Other news to note for March 6, 2020

Aguair LLC, of Marietta, Ga., said it has developed a complete surface and air sanitation solution to to combat COVID-19, comprised of its Aguair’s Sanicart micro-fog sanitation and Clensair air purifier technologies.

Indianapolis-based Anthem Inc. said it is providing coverage for COVID-19 testing at no cost to members and that prior authorization is not be required for diagnostic services related to such testing.

Avricore Health Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, said it has secured a $1 million loan from Canam Online Ltd. The company intends to use the proceeds for working capital and marketing costs, including expanding its network of health tab operating blood chemistry analyzers, which are located in community pharmacies in Canada.

Chattanooga-based Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee said it will cover the full costs of testing for COVID-19, for members in insured group, individual, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans. The state reported its first COVID-19 case March 5.

Ehealth Technologies, of West Henrietta, N.Y., reported that Rochester Regional Health Information Organization, a health information exchange serving New York’s Finger Lakes region, is leveraging its technology to easily view and share 3D mammograms.

Enzo Biochem Inc., of Farmingdale, N.Y., said its wholly owned subsidiary, Enzo Clinical Labs Inc., will begin accepting specimens for COVID-19 testing next week.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, of Burlington, N.C., reported the U.S. launch of its nucleic acid amplification test for COVID-19, pursuant to FDA guidance for clinical development of tests for the novel coronavirus. A qualitative assay using polymerase chain reaction technology, the test has been validated for use with respiratory samples, including nasopharyngeal (NP) or oropharyngeal (OP) aspirates or washes, NP or OP swabs and bronchoalveolar lavage.

Thurleigh, U.K.-based Mologic Ltd. has been awarded about £1 million (US$1.3 million) by the Wellcome Trust and the Department for International Development, under a £46 million U.K. government funding package for prevention and research on COVID-19. Mologic and global partners will use the funds to develop point-of-care diagnostics and vaccines for the novel coronavirus. The company is working with Institute Pasteur de Dakar to validate and produce a COVID-19 test at its new manufacturing site in Senegal.

Silk Road Medical Inc., of Sunnyvale, Calif., reported that its common stock has been approved for uplisting to the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The stock will continue to trade under its current ticker symbol, SILK.