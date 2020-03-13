Regulatory actions for March 13, 2020

Roche Group, of Basel, Switzerland

Cobas SARS-CoV-2 test

Real-time RT-PCR test that runs on the Cobas 6800/8800 systems

For the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, in nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swab samples

Received U.S. FDA emergency use authorization for use by laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988