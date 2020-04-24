In the clinic for April 24, 2020

|Company
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|BI-1323495
|Oral; unspecified drug target
|Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; cystic fibrosis
|Study designed to investigate the relative bioavailabilities of rosuvastatin and dabigatran given alone and together with BI-1323495 to healthy people suspended due to COVID-19
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|BI-706321
|Oral; unspecified drug target
|Unidentified indication
|Study designed to investigate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and bioavailability in healthy people suspended due to COVID-19
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|BI-894416
|Oral respiratory system agent
|Asthma
|Study designed to investigate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and bioavailability in healthy people suspended due to COVID-19
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|Dostarlimab
|Anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody
|Endometrioid carcinoma
|In updated analysis of Garnet trial, testing second-line therapy with dostarlimab showed objective response rate of 42% and disease control rate of 58%; 13% of patients had a complete response and 30% had a partial response
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|GSK-3858279
|Small inducible cytokine A17 ligand inhibitor
|Osteoarthritis
|Recruitment suspended due to COVID-19, though other elements of study are ongoing
|Kiromic Inc., of Houston
|Tumor-associated peptide antigen-pulsed dendritic cell vaccine
|Cell-based vaccine
|Solid tumor
|Study that sought to recruit 3 patients with progressive and/or refractory solid malignancies who had failed conventional therapy terminated due to poor accrual
|Noxxon Pharma NV, of Berlin, Germany
|NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol)
|Stromal cell-derived factor 1 ligand inhibitor
|Brain cancer
|Data safety monitoring board confirmed it is safe to start patient recruitment for middle dose cohort for the phase I/II NOX-A12 plus radiotherapy brain cancer trial; company expects data from first cohort in October, and from second and third cohorts in the end of Q1 2021 and mid-2021
|TC Biopharm Ltd, of Glasgow, U.K.
|TCB-002
|Unmodified allogeneic gamma delta T-cell product
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|Recruitment suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Phase II
|Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Houston
|Rivogenlecleucel (BPX-501)
|Allogeneic polyclonal T-cell product
|Acute myeloid leukemia/myelodysplastic syndromes
|Study terminated due to funding and portfolio re-prioritization
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Tropifexor/licogliflozin
|FXR agonist/SGLT1/2 inhibitor
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|Recruitment suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Secukinumab
|Monoclonal antibody that targets IL-17a
|Necrobiosis lipoidica diabeticorum
|Enrollment and other trial activities paused due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Spartalizumab
|Monoclonal antibody that targets IL-17a
|Unresectable or metastatic melanoma
|Recruitment paused due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Novocure Ltd., of St. Helier, Jersey
|Optune
|Device delivering tumor treating fields
|Newly diagnosed unresectable glioblastoma
|Recruitment temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Phase III
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., and Merck & Co., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Lynparza (olaparib)
|PARP inhibitor
|Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with a homologous recombination repair gene mutation after progression on prior treatment with new hormonal agent treatments
|In the Profound study, patients with BRCA1/2 or ATM gene mutations treated with Lynparza had a statistically significant improvement in overall survival compared to patients treated with enzalutamide or abiraterone; data to be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting
|Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Satralizumab
|IL-6 receptor antagonist
|Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder
|Results from the second phase III SAkuraStar Study published in The Lancet Neurology showed satralizumab significantly reduced the risk of relapse by 55% in the overall population, achieving the primary endpoint of time to first protocol-defined relapse in the double-blind period; 76.1%, 72.1% and 62.8% of patients on satralizumab were relapse-free at weeks 48, 96 and 144 compared to 61.9%, 51.2% and 34.1 with placebo; the most common adverse events in the satralizumab group were urinary tract infection and upper respiratory tract infection
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Trulicity (dulaglutide)
|GLP-1 receptor agonist
|Type 2 diabetes in children and adolescents
|Enrollment on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Apalutamide (ARN-509)
|Oral androgen receptor inhibitor
|Prostate cancer patients after prostatectomy
|Recruitment in trial comparing apalutamide combined with concomitant prostate-bed salvage radiotherapy (SRT) and androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) vs. concomitant prostate-bed SRT and ADT has been temporary suspended since March 20 due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Sanofi SA, of Paris
|Jevtana (cabazitaxel)
|Taxane chemotherapy
|High-risk localized prostate cancer
|Trial testing cabazitaxel and pelvic radiotherapy has been temporary suspended since March 20 due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., of New York
|Tonmya (cyclobenzaprine, TNX-102 SL)
|Muscle relaxant
|Management of fibromyalgia
|50% of the planned total number of participants have been randomized in the Relief trial
|UCB SA, of Brussels, Belgium
|Bimekizumab
|IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor
|Active psoriatic arthritis
|Study recruitment has been temporarily halted as a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic
