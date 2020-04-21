Regulatory action for April 21, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Brainlab AG, of Munich
|Exactrac Dynamic
|Combines high-speed thermal surface tracking technology with an update of Exactrac X-ray monitoring
|For precision radiotherapy patient positioning and monitoring
|Received CE mark approval
|Inspire Medical Systems Inc., of Golden Valley, Minn.
|Inspire therapy
|Remote-operated, implanted device delivers mild stimulation to muscles, allowing the airway to remain open during sleep
|For patients with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea who are not able to benefit from continuous positive airway pressure therapy
|Received expanded U.S. FDA approval to include 18 to 21-year-old patients
|Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (Labcorp), of Burlington, N.C.
|Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 test (At-home kit)
|Self-collection test kit; uses Labcorp's COVID-19 RT-PCR test
|Permits nasal swab specimens for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 to be collected at home and shipped to the lab
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Roche Group, of Basel, Switzerland
|Cobas HPV test
|For use on the fully automated, high-throughput Cobas 6800/8800 systems
|Identifies women at risk for cervical cancer by detecting the presence of high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA in cervical samples
|Received U.S. FDA approval
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.