Other news to note for March 10, 2020

Denver-based Assure Holdings Corp. has entered an agreement with a surgeon group based in Texas. Pursuant to the Agreement, Assure is providing neurophysiologic monitoring for one hospital serving residents in the Greater Houston area of Texas. Assure has already performed its first case with this surgeon group. This agreement brings the total number of surgeons Assure is currently working with in Texas to 28 with more expected to be added to the platform soon. This surgeon group performs more than 300 cases per year. Most of its procedures are spine-related although it also performs some neurosurgery cases.

Zaragoza, Spain-based Certest Biotec SL, along with Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), of Franklin Lakes, N.J., reported that the Viasure SARS-CoV-2 Real Time PCR Detection Kit adapted for the BD Max System has been CE marked to the IVD Directive (98/79/CE). The test is a real-time reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay for use on the fully automated BD Max System. It detects SARS-CoV-2 in clinical samples by amplification of a fragment of the S gene of the virus. RNA is extracted, amplified using RT-PCR and detected using fluorescent reporter dye probes specific to SARS-CoV-2. This Viasure kit contains in each well all the components necessary for real-time PCR assay in a stabilized format, as well as an internal control to monitor PCR inhibition.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Change Healthcare Inc. reported the successful completion of Irving, Texas-based Mckesson Corp.'s previously reported disposition of its ownership interest in Change Healthcare to Mckesson stockholders in an exchange offer transaction. As separately reported by Mckesson, McKesson accepted an aggregate of 15,426,537 shares of its common stock in exchange for all 175,995,192 outstanding shares of PF2 Spinco Inc. common stock in the exchange offer. Immediately following consummation of the exchange offer, Spinco was merged with and into Change Healthcare, and each outstanding share of Spinco common stock was converted into one share of Change Healthcare common stock. As a result, Mckesson no longer owns any voting or economic interest in Change.

Atlanta-based Clearwave Corp. and Cincinnati-based Unlimited Systems reported a partnership to streamline and improve the experience of oncology patients across the U.S. The combination of Unlimited Systems' extensive customer footprint with Clearwave's modern self check-in systems will create a faster, more efficient registration and billing process for patients, staff and physicians.

Irvine, Calif.-based Masimo Corp. reported a partnership with Imprivata, a Lexington, Mass.-based digital identity company for health care, to integrate Imprivata Medical Device Access into Masimo’s Hospital Automation solutions.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) has published a curated list of high-impact measures for assessing quality improvements in cancer care. The article is available via open access in the March 2020 issue of JNCCN – Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. NCCN is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pa.

Nemaura Medical Inc., of Loughborough, U.K., has entered multiple verbal nonbinding agreements for Sugarbeat with the aim of securing regional and global partnerships.

Opgen Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., reported today that shareholders of Holzgerlingen, Germany-based Curetis NV have voted to approve the business combination of Curetis GmbH and Opgen. The successful completion of the Curetis vote at their extraordinary general meeting is an essential milestone for the planned business combination. Opgen also held a special meeting of shareholders to approve the business combination transaction on March 10. Because a quorum was not represented at the meeting, shareholders voted to adjourn the meeting in order to allow additional time for shareholders to vote on the proposal until March 30. As of March 9, the quorum was at 36% or 2.0 million shares voted. Approximately 2.8 million shares are required to achieve the 50% quorum threshold. Of those Opgen shareholders who have voted on the business combination proposal, more than 98% have voted in support of the transaction. The companies entered into a definitive agreement to combine businesses on Sept. 4, 2019.

Prevencio Inc., of Kirkland, Wash., reported an agreement that includes Microsoft’s Azure artificial intelligence (AI)-computing Cloud and Microsoft’s marketing expertise, leading to Microsoft Healthcare’s 500+ salesforce selling Prevencio’s AI-driven Hart cardiac blood tests. Microsoft’s salesforce will sell Hart tests into its existing customer base, including hospitals and life science accounts. Additional terms of the deal are not disclosed. Microsoft Corp. is based in Redmond, Wash.