efficacy profiles or interact differently with other drugs a person may be taking," according to Kolchinsky. Furthermore, he writes, "having fast-followers in a class... allows payers to play drugs off one another, offering preferential formulary status and market share in exchange for price concessions," he adds. (Case in point: The battle between Gilead Sciences Inc.'s Harvoni (ledipasvir and sofosbuvir) and Abbvie Inc.'s Viekira Pak (ombitasvir, paritaprevir, ritonavir and dasabuvir).

Whether Eqrx is able to surmount those issues or even faces them at all will only become apparent as its story unfolds. Meanwhile, people have asked Borisy, "'How are you doing this? You've put your whole life in the industry..." The answer, he said, is that he wants to see sustainable innovation. "If people think that pricing is going to exist as it does today 10 years from now, I think they're sticking their heads in the sand. The world is going to restructure the industry, and this type of pricing differential that's been in the United States versus the rest of the world is going to go away."