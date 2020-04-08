In the clinic for April 8, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Neuclone Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Sydney
|Neulara (ustekinumab biosimilar)
|IL-12/IL-23 receptor antagonist
|Plaque psoriasis
|Monitoring visits and blood sampling for pharmacokinetics and anti-drug antibody similarity completed; final study report expected in third quarter of 2020
|Trillium Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|TTI-621
|CD47 antagonist; immunoglobulin gamma Fc receptor agonist
|Hematologic cancers and solid tumors
|First participant in 1.4-mg/kg cohort dosed and on therapy; slowdown or pause in enrollment expected due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Trillium Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|TTI-622
|CD47 antagonist; immunoglobulin gamma Fc receptor agonist
|Hematologic cancer
|First participant in 8-mg/kg cohort dosed and on therapy; slowdown or pause in enrollment expected due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Phase II
|Addex Therapeutics Ltd., of Geneva
|Dipraglurant
|Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 antagonist
|Parkinson’s disease
|Ready to begin pivotal phase IIb/III study in patients with levodopa-induced dyskinesia as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is over; dosing first patient in second half of 2020 will result in data in the second quarter of 2022
|Aivita Biomedical Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|AV-GBM-1
|Autologous dendritic cell-based vaccine
|Glioblastoma
|Trial fully enrolled 55 participants with newly diagnosed disease; updated data showed overall survival at both 12 and 15 months of 76% in treated participants (n=50) compared to 61% at 12 months and 48% at 15 months for standard of care (n=287)
|Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla.
|Firdapse (amifampridine)
|Potassium channel inhibitor
|Spinal muscular atrophy type III
|Proof-of-concept trial fully recruited and screened but not permitted to start due to Serbian government regulations related to COVID-19 pandemic; top-line data will not be reported by end of second quarter
|Viriom Inc., of San Diego
|Elsulfavirine (Elpida)
|HIV-1 reverse transcriptase inhibitor; non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Initiated open-label study expected to enroll 240 adults with moderate disease randomized 2-to-1 to study drug at 1,200 mg on day 1 followed by 200 mg or 400 mg each day in combination with 500 mg azithromycin each day until day 5 or 10, in addition to standard of care; primary endpoint is proportion of participants in each group discharged by day 14; dosing expected to begin in May 2020
|Phase III
|Obi Pharma Inc., of Taipei, Taiwan
|Adagloxad simolenin
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting Clobo H
|Triple-negative breast cancer
|Pausing the Gloria study for 3 months due to COVID-19
Notes
