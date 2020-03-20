Regulatory actions for March 20, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Genmark Diagnostics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|Eplex SARS-CoV-2 Test
|Automated qualitative nucleic acid multiplex assay; exclusively for use on the company's Eplex system
|For the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus in nasopharyngeal swab samples for patients suspected of COVID-19 by their health care provider
|Received emergency use authorizations from the U.S. FDA
Notes
