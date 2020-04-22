In the clinic for April 21, 2020

|Company
|Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., of Westlake Village, Calif.
|ARQ-252
|Janus kinase type 1 inhibitor
|Chronic hand eczema
|Enrolled first patient in study to test the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of the cream for 2 weeks in 6 patients followed by a phase IIb portion testing the drug for 12 weeks; phase IIb scheduled to begin in the second half of 2020 with top-line data expected in the second half of 2021
|Hookipa Biotech Inc., of New York
|HB-101
|Cytomegalovirus vaccine
|Cytomegalovirus infection prophylaxis
|Data published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases showed the vaccine induced cytomegalovirus-specific poly-functional CD8 T-cell and neutralizing antibody responses in nearly all subjects; there were no vector-neutralizing antibodies, allowing for re-administration of the vaccine
|Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Exton, Pa.
|Tilsotolimod
|Toll-like receptor 9 agonist
|Anti-PD-1 refractory advanced melanoma
|In the Illuminate-204 study, median overall survival was 21.0 months in 49 evaluable patients treated at the 8-mg dose; overall response rate was 22.4%, including 2 complete responses
|Applied Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|AT-007
|Aldose reductase inhibitor
|Galactosemia
|Drug dosed at 20 mg/kg reduced galactitol levels by approximately 50% within 6 days, which was sustained through the 27-day treatment period (p<0.01 vs. placebo); no increase in galactose observed; drug improved ventricular volume measured with MRI and improved N-acetyl-aspartate; decrease in brain galactitol levels observed by quantitative MR spectroscopy; testing the 40-mg/kg dose in healthy volunteers
|Atyr Pharma Inc., of San Diego
|ATYR-1923
|Immunomodulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused to the FC region of a human antibody
|COVID-19 with severe respiratory complications
|FDA accepted the IND for a phase II study of 30 patients comparing two doses of drug to placebo
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco
|SQ dalcinonacog alfa
|Factor IX
|Hemophilia B
|Completed dosing and the 30-day follow-up period; data expected during the second quarter of 2020
|Cara Therapeutics Inc., of Stamford, Conn., and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, of St. Gallen, Switzerland
|Korsuva (CR-845/difelikefalin)
|KOR agonist
|Haemodialysis patients with moderate to severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus
|54% of patients had a 3-point or greater improvement from baseline in the weekly mean of the daily 24-hour Worst Itching Intensity Numeric Rating Scale score at week 12 compared to 42% of patients on placebo (p= 0.02); 4-point improvement seen in 41% of patients on drug vs. 28% for patients on placebo (p= 0.01)
|Erytech Pharma SA, of Lyon, France
|Eryaspase
|L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells
|Second-line advanced metastatic pancreatic cancer
|More than 75% of the 500 patients enrolled; independent data monitoring committee found no safety issues in its third safety review; interim analysis expected around the end of 2020; final analysis expected in second half of 2021
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Mayzent (siponimod)
|Sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator
|Secondary progressive multiple sclerosis
|5-year data from the Expand study published in Neurology showed a 52% reduction in the annualized relapse rate for the Mayzent group compared to the placebo switch group (p<0.0001); risk of confirmed worsening of cognitive impairment (measured on the Symbol Digit Modalities Test) at 6 months reduced by 23% for the Mayzent group compared with placebo switch group (p=0.0014); benefits seen in the Mayzent group were sustained for up to five years
|Oncoimmune Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|CD24Fc
|Novel therapeutic
|Inflammation
|Initiated phase III trial testing the safety and efficacy of CD24Fc in hospitalized COVID-19 patients at the University of Maryland Baltimore Medical Center; at least 10 U.S. medical centers will test the impact of CD24Fc in dampening inflammation caused by virus-induced cellar injuries, which is likely a major underlying cause of cytokine storm, immune dysfunction and pneumonia observed in severe COVID-19 patients
|Synexis Inc., of Jersey City, N.J.
|Ibrexafungerp
|Broad-spectrum antifungal
|Vulvovaginal candidiasis
|In the Vanish-306 study, 63.3% of patients treated with drug had a clinical cure at day 10; 58.5% of patients had mycological eradication; 72.3% of patients were clinically improved; 73.9% had complete symptom resolution at day 25
|CSL Behring, of King of Prussia, Pa., a unit of CSL Ltd.
|Hizentra (immune globulin subcutaneous)
|Subcutaneous immunoglobulin therapy
|Primary immunodeficiency
|The Hilo study testing a new delivery method showed responder rates for patients treated with pump-assisted delivery were 86.7% for the 25 mL volume and 73.3% for the 50 mL and 50 mL volumes; responder rates were 77.8% (25 and 50 mL/hour), 66.7% (75 mL/hour) and 61.1% (100 mL/hour) by patient assigned to specific pump-assisted flow rates; mean serum immunoglobulin G trough levels were similar between day 1 and end of the study for the volume cohort and the flow rate cohort; responder rates for manual push were 100% (0.5 and 1 mL/minute) and 87.5% (2 mL/minute)
