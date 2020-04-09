In the clinic for April 9, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc., of South San Francisco
|KZR-616
|Immunoproteasome inhibitor
|Lupus nephritis
|Clinical development and data release expected to be delayed due to COVID-19, but the open-label portion of the Mission study continues to generate data; next data update expected by the end of the second quarter of 2020
|Otonomy Inc., of San Diego
|OTO-413
|Brain-derived neurotrophic factor
|Speech-in-noise-hearing difficulty
|Study, which has completed several dose cohorts, is paused due to COVID-19
|Vigeo Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|VT-1021
|Small peptide inducing thrombospondin-1
|High CD36 expressing tumors
|Treated first of about 75 patients in study containing 5 cohorts: ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, glioblastoma and a tissue agnostic group
|Phase II
|Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc., of Seongnam, South Korea
|BBT-401
|Pellino-1 inhibitor
|Ulcerative colitis
|In the first cohort, 3 out of 9 evaluable patients taking BBT-401 were respondents in Total Mayo Score or Partial Mayo Score, while none of the 2 patients on placebo was a respondent; plans to treat next cohort at a higher dose
|Firstwave Bio Inc., of Boston
|FW-1022
|Oral formulation of the anthelminthic niclosamide
|COVID-19
|Plans to start the study in mid-2020
|Fujifilm Corp., of Tokyo
|Avigan (favipiravir)
|Inhibits RNA polymerase
|COVID-19
|Started study of about 50 patients in the U.S.
|Laurent Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Montreal
|LAU-7b
|Once-daily formulation of the synthetic retinoid fenretinide
|COVID-19
|Planning to start the study within a month; study will test a 14-day treatment in about 200 patients
|Mesoblast Ltd., of New York
|Remestemcel-L
|Mesenchymal stem cell-based therapy
|Acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19
|Plans to test drug in phase II/III trial, conducted as a public-private partnership with Cardiothoracic Surgical Trials Network, involving 240 patients
|Neoimmunetech Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|NT-I7
|Long-acting IL-7
|Advanced or metastatic gastric, gastroesophageal junction or esophageal adenocarcinoma
|Plans to run study testing the drug in combination with anti-PD-1 Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.)
|Sirnaomics Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|STP-705
|siRNA targeting TGF-beta1 and COX-2 expression
|Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma in situ
|Interim analysis from the first 3 cohorts showed 3 of 5 patients in both the 10-µg and 20-µg treated groups achieved histological clearance of lesion; 4 of 5 patients treated with 30 µg achieved histological clearance of lesion; 60-µg and 120-µg cohorts are ongoing
|Tenax Therapeutics Inc., of Morrisville, N.C.
|Levosimendan
|Calcium sensitizer
|Pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction
|Last patient completed the final visit in the study; data expected in late June 2020
|Zelira Therapeutics Ltd., of Philadelphia
|ZTL-101
|Medicinal cannabis
|Insomnia
|Treated patients slept significantly longer, went to sleep faster and went back to sleep sooner after waking
|Phase III
|Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Jose, Calif.
|AR-301 (tosatoxumab)
|Human IgG1 monoclonal antibody
|Ventilator-associated pneumonia
|Enrollment and site activation affected by COVID-19 pandemic; interim data provisionally expected in second half of 2020 and top-line data in second half of 2021
Notes
