BioWorld - Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Regulatory front for March 3, 2020

March 3, 2020
No Comments

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) said the Wadsworth Center – the research-intensive public health laboratory housed within the State Department of Health – is partnering with hospitals to expand surge testing capacity to 1,000 tests per day statewide for the COVID-19. The center will provide these hospitals with instructions on how to replicate the state's test, as well as help them purchase some of the equipment necessary to develop and validate it. The state received notification Feb. 29 that the U.S. FDA had approved Wadsworth lab's emergency use application request to begin novel coronavirus testing using the test.

Coronavirus BioWorld MedTech Regulatory
Keywords COVID-19
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe