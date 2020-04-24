BioWorld - Friday, April 24, 2020

In the clinic for April 24, 2020

April 24, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
Phase I
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany BI-1323495 Oral; unspecified drug target Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; cystic fibrosis Study designed to investigate the relative bioavailabilities of rosuvastatin and dabigatran given alone and together with BI-1323495 to healthy people suspended due to COVID-19
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany BI-706321 Oral; unspecified drug target Unidentified indication Study designed to investigate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and bioavailability in healthy people suspended due to COVID-19
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany BI-894416 Oral respiratory system agent Asthma Study designed to investigate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and bioavailability in healthy people suspended due to COVID-19
Glaxosmithkline plc, of London Dostarlimab Anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody Endometrioid carcinoma In updated analysis of Garnet trial, testing second-line therapy with dostarlimab showed objective response rate of 42% and disease control rate of 58%; 13% of patients had a complete response and 30% had a partial response
Glaxosmithkline plc, of London GSK-3858279  Small inducible cytokine A17 ligand inhibitor  Osteoarthritis Recruitment suspended due to COVID-19, though other elements of study are ongoing
Kiromic Inc., of Houston Tumor-associated peptide antigen-pulsed dendritic cell vaccine  Cell-based vaccine Solid tumor Study that sought to recruit 3 patients with progressive and/or refractory solid malignancies who had failed conventional therapy terminated due to poor accrual
Noxxon Pharma NV, of Berlin, Germany NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol) Stromal cell-derived factor 1 ligand inhibitor Brain cancer Data safety monitoring board confirmed it is safe to start patient recruitment for middle dose cohort for the phase I/II NOX-A12 plus radiotherapy brain cancer trial; company expects data from first cohort in October, and from second and third cohorts in the end of Q1 2021 and mid-2021
TC Biopharm Ltd, of Glasgow, U.K. TCB-002 Unmodified allogeneic gamma delta T-cell product Acute myeloid leukemia Recruitment suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic
Phase II
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Houston Rivogenlecleucel (BPX-501) Allogeneic polyclonal T-cell product  Acute myeloid leukemia/myelodysplastic syndromes Study terminated due to funding and portfolio re-prioritization
Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland Tropifexor/licogliflozin FXR agonist/SGLT1/2 inhibitor Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis Recruitment suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic
Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland Secukinumab Monoclonal antibody that targets IL-17a Necrobiosis lipoidica diabeticorum Enrollment and other trial activities paused due to COVID-19 pandemic
Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland Spartalizumab  Monoclonal antibody that targets IL-17a Unresectable or metastatic melanoma Recruitment paused due to COVID-19 pandemic
Novocure Ltd., of St. Helier, Jersey Optune  Device delivering tumor treating fields Newly diagnosed unresectable glioblastoma Recruitment temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic
Phase III
Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., and Merck & Co., of Kenilworth, N.J. Lynparza (olaparib) PARP inhibitor Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with a homologous recombination repair gene mutation after progression on prior treatment with new hormonal agent treatments  In the Profound study, patients with BRCA1/2 or ATM gene mutations treated with Lynparza had a statistically significant improvement in overall survival compared to patients treated with enzalutamide or abiraterone; data to be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Satralizumab IL-6 receptor antagonist Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder Results from the second phase III SAkuraStar Study published in The Lancet Neurology showed satralizumab significantly reduced the risk of relapse by 55% in the overall population, achieving the primary endpoint of time to first protocol-defined relapse in the double-blind period; 76.1%, 72.1% and 62.8% of patients on satralizumab were relapse-free at weeks 48, 96 and 144 compared to 61.9%, 51.2% and 34.1 with placebo; the most common adverse events in the satralizumab group were urinary tract infection and upper respiratory tract infection
Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Trulicity (dulaglutide) GLP-1 receptor agonist Type 2 diabetes in children and adolescents Enrollment on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson Apalutamide (ARN-509) Oral androgen receptor inhibitor  Prostate cancer patients after prostatectomy  Recruitment in trial comparing apalutamide combined with concomitant prostate-bed salvage radiotherapy (SRT) and androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) vs. concomitant prostate-bed SRT and ADT has been temporary suspended since March 20 due to COVID-19 pandemic
Sanofi SA, of Paris Jevtana (cabazitaxel) Taxane chemotherapy High-risk localized prostate cancer  Trial testing cabazitaxel and pelvic radiotherapy has been temporary suspended since March 20 due to COVID-19 pandemic
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., of New York Tonmya (cyclobenzaprine, TNX-102 SL) Muscle relaxant Management of fibromyalgia 50% of the planned total number of participants have been randomized in the Relief trial
UCB SA, of Brussels, Belgium Bimekizumab IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor Active psoriatic arthritis  Study recruitment has been temporarily halted as a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic

