Regulatory action for April 20, 2020

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd, of Shanghai

COVID-19 RT-PCR Detection kit

RT-PCR test; targets the ORF1ab, N and E genes; can complete the detection of 96 samples within 2 hours

For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in upper and lower respiratory specimens (such as anterior nasal swabs, mid-turbinate nasal swabs, nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs, sputum, lower respiratory tract aspirates, bronchoalveolar

lavage, and nasopharyngeal wash/aspirate or nasal aspirate)

Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA