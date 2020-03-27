Regulatory actions for March 27, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Real-Time Fluorescent RT-PCR Kit
|RT-PCR test; can return results within three hours
|For the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 in bronchoalveolar lavage fluid and throat swabs
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Butterfly Network Inc., of Guilford, Conn.
|Butterfly Iq
|Point-of-care, hand-held ultrasound device
|For whole-body ultrasound imaging
|Received medical device licensing from Health Canada
|Motus GI Holdings Inc.
|GEN2 Pure-Vu System
|Device integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes to irrigate the colon and evacuate debris
|Helps facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure to improve visualization
|Received the CE mark
Notes
