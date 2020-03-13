Regulatory actions for March 13, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Reflexion Medical, of Hayward, Calif.
|Reflexion X1
|Biology-guided radiotherapy system; combines fan-beam computed tomography with a linear accelerator
|For stereotactic body radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery and intensity modulated radiotherapy in the treatment of tumors
|Received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Roche Group, of Basel, Switzerland
|Cobas SARS-CoV-2 test
|Real-time RT-PCR test that runs on the Cobas 6800/8800 systems
|For the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, in nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swab samples
|Received U.S. FDA emergency use authorization for use by laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988
|Transenterix Inc., of Morrisville, N.C.
|Intelligent Surgical Unit
|Enables machine vision of the camera for a surgeon using the Senhance robotic system
|Intended to assist in the accurate control of laparoscopic instruments for visualization and endoscopic manipulation of tissue in gynecological surgery, colorectal surgery, cholecystectomy and inguinal hernia repair
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.