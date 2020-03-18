BioWorld - Thursday, March 19, 2020

Regulatory actions for March 18, 2020

March 18, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
Canon Medical Systems USA Inc., of Tustin, Calif. Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) Deep learning algorithm for the Vantage Galan 3T MR system; differentiates true magnetic resonance signal from noise so that it can suppress noise while enhancing signal For magnetic resonance image reconstruction Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Quidel Corp., of San Diego Lyra SARS-CoV-2 assay Real-time RT-PCR test For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab specimens from patients suspected of COVID-19 Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

