In the clinic for April 20, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Chicago
|Xerisol diazepam
|Benzodiazepine
|Healthy volunteers (eventually cluster seizures)
|The 0.25 mg/kg dose had similar Cmax and Tmax as a 0.2 mg/kg dose of Diastat and a higher drug exposure area under the curve over 24 hours; the 0.25 mg/kg and 0.125 mg/kg were overall dose proportional
|Phase II
|Ascendis Pharma A/S, of Copenhagen, Denmark
|Transcon PTH
|Long-acting prodrug of parathyroid hormone
|Hypoparathyroidism
|In the 57-patient per protocol analysis, all patients treated with the highest 21 µg/day dose were able to eliminate standard of care vitamin D and calcium; 82% of patients across all 3 dosing arms were able to eliminate standard of care
|Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., of Newton, Mass.
|Selinexor
|Blocks XPO1
|Severe COVID-19
|Treated first of approximately 230 patients; primary endpoint is improvement in the Ordinal Scale; secondary endpoints include overall survival at day 28 and rate of and time to mechanical ventilation
|Phase III
|Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz)
|C5 complement inhibitor
|COVID-19 with severe pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome
|Plans to start a 270-patient study in May 2020 measuring survival, duration of mechanical ventilation and hospital stay compared to best supportive care
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Opdivo (nivolumab)/Yervoy (ipilimumab)
|Monoclonal antibodies targeting PD-1 and CTLA-4
|Previously untreated malignant pleural mesothelioma
|In the Checkmate -743 study, combination improved overall survival compared to chemotherapy (pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin); data to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York, Exelixis Inc., of Alameda, Calif., Ipsen SA, of Paris, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Opdivo (nivolumab)/Cabometyx (cabozantinib)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1/kinase inhibitor
|Previously untreated advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma
|In the Checkmate -9ER study, combination improved progression-free survival, overall survival and objective response rate compared to Sutent (sunitinib, Pfizer Inc.); data to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting
|Idorsia Ltd., of Allschwil, Switzerland
|Daridorexant
|Orexin receptor antagonist
|Insomnia
|At month 1 and month 3, drug improved sleep onset and sleep maintenance as measured objectively in a sleep lab by polysomnography and also improved subjective total sleep time as measured daily with a patient diary at home; drug also improved daytime performance using the sleepiness domain score from the Insomnia Daytime Symptoms and Impacts Questionnaire
|Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del.
|Jakafi (ruxolitinib)
|JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor
|COVID-19-associated cytokine storm
|Started the 400-patient Ruxcovid study; composite primary endpoint is the proportion of patients who die, develop respiratory failure (require mechanical ventilation) or require intensive care unit care by day 29
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Hydroxychloroquine
|Inhibits virus entry
|Hospitalized patients with COVID-19
|Plans to begin a 440-patient study within the next few weeks comparing hydroxychloroquine and hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin to placebo
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.