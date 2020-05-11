Regulatory front for May 11, 2020

The U.S. FDA provided several May 11 updates related to COVID-19 pandemic, including a template for antigen testing and two for molecular testing, one each for labs and for manufacturers. The agency included an FAQ for organizations that seek to make respirator masks, including information for the manufacture and importation of such items.

The U.K. Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it is again taking applications for the agency’s chairperson, with a deadline of May 20. The chairperson will be tasked with leading the MHRA through the changes that will be imposed as a result of Brexit. The MHRA noted that the closing date for nominations has been amended or updated twice since the initial notification of Feb. 21.