BioWorld - Friday, March 13, 2020

Regulatory front for March 12, 2020

March 12, 2020
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said in a March 12 statement that it will respond to the COVID-19 outbreak by removing some arguments from the court’s April 2020 calendar. These cases will be submitted on the briefs, and any cases remaining on the argument calendar may be handled telephonically rather than in person at the scheduled date and time if the counsel for any of the parties is located outside the national capital area. The Federal Circuit will continue to provide updates as the situation changes.

The U.S. FDA said it will hold an April 16 meeting of the circulatory systems advisory committee to review the PMA for the Transmedics organ care system by Transmedics Inc., of Andover, Mass. The company announced in 2019 that it had raised $91 million in an initial public offering in part designed to further development of the organ care system.

