Regulatory front for March 3, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) said the Wadsworth Center – the research-intensive public health laboratory housed within the State Department of Health – is partnering with hospitals to expand surge testing capacity to 1,000 tests per day statewide for the COVID-19. The center will provide these hospitals with instructions on how to replicate the state's test, as well as help them purchase some of the equipment necessary to develop and validate it. The state received notification Feb. 29 that the U.S. FDA had approved Wadsworth lab's emergency use application request to begin novel coronavirus testing using the test.