Regulatory actions for Feb. 24, 2020

February 24, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
Co-Diagnostics Inc., of Salt Lake City Logix Smart Coronavirus COVID-19 Test In vitro diagnostic For the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Received the CE mark
Fresenius Medical Care North America, of Waltham, Mass. Novalung Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system Long-term treatment of acute respiratory or cardiopulmonary failure Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., of Petach Tikva, Israel Armonair Digihaler (fluticasone propionate) Inhalation Powder Inhaled corticosteroid delivered via Teva's Digihaler device, which contains built-in sensors and connects to a companion mobile app For the maintenance treatment of asthma in patients 12 years and older Received U.S. FDA approval
United Therapeutics Corp., of Silver Spring, Md., and Deka Research & Development Corp., of Manchester, N.H. Remunity Small, lightweight, ambulatory pump with an intended service life of 3 years, which the patient connects to a disposable prefilled cassette For continuous subcutaneous delivery of Remodulin (treprostinil) to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension Received expanded 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA that enables cassettes to be prefilled with Remodulin by contracted specialty pharmacies

