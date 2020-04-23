BioWorld - Friday, April 24, 2020

Regulatory action for April 23, 2020

April 23, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
Agilent Technologies Inc., of Santa Clara, Calif. PD-L1 IHC 22C3 Pharmdx Companion diagnostic; runs on the Dako Omnis platform Identifies patients with non-small-cell lung cancer who are appropriate for first-line monotherapy with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Received approval from the U.S. FDA
Baxter International Inc., of Deerfield, Ill. Oxiris Filter set To treat patients who have confirmed COVID-19 and have been admitted to the intensive care unit with confirmed or imminent respiratory failure in need of blood purification therapy to reduce pro-inflammatory cytokine levels Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Biocomposites Ltd., of Keele, U.K. Stimulan Calcium matrix For use in infection management in bone and soft tissue Received CE mark approval for mixing with the antibiotics vancomycin, gentamicin and tobramycin
Cagent Vascular LLC, of Wayne, Pa. Serranator Percutaneous transluminal angioplasty serration balloon catheter For treating below-the-knee lesions in patients with peripheral artery disease Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Mevion Medical Systems, of Littleton, Mass. Mevion S250i Proton therapy system with Hyperscan pencil beam scanning For use in radiation treatment for cancer patients Received a medical device license from Health Canada

