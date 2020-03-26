Other news to note for March 26, 2020

Omaha, Neb.-based Ads Biotec, in partnership with Japan’s Kurabo Industries Ltd. has launched new SARS-CoV-2 antibody detection kits IgM /IgG using an immunochromatographic method, providing an easy-to-use test for indications of COVID-19 within 15 minutes. Ads is offering these test kits for the North American and European markets. The test kits are recommended for research use only.

Atum, of Newark, Calif., said it will provide free access to its Leap-In Transposase protein production platform to commercial and academic laboratories developing diagnostic tools, vaccines and new protein-based therapies in support of the global COVID-19 response.

Babcock International Group, of London, has joined forces with a medical equipment company to design, manufacture and supply thousands of critical care ventilators for the U.K.’s National Health Service in response to the government’s request for help from industry.

Concord, Calif.-based Cerus Corp. has formed a collaborative research group with the aim of optimizing convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients. The group is seeking to define the key characteristics that influence the efficacy of convalescent plasma, including the level and nature of anti-COVID-19 antibodies, optimal collection timing, dosing and how these influence responses to the therapy regimen. Collaborators include the California Department of Public Health, University of California, Irvine’s Vaccine Development Research Laboratory, Vitalant Research Institute, California National Primate Research Center and Enable Biosciences.

Diazyme Laboratories Inc., a life science affiliate of General Atomics that is located in Poway, Calif., reported the availability of two serological tests for the novel coronavirus: the Diazyme DZ-Lite SARS-CoV-2 IgG and SARS-CoV-2 IgM CLIA test kits.

Exthera Medical Corp., which has a presence in Martinez, Calif., and Vaals, Netherlands, said that treatment of COVID-19 with the Seraph 100 Microbind Affinity blood filter has begun in hospitals in Germany and Italy. Seraph 100 treatments of COVID-19 are expected to begin soon in France and the U.S.

Grifols SA, of Barcelona, Spain, has entered a formal collaboration with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority, the FDA and other federal public health agencies to collect plasma from convalescent COVID-19 patients, process it into a hyperimmune globulin and support the necessary preclinical and clinical studies to determine if anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin therapy can be used to treat the disease.

Henry Schein Inc., of Melville, N.Y., reported the availability of its Standard Q COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test. The point-of-care test delivers results within 15 minutes.

Honolulu-based Ifirst Medical Technologies Inc. has begun rapid development of a COVID-19 nasal swab test for use with the Ifirst Analyzer, allowing for on-the-spot testing and real-time mapping of crisis hotspots.

Integragen, of Evry, France, said the Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute will utilize the company’s Mercury cloud-based software as part of its analysis and reporting process for sequencing data obtained from tumors of cancer patients. Dana-Farber plans to use the software to assist in the analysis of sequencing data obtained from small and large targeted gene sequencing panels, as well as data derived from whole exome and genome sequencing

Ixlayer Inc., of Atherton, Calif., said it has adapted its clinical testing platform to power labs and health systems to quickly launch and scale COVID-19 testing, with COVID-19 specific content and user flows.

Lumos Diagnostics Inc., of Sarasota, Fla., and Planet Innovation, its strategic investor and partner headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, are providing Lumos’ Febridx test to the state of Victoria’s health care system for a pilot evaluation in the triaging of patients with acute respiratory infections, such as SARS-CoV-2. The 10-minute, all-in-one, disposable test is designed for administration at the point of care.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has launched a clinical trial to assess the efficacy of Manchester-based Microbiosensor Ltd.’s Quickcheck device in peritoneal dialysis patients who both have and have not been infected with peritonitis. The trial, which is slated to last between four and five months, will support a CE mark submission for Quickcheck.

Orthofix Medical Inc., of Lewisville, Texas, has completed the acquisition of the Fitbone limb lengthening system from Wittenshein SE, of Igersheim, Germany. The $18 million deal included a manufacturing supply contract.

San Diego-based Seqster reported the release of COVID-19 Compass for use on its interoperability platform. The new module will enable health care enterprises to remotely and seamlessly track research subjects who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Nuremberg, Germany-based Suse is offering free operating system and container technologies to medical device companies fighting COVID-19 to help speed time to market for critical products.

South San Francisco-based Twist Bioscience Corp. is teaming up with Vanderbilt University to supply synthetic genes and antibodies for the development of treatments for COVID-19. Under the collaboration, Twist will also provide custom antibody drug discovery libraries and screen the libraries for potential antibody therapeutics to treat patients with COVID-19.

Tyto Care Ltd., which has a presence in New York and Netanya, Israel, has expanded its partnership with Deaconess Health System, which provides health care services to 26 counties in Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky, to help stem the spread of COVID-19. The integration of Tyto Care's Tytohome telehealth examination kit with the Deaconess Clinic Live solution allows patients to remain home and receive in-depth examinations with a Deaconess Clinic Urgent Care provider.