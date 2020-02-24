Regulatory actions for Feb. 24, 2020

|Company
|Co-Diagnostics Inc., of Salt Lake City
|Logix Smart Coronavirus COVID-19 Test
|In vitro diagnostic
|For the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)
|Received the CE mark
|Fresenius Medical Care North America, of Waltham, Mass.
|Novalung
|Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system
|Long-term treatment of acute respiratory or cardiopulmonary failure
|Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA
|Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., of Petach Tikva, Israel
|Armonair Digihaler (fluticasone propionate) Inhalation Powder
|Inhaled corticosteroid delivered via Teva's Digihaler device, which contains built-in sensors and connects to a companion mobile app
|For the maintenance treatment of asthma in patients 12 years and older
|Received U.S. FDA approval
|United Therapeutics Corp., of Silver Spring, Md., and Deka Research & Development Corp., of Manchester, N.H.
|Remunity
|Small, lightweight, ambulatory pump with an intended service life of 3 years, which the patient connects to a disposable prefilled cassette
|For continuous subcutaneous delivery of Remodulin (treprostinil) to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension
|Received expanded 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA that enables cassettes to be prefilled with Remodulin by contracted specialty pharmacies
