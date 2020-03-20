BioWorld - Friday, March 20, 2020

Regulatory actions for March 20, 2020

March 20, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
Genmark Diagnostics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif. Eplex SARS-CoV-2 Test Automated qualitative nucleic acid multiplex assay; exclusively for use on the company's Eplex system For the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus in nasopharyngeal swab samples for patients suspected of COVID-19 by their health care provider Received emergency use authorizations from the U.S. FDA

Notes

