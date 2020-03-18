Regulatory actions for March 18, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Canon Medical Systems USA Inc., of Tustin, Calif.
|Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE)
|Deep learning algorithm for the Vantage Galan 3T MR system; differentiates true magnetic resonance signal from noise so that it can suppress noise while enhancing signal
|For magnetic resonance image reconstruction
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Quidel Corp., of San Diego
|Lyra SARS-CoV-2 assay
|Real-time RT-PCR test
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab specimens from patients suspected of COVID-19
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
