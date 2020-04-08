In the clinic for April 8, 2020

Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Neuclone Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Sydney Neulara (ustekinumab biosimilar) IL-12/IL-23 receptor antagonist Plaque psoriasis Monitoring visits and blood sampling for pharmacokinetics and anti-drug antibody similarity completed; final study report expected in third quarter of 2020

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. TTI-621 CD47 antagonist; immunoglobulin gamma Fc receptor agonist Hematologic cancers and solid tumors First participant in 1.4-mg/kg cohort dosed and on therapy; slowdown or pause in enrollment expected due to COVID-19 pandemic

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. TTI-622 CD47 antagonist; immunoglobulin gamma Fc receptor agonist Hematologic cancer First participant in 8-mg/kg cohort dosed and on therapy; slowdown or pause in enrollment expected due to COVID-19 pandemic

Phase II

Addex Therapeutics Ltd., of Geneva Dipraglurant Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 antagonist Parkinson’s disease Ready to begin pivotal phase IIb/III study in patients with levodopa-induced dyskinesia as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is over; dosing first patient in second half of 2020 will result in data in the second quarter of 2022

Aivita Biomedical Inc., of Irvine, Calif. AV-GBM-1 Autologous dendritic cell-based vaccine Glioblastoma Trial fully enrolled 55 participants with newly diagnosed disease; updated data showed overall survival at both 12 and 15 months of 76% in treated participants (n=50) compared to 61% at 12 months and 48% at 15 months for standard of care (n=287)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. Firdapse (amifampridine) Potassium channel inhibitor Spinal muscular atrophy type III Proof-of-concept trial fully recruited and screened but not permitted to start due to Serbian government regulations related to COVID-19 pandemic; top-line data will not be reported by end of second quarter

Viriom Inc., of San Diego Elsulfavirine (Elpida) HIV-1 reverse transcriptase inhibitor; non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor COVID-19 infection Initiated open-label study expected to enroll 240 adults with moderate disease randomized 2-to-1 to study drug at 1,200 mg on day 1 followed by 200 mg or 400 mg each day in combination with 500 mg azithromycin each day until day 5 or 10, in addition to standard of care; primary endpoint is proportion of participants in each group discharged by day 14; dosing expected to begin in May 2020

Phase III

Obi Pharma Inc., of Taipei, Taiwan Adagloxad simolenin Antibody-drug conjugate targeting Clobo H Triple-negative breast cancer Pausing the Gloria study for 3 months due to COVID-19