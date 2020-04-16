In the clinic for April 16, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Affimed NV, of Heidelberg, Germany
|AFM-24
|Bispecific EGFR/CD16A-binding innate cell engager
|Advanced solid tumors
|First participant dosed in phase I/IIa trial evaluating study drug as monotherapy in adults with EGFR-positive disease progression; dose-escalation phase designed to determine maximum tolerated dose and establish recommended phase IIa dose
|Magenta Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|MGTA-145
CXCR2 chemokine agonist
|Bone marrow transplantation
|Trial in healthy volunteers met primary and secondary endpoints, showing study drug's ability, in combination with plerixafor, to mobilize large numbers of functional stem cells in single day; enrollment in renal pharmacokinetic study complete; initiation of multiple phase II trials may be staggered over remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic but initial phase II data may be available by year-end 2020, as planned
|Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|NVX-CoV2373
|SARS-CoV-2 recombinant spike protein nanoparticle vaccine
|COVID-19 infection
|CRO Nucleus Network Ltd., of Melbourne, selected to oversee testing at Melbourne and Brisbane clinics for trial, expected to begin in May 2020
|Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco
|VIR-2218 (ALN-HBV-02)
|Enhanced stabilization chemistry-plus (ESC+) siRNA conjugate
|Hepatitis B virus infection
|Phase I data from phase I/II study of VIR-2218, compared to parent RNAi therapeutic ALN-HBV, showed decreased propensity to cause ALT elevations in healthy volunteers at dose levels expected to have clinical relevance; interim data from ongoing phase II portion showed dose-dependent and durable reduction in hepatitis B surface antigen through week 24 in those with chronic HBV who received 2 doses ranging from 20 mg to 200 mg
|Phase II
|Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|AMAG-423
|Ovine antidigoxin polyclonal antibody fragment
|Pre-eclampsia
|Site initiation and enrollment in phase IIb/IIIa trial expected to be delayed by COVID-19 pandemic
|Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Ciraparantag
|Factor IIa/Xa modulator
|Anticoagulant overdose
|Site initiation and enrollment in phase IIb trial in healthy volunteers expected to be delayed by COVID-19 pandemic
|Biosig Technologies Inc., of Westport, Conn., and subsidiary Viralclear Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Vicromax (merimepodib)
|Antiviral candidate targeting RNA-dependent polymerases
|COVID-19
|Randomized, placebo-controlled trial to be conducted at Mayo Clinic; data expected within 3 months
|Magenta Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|MGTA-456 (spanlecortemlocel)
|AHR gene inhibitor
|Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
|Enrollment timelines for trial in inherited metabolic disorders shifted into 2021 due to COVID 19 pandemic; 16 of 18 participants enrolled in separate blood cancer trial, expected to complete enrollment in 2020
|PDS Biotechnology Corp., of Princeton, N.J.
|PDS-0101
|Cationic lipid nanoparticle formulated vaccine
|Head and neck cancer
|Initiation of Versatile-0022 trial in individuals with advanced/metastatic disease delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., unit of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|SEP-363856
|Trace amine associated receptor 1 agonist; 5-HT 1a receptor agonist
|Schizophrenia
|In 4-week pivotal study, published online in The New England Journal of Medicine, once-daily, flexible-dose (50 mg-75 mg) treatment showed statistically significant improvement vs. placebo in Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale total score (-17.2 vs. -9.7, respectively; p=0.001); those dosed with study drug also showed improvement in overall severity of illness assessed by CGI-S (p<0.001); continued improvement in efficacy measures seen during 6-month open-label extension study
|Phase III
|Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York
|Iomab-B (Iodine [131I] apamistamab)
|CD45 antagonist
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|Single ad hoc interim analysis for pivotal Sierra trial in older adults with relapsed/refractory disease will be exercised at company's discretion in second quarter of 2020, making top-line data available in fourth quarter of 2020; enrollment continuing at most sites despite COVID-19 pandemic
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Charlottesville, Va.
|AD-04 (repurposed ondansetron)
|5-HT 3 receptor antagonist
|Alcohol use disorder
|Companion diagnostic genetic test verified as clinically effective through use in pivotal Onward trial
|Indivior plc, of Slough, U.K.
|Sublocade (buprenorphine extended-release)
|ORL1 receptor agonist; opioid receptor mu partial agonist
|Opiate dependence
|Long-term data, published online in Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology, showed safety profile of treatment up to 12 months was consistent with transmucosal buprenorphine with exception of injection-site reactions; 66.8% of participants reported >1 treatment-emergent adverse event (TEAE), with injection-site TEAEs (13.2% of participants) mostly mild or moderate in severity and no TEAEs potentially related to respiratory depression; after 12 months of treatment, 61.5% of phase III rollover and 75.8% of de novo participants were free of illicit opioid use
|Roivant Sciences Inc., of New York and Basel, Switzerland
|Gimsilumab
|Fully human monoclonal antibody targeting GM-CSF
|COVID-19
|First patient dosed at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia in adaptive pivotal Breathe trial testing impact of treatment on mortality in patients with lung injury or acute respiratory distress syndrome; study to enroll up to 270 patients, randomized to gimsilumab or placebo; primary endpoint is incidence of mortality by day 43
