In the clinic for April 28, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Pegcetacoplan
|C3 inhibitor
|Age-related macular degeneration
|Early data from the phase Ib APL2-103 study in patients with advanced geographic atrophy secondary to AMD found no cases of inflammation observed after 12 months and decrease in mean lesion growth in 9 patients with bilateral GA
|Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plymouth, Pa.
|INO-4800
|DNA vaccine
|COVID-19
|Trial fully enrolled with 40 healthy volunteers; targeting summer start for phase II/III trial
|Phase II
|Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc., of New Haven, Conn.
|BXCL-701 (talabostat)
|Inhibitor of DPP4, DPP8, DPP9 and fibroblast activation protein
|Treatment-emergent neuroendocrine prostate cancer
|Started phase II portion of phase Ib/II trial in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab); interim data readout expected in fourth quarter of 2020
|Generex Biotechnology Corp., of Miramar, Fla.
|AE37 +/- GM-CSF vaccine
|HER2 peptide vaccines
|Breast tumor
|Final results of phase IIb trial published in Breast Cancer Research & Treatment concluding that AE37 Ii-Key peptide vaccine is safe and associated with disease-free survival in subsets of breast cancer survivors after 10-year follow-up
|Innate Pharma SA, of Marseille, France
|Avdoralimab
|Anti-C5aR antibody
|COVID-19
|First patient dosed in placebo-controlled randomized, double-blind trial called Force; expects to enroll 108 patients
|Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China
|Parsaclisib
|Phosphoinositide-3 kinase delta inhibitor
|Follicle center lymphoma; marginal zone B-cell lymphoma
|First patient dosed in pivotal China trial
|Orchard Therapeutics plc, of London
|OTL-201
|Ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy
|Mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA
|First patient dosed in an open-label, proof-of-concept study
|R-Pharm JSC, of Moscow, and Cromos Pharma LLC, of Portland, Ore.
|Olokizumab and RPH-104
|IL-6 receptor antagonist and IL-1 beta ligand inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Randomized first patients in phase II/III trial expected to recruit about 180 patients
|Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cranbury, N.J.
|CPI-613 (devimistat)
|Thioctoid
|Burkitt lymphoma
|Expanded trial in relapsed or refractory Burkitt lymphoma/leukemia
|Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Henderson, Nev.
|Poziotinib
|Pan-HER inhibitor of EGFR
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|Zenith20 trial amended to include new dosing regimens aimed at improving therapeutic index after results for cohort 1 missed primary endpoint
|Phase III
|Blueprint Medicines Corp., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Ayvakit (avapritinib)
|Kit tyrosine kinase inhibitor; PDGF receptor alpha antagonist
|Gastrointestinal stromal tumor
|Failed to meet primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival vs. regorafenib in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor
|Genentech Inc., of South San Francisco, a unit of Roche Holding AG
|Risdiplam
|SMN2 gene splicing modulator
|Spinal muscular atrophy
|Firefish Part 2 study met its primary endpoint by demonstrating a significant increase in motor milestones in infants with SMA type 1 ages 1-7 months after 12 months of treatment; following priority review, FDA review decision expected by Aug. 24, 2020
|I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, and Morphosys AG, of Martinsried, Germany
|TJ-202/MOR-202
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CD38
|Multiple myeloma
|Dosed first patient in randomized, open-label, parallel-controlled mainland China part of trial evaluating efficacy when combined with lenalidomide/dexamethasone (len/dex) vs. len/dex alone
|Ocular Therapeutix Inc., of Bedford, Mass.
|Dextenza (dexamethasone)
|Glucocorticoid receptor agonist
|Allergic conjunctivitis
|Treated subjects demonstrated a statistically significant (p<0.0001) change in ocular itching from baseline at all 3 pre-specified time points
Notes
