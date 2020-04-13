In the clinic for April 13, 2020

|Company
|89bio Inc., of San Francisco
|BIO89-100
|FGF receptor agonist; FGF-21 ligand
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|Closed enrollment in phase Ib/IIa trial, randomizing 81 participants to weekly or every other week subcutaneous dosing or placebo for 12 weeks; efficacy endpoint of absolute change from baseline in hepatic fat fraction, measured by MRI-PDFF, will be assessed at week 7 and end of trial; top-line data expected in second half of 2020
|Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Singapore
|ASLAN-004
|IL-13/IL-4 receptor antagonist
|Atopic dermatitis
|Recruitment in multiple ascending-dose study enrolling adults with moderate to severe disease paused due to COVID-19 pandemic; screening expected to resume in May 2020, with interim unblinded data still expected to report in 2020
|Bausch Health Cos. Inc., of Laval, Quebec
|Virazole (ribavirin inhalation solution)
|Inosine monophosphate dehydrogenase inhibitor
|COVID-19-related respiratory distress
|Program initiated in Canada to evaluate study drug in combination with standard-of-care therapy to treat hospitalized adults; initial study approved by Health Canada and expected to begin within several weeks; discussions underway with additional regulators to expand program
|Nextcure Inc., of Beltsville, Md.
|NC-318
|Sialic acid-binding Ig-like lectin 15 inhibitor
|Advanced solid tumors
|Company continuing to support those enrolled in phase II portion of phase I/II monotherapy trial and working with sites to enroll additional participants as appropriate in light of COVID-19 pandemic; initial biomarker data from phase I portion expected in midyear 2020 but top-line data from phase II portion expected to be delayed
|Nextcure Inc., of Beltsville, Md.
|NC-410
|Leukocyte associated Ig like receptor 1 antagonist
|Undisclosed cancer
|Initiation of phase I portion of phase I/II trial, originally expected to begin in March, delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Prolynx LLC, of San Francisco
|PLX-038
|Topoisomerase I inhibitor
|Small-cell lung cancer
|First participant treated at NCI in phase Ib combination trial with PARP inhibitor rucaparib (Rubraca, Clovis Oncology Inc.)
|89bio Inc., of San Francisco
|BIO89-100
|FGF receptor agonist; FGF-21 ligand
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|Initiation of phase IIb trial now expected in first half of 2021, delayed from first half of 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-3127804
|Angiopoietin ligand-2 inhibitor
|COVID-19-related pneumonia
|Trial in hospitalized patients at high risk of progressing to acute respiratory distress syndrome expected to begin in April 2020 at multiple U.S. sites
|Nextcure Inc., of Beltsville, Md.
|NC-318
|Sialic acid-binding Ig-like lectin 15 inhibitor
|Advanced solid tumors; non-small-cell lung cancer
|Initiation of combination trial with standard-of-care chemotherapies delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Olumiant (baricitinib)
|JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Drug added as arm in NIAID-sponsored Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial to treat inflammatory activity in hospitalized individuals
|Kolon Tissuegene Inc.
|TG-C
|Allogeneic cell and gene therapy
|Knee osteoarthritis
|FDA clinical hold lifted, effective April 10, 2020; trial had been suspended due to product identify concerns; company has begun activities to resume and reinitiate enrollment later in 2020
