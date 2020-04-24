In the clinic for April 24, 2020

Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany BI-1323495 Oral; unspecified drug target Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; cystic fibrosis Study designed to investigate the relative bioavailabilities of rosuvastatin and dabigatran given alone and together with BI-1323495 to healthy people suspended due to COVID-19

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany BI-706321 Oral; unspecified drug target Unidentified indication Study designed to investigate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and bioavailability in healthy people suspended due to COVID-19

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany BI-894416 Oral respiratory system agent Asthma Study designed to investigate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and bioavailability in healthy people suspended due to COVID-19

Glaxosmithkline plc, of London Dostarlimab Anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody Endometrioid carcinoma In updated analysis of Garnet trial, testing second-line therapy with dostarlimab showed objective response rate of 42% and disease control rate of 58%; 13% of patients had a complete response and 30% had a partial response

Glaxosmithkline plc, of London GSK-3858279 Small inducible cytokine A17 ligand inhibitor Osteoarthritis Recruitment suspended due to COVID-19, though other elements of study are ongoing

Kiromic Inc., of Houston Tumor-associated peptide antigen-pulsed dendritic cell vaccine Cell-based vaccine Solid tumor Study that sought to recruit 3 patients with progressive and/or refractory solid malignancies who had failed conventional therapy terminated due to poor accrual

Noxxon Pharma NV, of Berlin, Germany NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol) Stromal cell-derived factor 1 ligand inhibitor Brain cancer Data safety monitoring board confirmed it is safe to start patient recruitment for middle dose cohort for the phase I/II NOX-A12 plus radiotherapy brain cancer trial; company expects data from first cohort in October, and from second and third cohorts in the end of Q1 2021 and mid-2021

TC Biopharm Ltd, of Glasgow, U.K. TCB-002 Unmodified allogeneic gamma delta T-cell product Acute myeloid leukemia Recruitment suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic

Phase II

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Houston Rivogenlecleucel (BPX-501) Allogeneic polyclonal T-cell product Acute myeloid leukemia/myelodysplastic syndromes Study terminated due to funding and portfolio re-prioritization

Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland Tropifexor/licogliflozin FXR agonist/SGLT1/2 inhibitor Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis Recruitment suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic

Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland Secukinumab Monoclonal antibody that targets IL-17a Necrobiosis lipoidica diabeticorum Enrollment and other trial activities paused due to COVID-19 pandemic

Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland Spartalizumab Monoclonal antibody that targets IL-17a Unresectable or metastatic melanoma Recruitment paused due to COVID-19 pandemic

Novocure Ltd., of St. Helier, Jersey Optune Device delivering tumor treating fields Newly diagnosed unresectable glioblastoma Recruitment temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic

Phase III

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., and Merck & Co., of Kenilworth, N.J. Lynparza (olaparib) PARP inhibitor Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with a homologous recombination repair gene mutation after progression on prior treatment with new hormonal agent treatments In the Profound study, patients with BRCA1/2 or ATM gene mutations treated with Lynparza had a statistically significant improvement in overall survival compared to patients treated with enzalutamide or abiraterone; data to be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Satralizumab IL-6 receptor antagonist Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder Results from the second phase III SAkuraStar Study published in The Lancet Neurology showed satralizumab significantly reduced the risk of relapse by 55% in the overall population, achieving the primary endpoint of time to first protocol-defined relapse in the double-blind period; 76.1%, 72.1% and 62.8% of patients on satralizumab were relapse-free at weeks 48, 96 and 144 compared to 61.9%, 51.2% and 34.1 with placebo; the most common adverse events in the satralizumab group were urinary tract infection and upper respiratory tract infection

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Trulicity (dulaglutide) GLP-1 receptor agonist Type 2 diabetes in children and adolescents Enrollment on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson Apalutamide (ARN-509) Oral androgen receptor inhibitor Prostate cancer patients after prostatectomy Recruitment in trial comparing apalutamide combined with concomitant prostate-bed salvage radiotherapy (SRT) and androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) vs. concomitant prostate-bed SRT and ADT has been temporary suspended since March 20 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Sanofi SA, of Paris Jevtana (cabazitaxel) Taxane chemotherapy High-risk localized prostate cancer Trial testing cabazitaxel and pelvic radiotherapy has been temporary suspended since March 20 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., of New York Tonmya (cyclobenzaprine, TNX-102 SL) Muscle relaxant Management of fibromyalgia 50% of the planned total number of participants have been randomized in the Relief trial

UCB SA, of Brussels, Belgium Bimekizumab IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor Active psoriatic arthritis Study recruitment has been temporarily halted as a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic