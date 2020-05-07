In the clinic for May 7, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|ATA-188
|Allogeneic T-cell activated therapy
|Progressive multiple sclerosis
|Temporarily paused screening and enrollment of patients in phase Ib study due to COVID-19; company expects pause to be limited and plans to initiate enrollment in second or third quarter of 2020
|Avrobio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|AVR-RD-04
|Gene therapy
|Cystinosis
|Patient identification activities ongoing in phase I/II study, though certain data collection temporarily delayed due to COVID-19
|Avrobio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|AVR-RD-02
|Gene therapy
|Gaucher disease
|First patient enrolled and completed apheresis in phase I/II study, and dosing is anticipated for the second quarter but is dependent on when the clinical site allows; subsequent new enrollment timelines impacted by COVID-19
|Rubius Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|RTX-240
|Allogeneic cell therapy
|Solid tumor
|First patient dosed in phase I/II trial in relapsed/refractory or locally advanced solid tumors
|Solid Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|SGT-001
|Gene transfer therapy
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|Ignite-DMD trial remains on clinical hold, per FDA, which requested further data and analyses relating to manufacturing; company expects to submit response by end of third quarter of 2020
|X4 Pharmaceuticals, of Cambridge, Mass.
|Mavorixafor
|CXCR4 chemokine antagonist
|Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia
|Trial readout expected in second half of 2020
|Phase II
|Arca Biopharma Inc., of Westminster, Colo.
|Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride)
|Beta-blocker and mild vasodilator
|Atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure
|In the 267-patient Genetic-AF study, Gencaro decreased cumulative atrial fibrillation (AF) burden by 26% compared to metoprolol succinate (p<0.001); compared to metoprolol, Gencaro decreased a composite endpoint of AF interventions and cardiovascular adverse events by 30% (p=0.008) and decreased AF interventions by 33% (p=0.009)
|Avrobio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|AVR-RD-01
|Gene therapy
|Fabry disease
|Patient identification activities for FAB-201 trial continue for trial sites in Australia, Canada and the U.S.; dosing of new patients, which was paused as a result of COVID-19, is expected to resume as clinical sites allow; certain data collection has been temporarily delayed
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|BT-1718
|Peptide-toxin conjugate targeting MT1-MMP
|Solid tumors
|Enrollment of new patients in phase IIa portion of trial at Cancer Research UK sites paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|Calcimedica Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|CM-4620-IE
|Ca2+ release activated Ca2+ channel 1 inhibitor
|Severe COVID-19 pneumonia
|Independent safety review committee recommended that the study continue without modification
|Cidara Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Rezafungin
|Echinocandin antifungal
|Invasive fungal disease
|Analysis of Strive study published in European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases meeting abstract showed single dose had a day 5 success rate of 62.3% vs. 55.7% for approved echinocandin comparator caspofungin dosed once daily; time to negative blood culture in rezafungin group was statistically faster than caspofungin group; analysis from parts A and B of Strive study showed treatment outcomes were comparable between North American and European patients
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Watertown, Mass.
|EDP-305
|Farnesoid X receptor agonist
|Primary biliary cholangitis
|In the Intrepid study, treatment with 1 mg and 2.5 mg produced a 20% reduction in alkaline phosphatase (ALP) at week 12 in 45% (n=14/31, p=0.106) and 46% (n=13/28, p=0.063) of patients, respectively, compared to 11% (n=1/9) of patients treated with placebo; absolute changes from baseline in ALP at week 12 for the 1-mg arm (p=0.017) and the 2.5-mg arm (p= 0.021) were statistically significant compared to the change from baseline in the placebo arm
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., of Nes Ziona, Israel
|Allocetra
|Immunotherapy
|COVID-19 associated lung dysfunction
|Started study measuring change in PaO2/FiO2 ratio number and severity of adverse events and serious adverse events as the co-primary endpoints
|Hightide Therapeutics Inc., of Shenzhen, China
|HTD-1801
|Ionic salt of 2 active moieties
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and type 2 diabetes mellitus
|Phase IIa study met primary endpoint of an absolute liver fat reduction; secondary endpoints, including glycemic control and markers associated with liver injury, were also met; data to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting
|Monopar Therapeutics Inc., of Chicago
|Validive
|Mucobuccal tablet of clonidine based on Lauriad mucoadhesive technology
|Severe oral mucositis
|In response to COVID-19, company has modified original adaptive design phase III trial to be a phase IIb/III trial to better fit the types of trials which can enroll patients in the current environment; primary endpoint of absolute incidence of SOM remains the same, but touch points with health care system have been minimized
|Ovid Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|OV-101 (gaboxadol)
|Delta-selective GABAA receptor agonist
|Fragile X syndrome
|In the Rocket study at week 12, the drug produced a 26.2% mean improvement in the Aberrant Behavior Checklist-Community for Fragile X syndrome total score from baseline (p=0.002), a 21.6% mean improvement in the Anxiety, Depression and Mood Scale total score from baseline (p=0.004) and a mean reduction of 0.4 in the Clinical Global Impressions Severity scale total score from baseline (p=0.002)
|Oxurion NV, of Leuven, Belgium
|THR-687
|Small-molecule pan-RGD integrin antagonist
|Diabetic macular edema
|Delayed start of planned study to test multiple doses of drug due to COVID-19 pandemic; trial to start as soon as conditions allow
|Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York
|1095
|Small-molecule radiotherapeutic targeting PSMA
|Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer
|Due to COVID-19, decided to place enrollment of new patients on hold in Arrow study testing combination with enzalutamide in chemotherapy-naïve patients
|Rising Pharma Holdings Inc., of East Brunswick, N.J.
|Hydroxychloroquine
|Inhibits virus entry
|COVID-19 prophylaxis in patients with cancer
|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center running the placebo-controlled study measuring likelihood of symptomatic COVID-19 infection as the primary endpoint; secondary endpoints include likelihood of severe COVID-19 and acute toxicity associated with administration of hydroxychloroquine during radiation or chemoradiation; drug donated by Rising Pharma
|Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI) AB, of Stockholm
|Emapalumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting interferon gamma
|Primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis
|Data published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed the drug produced an overall response rate of 63% in previously treated patients; 70% of previously treated patients were able to proceed to transplantation
|Theravance Biopharma Inc., of Dublin
|TD-1473
|Gut-selective, oral pan-JAK inhibitor
|Ulcerative colitis
|Data from phase IIb portion of phase IIb/III Rhea maintenance study originally planned for late 2020 is now expected in 2021; delay due to 4-week suspension of new enrollment in response to COVID-19
|Theravance Biopharma Inc., of Dublin
|TD-1473
|Gut-selective, oral pan-JAK inhibitor
|Crohn’s disease
|Data from Dione study originally planned in late 2020 is now expected in 2021; delay due to 4-week suspension of new enrollment in response to COVID-19
|Phase III
|Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|ADX-2191
|Reactive aldehyde species inhibitor
|Proliferative vitreoretinopathy
|Patient enrollment in part 1 of adaptive Guard trial for prevention of PVR significantly delayed due to lack of clinical site availability and staffing resulting from COVID-19
|Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China, and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Tyvyt (sintilimab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|First-line advanced or metastatic squamous non-small-cell lung cancer
|Orient-12 study testing Tyvyt plus Gemzar (gemcitabine, Lilly) and platinum chemotherapy met primary endpoint of progression-free survival; data to be presented at an upcoming medical conference
|Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|IW-3718
|Gastric-retentive bile-acid sequestrant
|Refractory gastroesophageal reflux disease
|COVID-19 pandemic impacting enrollment in 2 trials, with most clinical sites no longer screening new patients; top-line data no longer expected in second half of 2020
|Theravance Biopharma Inc., of Dublin
|Ampreloxetine (TD-9855)
|Norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor
|Symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypertension
|Data from 4-week Sequoia trial originally planned for late 2020 is now expected in 2021; delay due to 4-week suspension of new enrollment in response to COVID-19
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Mavorixafor
|Antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4
|WHIM syndrome
|Timing of top-line data release delayed from second half of 2021 to 2022 due to COVID-19
|Phase IV
|Wize Pharma Inc., of Hod Hasharon, Israel
|LO2A
|Sodium hyaluronate
|Dry eye syndrome in patients with Sjögren's syndrome
|Completed dosing of patients in the study; top-line data release may be delayed into third fiscal quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19
Notes
