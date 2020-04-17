In the clinic for April 17, 2020

Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany BI-894416 Small-molecule therapeutic Asthma Evaluation of safety and tolerability in patients with mild asthma suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic; recruitment of new subjects temporarily discontinued; ongoing, randomized patients managed per protocol

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany BI-706321 Small-molecule therapeutic Undisclosed Evaluation of safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of multiple rising oral doses in healthy adults suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic; recruitment of new subjects temporarily discontinued; ongoing, randomized patients managed per protocol

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany BI-891065 + BI-754091 Inhibitor of apoptosis protein 1 inhibitor; SMAC protein stimulator + anti-PD-1 Advanced solid tumor Dose-finding trial in patients with incurable tumors or tumors that have spread suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic; recruitment of new subjects temporarily discontinued; ongoing, randomized patients managed per protocol

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis LY-3435151 CD226 antibody agonist Advanced solid tumors Study terminated due to strategic business decision

Mind Medicine Inc., of New York 18-MC (18-methoxycoronaridine) Nicotinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist; integrin alpha-3/beta-4 antagonist Opiate dependence/withdrawal Dosing initiated; phase II trial in patients with opioid use disorder planned for late 2020 start

Sanofi SA, of Paris VYF01 Prophylactic vaccine Yellow fever virus infection Phase I/II study suspended due to COVID-19

Sinovac Biotech Ltd., of Beijing Vaccine Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine COVID-19 Randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled phase I/II trial has begun in China

Phase II

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. AZD-4831 Myeloperoxidase Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and mid-range ejection fraction Recruitment on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic and safety of study patients

Glaxosmithkline plc, of London GSK-3036656 Inhibits leucyl t-ribose nucleic acid synthetase Tuberculosis Recruitment suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic; other elements of the study continue

Mesoblast Ltd., of New York Remestemcel-L Allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells Inflammatory lung disease A post-hoc analysis of 60 patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease showed the drug improved respiratory and functional clinical outcomes in patients with elevated levels of the C-reactive protein

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. M-281 Antibody targeting neonatal Fc receptor Warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia Recruitment paused due to COVID-19 pandemic

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. M-281 Antibody targeting neonatal Fc receptor Generalized myasthenia gravis Recruitment paused due to COVID-19 pandemic

Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland CFZ-533 Monoclonal antibody targeting CD40 Type 1 diabetes Treatment and recruitment paused due to COVID-19

Oryzon Genomics SA, of Madrid, Spain Vafidemstat (ORY-2001) Oral, brain-penetrant drug that selectively inhibits LSD1 and MAOB Agitation-aggression in borderline personality disorder Decided to postpone activation of phase IIb trial for a few months due to COVID-19 lockdown

UCB SA, of Brussels Brivaracetam Levetiracetam analogue Electroencephalographic neonatal seizures Recruitment temporarily halted due to COVID-19 pandemic

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S, of Copenhagen Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) Immunosuppressant Simultaneous kidney and pancreas transplantation Recruitment suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic

Phase III

Glaxosmithkline plc, of London Dolutegravir/lamivudine HIV integrase inhibitor/nucleoside analogue Therapy-naive HIV-infected adolescents Recruitment suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic; other elements of the study continue

Glaxosmithkline plc, of London Bexsero Meningococcal group B vaccine-rMenB+OMV NZ Meningococcal disease Study, in infants 6 weeks through 12 months of age, when administered with pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, has temporarily suspended recruitment activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) Inhibits neprilysin and blocks angiotensin II type-I receptor Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction Recruitment temporarily paused due to COVID-19

Sanofi SA, of Paris, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y. Kevzara (sarilumab) Monoclonal antibody targeting interlukin-6 Polymyalgia rheumatica Study suspended due to COVID-19

Sanofi SA, of Paris, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y. Kevzara (sarilumab) Monoclonal antibody targeting interlukin-6 Giant cell arteritis Study suspended due to COVID-19

UCB Biopharma SPRL, of Brussels, Belgium Cimzia (certolizumab pegol) Pegylated anti-TNF Moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis Recruitment temporarily halted as a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Phase IV

Genentech, of South San Francisco, a unit of the Roche Group Xolair (omalizumab) Monoclonal antibody targeting immunoglobulin E Moderate to severe allergic asthma Recruitment and screening visits suspended until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic