Regulatory actions for March 27, 2020

March 27, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., of Cambridge, Mass. Real-Time Fluorescent RT-PCR Kit RT-PCR test; can return results within three hours For the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 in bronchoalveolar lavage fluid and throat swabs Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Butterfly Network Inc., of Guilford, Conn. Butterfly Iq Point-of-care, hand-held ultrasound device For whole-body ultrasound imaging Received medical device licensing from Health Canada
Motus GI Holdings Inc. GEN2 Pure-Vu System Device integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes to irrigate the colon and evacuate debris Helps facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure to improve visualization Received the CE mark

Notes

