In the clinic for April 9, 2020

Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Kezar Life Sciences Inc., of South San Francisco KZR-616 Immunoproteasome inhibitor Lupus nephritis Clinical development and data release expected to be delayed due to COVID-19, but the open-label portion of the Mission study continues to generate data; next data update expected by the end of the second quarter of 2020

Otonomy Inc., of San Diego OTO-413 Brain-derived neurotrophic factor Speech-in-noise-hearing difficulty Study, which has completed several dose cohorts, is paused due to COVID-19

Vigeo Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. VT-1021 Small peptide inducing thrombospondin-1 High CD36 expressing tumors Treated first of about 75 patients in study containing 5 cohorts: ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, glioblastoma and a tissue agnostic group

Phase II

Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc., of Seongnam, South Korea BBT-401 Pellino-1 inhibitor Ulcerative colitis In the first cohort, 3 out of 9 evaluable patients taking BBT-401 were respondents in Total Mayo Score or Partial Mayo Score, while none of the 2 patients on placebo was a respondent; plans to treat next cohort at a higher dose

Firstwave Bio Inc., of Boston FW-1022 Oral formulation of the anthelminthic niclosamide COVID-19 Plans to start the study in mid-2020

Fujifilm Corp., of Tokyo Avigan (favipiravir) Inhibits RNA polymerase COVID-19 Started study of about 50 patients in the U.S.

Laurent Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Montreal LAU-7b Once-daily formulation of the synthetic retinoid fenretinide COVID-19 Planning to start the study within a month; study will test a 14-day treatment in about 200 patients

Mesoblast Ltd., of New York Remestemcel-L Mesenchymal stem cell-based therapy Acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19 Plans to test drug in phase II/III trial, conducted as a public-private partnership with Cardiothoracic Surgical Trials Network, involving 240 patients

Neoimmunetech Inc., of Rockville, Md. NT-I7 Long-acting IL-7 Advanced or metastatic gastric, gastroesophageal junction or esophageal adenocarcinoma Plans to run study testing the drug in combination with anti-PD-1 Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.)

Sirnaomics Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md. STP-705 siRNA targeting TGF-beta1 and COX-2 expression Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma in situ Interim analysis from the first 3 cohorts showed 3 of 5 patients in both the 10-µg and 20-µg treated groups achieved histological clearance of lesion; 4 of 5 patients treated with 30 µg achieved histological clearance of lesion; 60-µg and 120-µg cohorts are ongoing

Tenax Therapeutics Inc., of Morrisville, N.C. Levosimendan Calcium sensitizer Pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction Last patient completed the final visit in the study; data expected in late June 2020

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd., of Philadelphia ZTL-101 Medicinal cannabis Insomnia Treated patients slept significantly longer, went to sleep faster and went back to sleep sooner after waking

Phase III

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Jose, Calif. AR-301 (tosatoxumab) Human IgG1 monoclonal antibody Ventilator-associated pneumonia Enrollment and site activation affected by COVID-19 pandemic; interim data provisionally expected in second half of 2020 and top-line data in second half of 2021