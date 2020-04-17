In the clinic for April 17, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|BI-894416
|Small-molecule therapeutic
|Asthma
|Evaluation of safety and tolerability in patients with mild asthma suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic; recruitment of new subjects temporarily discontinued; ongoing, randomized patients managed per protocol
|Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|BI-706321
|Small-molecule therapeutic
|Undisclosed
|Evaluation of safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of multiple rising oral doses in healthy adults suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic; recruitment of new subjects temporarily discontinued; ongoing, randomized patients managed per protocol
|Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|BI-891065 + BI-754091
|Inhibitor of apoptosis protein 1 inhibitor; SMAC protein stimulator + anti-PD-1
|Advanced solid tumor
|Dose-finding trial in patients with incurable tumors or tumors that have spread suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic; recruitment of new subjects temporarily discontinued; ongoing, randomized patients managed per protocol
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-3435151
|CD226 antibody agonist
|Advanced solid tumors
|Study terminated due to strategic business decision
|Mind Medicine Inc., of New York
|18-MC (18-methoxycoronaridine)
|Nicotinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist; integrin alpha-3/beta-4 antagonist
|Opiate dependence/withdrawal
|Dosing initiated; phase II trial in patients with opioid use disorder planned for late 2020 start
|Sanofi SA, of Paris
|VYF01
|Prophylactic vaccine
|Yellow fever virus infection
|Phase I/II study suspended due to COVID-19
|Sinovac Biotech Ltd., of Beijing
|Vaccine
|Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine
|COVID-19
|Randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled phase I/II trial has begun in China
|Phase II
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|AZD-4831
|Myeloperoxidase
|Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and mid-range ejection fraction
|Recruitment on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic and safety of study patients
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|GSK-3036656
|Inhibits leucyl t-ribose nucleic acid synthetase
|Tuberculosis
|Recruitment suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic; other elements of the study continue
|Mesoblast Ltd., of New York
|Remestemcel-L
|Allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells
|Inflammatory lung disease
|A post-hoc analysis of 60 patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease showed the drug improved respiratory and functional clinical outcomes in patients with elevated levels of the C-reactive protein
|Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|M-281
|Antibody targeting neonatal Fc receptor
|Warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia
|Recruitment paused due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|M-281
|Antibody targeting neonatal Fc receptor
|Generalized myasthenia gravis
|Recruitment paused due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|CFZ-533
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CD40
|Type 1 diabetes
|Treatment and recruitment paused due to COVID-19
|Oryzon Genomics SA, of Madrid, Spain
|Vafidemstat (ORY-2001)
|Oral, brain-penetrant drug that selectively inhibits LSD1 and MAOB
|Agitation-aggression in borderline personality disorder
|Decided to postpone activation of phase IIb trial for a few months due to COVID-19 lockdown
|UCB SA, of Brussels
|Brivaracetam
|Levetiracetam analogue
|Electroencephalographic neonatal seizures
|Recruitment temporarily halted due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S, of Copenhagen
|Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets)
|Immunosuppressant
|Simultaneous kidney and pancreas transplantation
|Recruitment suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Phase III
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|Dolutegravir/lamivudine
|HIV integrase inhibitor/nucleoside analogue
|Therapy-naive HIV-infected adolescents
|Recruitment suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic; other elements of the study continue
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|Bexsero
|Meningococcal group B vaccine-rMenB+OMV NZ
|Meningococcal disease
|Study, in infants 6 weeks through 12 months of age, when administered with pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, has temporarily suspended recruitment activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan)
|Inhibits neprilysin and blocks angiotensin II type-I receptor
|Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction
|Recruitment temporarily paused due to COVID-19
|Sanofi SA, of Paris, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|Kevzara (sarilumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting interlukin-6
|Polymyalgia rheumatica
|Study suspended due to COVID-19
|Sanofi SA, of Paris, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|Kevzara (sarilumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting interlukin-6
|Giant cell arteritis
|Study suspended due to COVID-19
|UCB Biopharma SPRL, of Brussels, Belgium
|Cimzia (certolizumab pegol)
|Pegylated anti-TNF
|Moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis
|Recruitment temporarily halted as a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|Phase IV
|Genentech, of South San Francisco, a unit of the Roche Group
|Xolair (omalizumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting immunoglobulin E
|Moderate to severe allergic asthma
|Recruitment and screening visits suspended until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Notes
