In the clinic for April 29, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., of New York
|BNT-162
|mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Completed dosing of 12 patients in the first cohort of the study in Germany
|Dynavax Technologies Corp., of Emeryville, Calif.
|Heplisav-B
|Hepatitis B vaccine
|Hepatitis B virus prophylaxis in patients with end-stage renal disease
|Interim analysis of a study of 70 patients undergoing hemodialysis showed Heplisav-B produced seroprotection in 86.4% of the first 44 patients; full data expected in the second half of 2020
|Gracell Biotechnologies Co. Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|GC-027
|Off-the-shelf CAR T targeting CD7
|Relapsed or refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia
|All 5 patients achieved a complete remission with or without complete blood count recovery; 4 of 5 achieved minimum residual disease-negative complete remission
|Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plymouth Meeting, Pa., and Geneone Life Science Inc., of Seoul, South Korea
|INO-4700/GLS-5300
|MERS-CoV DNA vaccine
|MERS prophylaxis
|Of the patients receiving 2 doses at 0 and 8 weeks, 88% seroverted; of the patients receiving a 3 doses at 0, 4 and 12 weeks, 84% seroverted after 2 doses and 100% after 3 doses; 92% of the vaccine recipients in both groups displayed the ability to neutralize the virus
|United Therapeutics Corp., of Silver Spring, Md.
|Orenipro (treprostinil diolamine prodrug)
|PGI2 agonist
|Pulmonary artery hypertension
|Enrollment paused due to COVID-19 epidemic
|United Therapeutics Corp., of Silver Spring, Md.
|Treprostinil Technosphere (inhaled)
|PGI2 agonist
|Pulmonary artery hypertension
|Enrollment paused in phase Ib Breeze and pivotal pharmacokinetics studies due to COVID-19 epidemic
|Phase II
|Cadent Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|CAD-1883
|KCNN potassium channel stimulator
|Spinocerebellar ataxia
|Trial initiation delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Chimerix Inc., of Durham, N.C.
|Dociparstat sodium
|Glycosaminoglycan derivative of heparin
|COVID-19 patients with acute lung injury
|Started phase II/III study measuring the proportion of patients who survive and do not require mechanical ventilation through day 28; additional endpoints include time to improvement as assessed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ordinal scale, time to hospital discharge, time to resolution of fever, number of ventilator-free days, all-cause mortality and changes in biomarkers
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., of Norwood., Mass.
|Lenabasum
|Cannabinoid receptor type 2 agonist
|Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis
Data published in Arthritis & Rheumatology showed the drug improved the American College of Rheumatology Combined Response Index in diffuse cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis score at week 16 to 0.33 compared to 0.00 for placebo (p=0.07)
|Destiny Pharma plc, of Brighton, U.K.
|XF-73
|Porphyrin-based compound
|Prevention of postsurgical infections
|Phase IIIb study paused due to COVID-19 pandemic
|United Therapeutics Corp., of Silver Spring, Md.
|Treprostinil (inhaled)
|PGI2 agonist
|Pulmonary hypertension
|Due to COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment paused in Sapphire study in individuals with pulmonary hypertension due to sarcoidosis
|Windtree Therapeutics Inc., of Warrington, Pa.
|Aerosurf
|Aerosolized KL4 surfactant
|Respiratory distress syndrome
|Enrolled first of up to 90 patients in the bridging study to validate the new aerosol delivery system in the neonatal intensive care unit; endpoints include time to nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) failure, incidence of nCPAP failure and physiological parameters indicating the effectiveness of lung function
|Phase III
|Erytech Pharma SA, of Lyon, France
|Eryaspase
|L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells
|Second-line advanced metastatic pancreatic cancer
|Trybeca-1 study has enrolled 75% of the roughly 500 patients; independent data monitoring committee recommended continuing the study; interim superiority analysis expected around the end of 2020; final analysis in second half of 2021
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Remdesivir
|Nucleotide analogue
|COVID-19
|In the Simple study of severe patients, time to clinical improvement for 50% of the patients was 10 days in the 5-day treatment group and 11 days in the 10-day treatment group; at day 14, 60% of those treated for 5 days and 52.3% of those treated for 10 days were discharged from the hospital (p=0.14); at day 14, 64.5% of those treated for 5 days and 53.8% of those treated for 10 days achieved clinical recovery (p=0.16); separately the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said the Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial showed patients treated with remdesivir for 10 days recovered in 11 days compared to 15 days for those who received placebo (p<0.001); mortality rate was 8% for remdesivir and 11.6% for placebo (p=0.059)
|United Therapeutics Corp., of Silver Spring, Md.
|Tyvaso (inhaled sustained-release treprostinil)
|PGI2 agonist
|Pulmonary hypertension
|Due to COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment paused in Perfect open-label extension study in individuals with pulmonary hypertension due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
|United Therapeutics Corp., of Silver Spring, Md.
|Ralinepag
|PGI2 agonist
|Pulmonary artery hypertension
|Due to COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment paused in Advance Outcomes and Advance Capacity studies
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.