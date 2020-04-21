BioWorld - Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Regulatory action for April 21, 2020

April 21, 2020
No Comments
Company Product Description Indication Status
Brainlab AG, of Munich Exactrac Dynamic Combines high-speed thermal surface tracking technology with an update of Exactrac X-ray monitoring For precision radiotherapy patient positioning and monitoring Received CE mark approval
Inspire Medical Systems Inc., of Golden Valley, Minn. Inspire therapy Remote-operated, implanted device delivers mild stimulation to muscles, allowing the airway to remain open during sleep For patients with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea who are not able to benefit from continuous positive airway pressure therapy Received expanded U.S. FDA approval to include 18 to 21-year-old patients
Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (Labcorp), of Burlington, N.C. Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 test (At-home kit) Self-collection test kit; uses Labcorp's COVID-19 RT-PCR test Permits nasal swab specimens for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 to be collected at home and shipped to the lab Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Roche Group, of Basel, Switzerland Cobas HPV test For use on the fully automated, high-throughput Cobas 6800/8800 systems Identifies women at risk for cervical cancer by detecting the presence of high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA in cervical samples Received U.S. FDA approval

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.
Coronavirus BioWorld MedTech Briefs Regulatory actions Regulatory
Keywords COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe