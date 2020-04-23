Regulatory action for April 23, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Agilent Technologies Inc., of Santa Clara, Calif.
|PD-L1 IHC 22C3 Pharmdx
|Companion diagnostic; runs on the Dako Omnis platform
|Identifies patients with non-small-cell lung cancer who are appropriate for first-line monotherapy with Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|Received approval from the U.S. FDA
|Baxter International Inc., of Deerfield, Ill.
|Oxiris
|Filter set
|To treat patients who have confirmed COVID-19 and have been admitted to the intensive care unit with confirmed or imminent respiratory failure in need of blood purification therapy to reduce pro-inflammatory cytokine levels
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Biocomposites Ltd., of Keele, U.K.
|Stimulan
|Calcium matrix
|For use in infection management in bone and soft tissue
|Received CE mark approval for mixing with the antibiotics vancomycin, gentamicin and tobramycin
|Cagent Vascular LLC, of Wayne, Pa.
|Serranator
|Percutaneous transluminal angioplasty serration balloon catheter
|For treating below-the-knee lesions in patients with peripheral artery disease
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Mevion Medical Systems, of Littleton, Mass.
|Mevion S250i
|Proton therapy system with Hyperscan pencil beam scanning
|For use in radiation treatment for cancer patients
|Received a medical device license from Health Canada
Notes
