Regulatory action for April 20, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Cytosorbents Corp., of Monmouth Junction, N.J.
|Cytosorb
|Blood purification technology
|Treats cytokine storm and deadly inflammation in critically ill and cardiac surgery patients
|U.S. FDA granted breakthrough designation for the removal of ticagrelor in a cardiopulmonary bypass circuit during emergent and urgent cardiothoracic surgery
|Endospan Ltd., of Herzlia, Israel
|Nexus Aortic Arch Stent Graft system
|Branched stent graft
|Treatment of patients with a dilative lesion in or near the aortic arch
|U.S. FDA granted breakthrough designation
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd, of Shanghai
|COVID-19 RT-PCR Detection kit
|RT-PCR test; targets the ORF1ab, N and E genes; can complete the detection of 96 samples within 2 hours
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in upper and lower respiratory specimens (such as anterior nasal swabs, mid-turbinate nasal swabs, nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs, sputum, lower respiratory tract aspirates, bronchoalveolar
lavage, and nasopharyngeal wash/aspirate or nasal aspirate)
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Foundation Medicine Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Foundationone Cdx
|Comprehensive genomic profiling test for solid tumors
|Identifies patients with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 fusion, who may benefit from Pemazyre
|Received U.S. FDA approval as a companion diagnostic for Pemazyre (pemigatinib, Incyte Corp.)
|Genosensor Corp., of Tempe, Ariz.
|GS COVID-19 RT-PCR kit
|RT-PCR test runs on the Applied Biosystems 7500 Fast Dx Real-Time PCR Instrument
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal/oropharyngeal swabs, nasal swabs and mid-turbinate swabs
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Osang Healthcare Co. Ltd., of Anyang, South Korea
|Genefinder COVID-19 Plus Realamp kit
|Real-time PCR assay; targets the RdRp gene, E gene and N gene
|For the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acids in nasopharyngeal, oropharyngeal, nasal, and mid-turbinate nasal swab specimens, bronchoalveolar lavage fluid and sputum
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.