In the clinic for May 13, 2020

|Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|BIIB-067 (tofersen)
|Antisense oligonucleotide
|Motor neuron disease
|Healthy volunteer study testing microdose of radiolabeled BIIB-067 (99mTc-MAG3-BIIB067) co-administered with BIIB-067 on hold due to COVID-19
|Curis Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|CA-4948
|IRAK4 inhibitor
|Relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma
|Due to COVID-19, certain sites remain open for enrollment while others have temporarily halted enrollment of new patients; company expects to report updated efficacy data from study and declare recommended phase II dose in 2020
|Gossamer Bio Inc., of San Diego
|GB-002
|Inhaled PDGFR inhibitor
|Pulmonary arterial hypertension
|Given COVID-19-related delays in enrollment, company now anticipates reporting initial results from phase Ib trial in second half of 2020
|Gossamer Bio Inc., of San Diego
|GB-004
|Oral HIF-1α stabilizer
|Ulcerative colitis
|Reported top-line data from phase Ib trial in mild to moderate UC, showing tolerability and gut-targeted pharmacokinetic profile with rapid clearance from systemic circulation and multifold higher concentrations of drug in the gut as compared to the plasma after 8 hours of dosing; though not powered for differences in clinical outcomes, encouraging trends observed at day 28, including mucosal healing observed in 4 of 23 patients (17%) vs. 0 of 11 in placebo arm, histologic remission in either sigmoid or rectum (10/23 [43%] vs. 2/11 [18%]), clinical response (6/20 [30%] vs. 2/11 [18%]) and improvement in rectal bleeding subscore (13/21 [62%] vs. 5/11 [45%]); 1 patient in GB-004 arm achieved clinical remission
|I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|TJD-5 (TJ-004309)
|CD73 antibody
|Advanced solid tumors
|First patient dosed in phase I/II trial in China
|Medday Pharmaceuticals SA, of Paris
|MD-1003 (biotin)
|Dual acetyl CoA carboxylase-1/2 stimulator
|Multiple sclerosis
|Studies comparing pharmacokinetic parameters in renal impaired/hepatic impaired patients and healthy subjects terminated following phase III study failure to meet primary endpoint
|Novadip Biosciences SA, of Mont-Saint Guibert, Belgium
|NVD-003
|Autologous cell-based osteogenic product
|Non-healing fracture of lower limb
|Analysis of phase I/IIa trial in 9 adults showed grafting surgery completed successfully in all, without deviating from standard medical practice; at median of 12 months post-treatment, no related safety signals reported; exploratory analysis performed on data from first 5 patients to complete 6-month follow-up showed strong positive trend in radiological healing, with confirmed bone formation for all patients and radiologically confirmed union for 3
|Actelion Ltd., of Allschwil, Switzerland
|Uptravi (selexipag)
|Prostacyclin receptor agonist
|Pulmonary arterial hypertension
|Screening in study to confirm doses in children with PAH on hold due to COVID-19
|Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|ALXN-1830
|FcRn inhibitor
|Warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia
|Study stopped due to COVID-19, as WAIHA patients may be at higher risk of contracting disease based on standard-of-care treatments
|Avrobio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|AVR-RD-01
|GLA gene stimulator
|Fabry disease
|All 3 participants from trial who discontinued enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) after receiving study therapy remained off ERT at data cutoff of April 27, 2020
|Avrobio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|AVR-RD-04
|CTNS gene stimulator
|Cystinosis
|New data from investigator-sponsored phase I/II trial showed that, 6 months following administration of therapy, first participant's estimated glomerular filtration rate improved from baseline of 38 mL/mi/1.73m2 to 52 mL/mi/1.73m2 and serum creatinine fell from 2.2 mg/dL at baseline to 1.6 mg/dL at 6 months
|Avrobio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|AVR-RD-01
|GLA gene stimulator
|Fabry disease
|Interim data from ongoing Fab-201 trial showed first participant continued to show increased leukocyte and plasma alpha-galactosidase enzyme activity up to 22 months post-treatment; third had sustained decrease in plasma lyso-Gb3 and total Gb3 levels 9 months post-dosing; fourth, who was first dosed with plato gene therapy platform, had 43% reduction in plasma lyso-Gb3 at 1 month and, at 3 months, leukocyte enzyme and plasma enzyme activity levels ~3X higher than mean activity level of first 3 participants at same time point
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc., of Los Angeles
|CAP-1002
|Cardiosphere-derived allogenic stem cell therapy
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|1-year data from Hope-2 trial showed improved performance of upper limb, with mean change of 2.4 points over placebo (p=0.05); data also showed global improvements in cardiac function measured by ejection fraction (p=0.004) and indexed volumes (LVESV, p=0.01, LVEDV p=0.07)
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Losmapimod
|p38alpha/beta mitogen activated protein kinase inhibitor
|Facioscapulohumeral dystrophy
|Due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic, amended protocol of fully enrolled phase IIb Redux4 trial, extending from 24 to 48 weeks, adding 36-week biopsy for those unable to receive 16-week biopsy and including interim analysis for those who completed 16-week biopsy per original protocol, with interim data expected in third quarter of 2020; also initiated open-label extension
|Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Santa Monica, Calif.
|OPNT-002 (naltrexone hydrochloride, intranasal)
|Opioid receptor antagonist
|Alcohol use disorder
|Paused initiation of recruitment due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Roivant Sciences Ltd., of New York and Basel, Switzerland
|Gimsilumab
|Fully human monoclonal antibody targeting GM-CSF
|COVID-19
|Independent data monitoring committee for pivotal Breathe study in patients with lung injury or acute respiratory distress syndrome unanimously recommended trial continue after prespecified safety assessment from first 10% of randomized subjects after 6 days follow-up; company recently amended protocol to permit use of investigational antivirals as well as treatment with convalescent plasma prior to enrollment; 56 patients enrolled to date
|Actelion Ltd., of Allschwil, Switzerland
|Uptravi (selexipag)
|Prostacyclin receptor agonist
|Chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension
|Screening temporarily halted in Select study due to COVID-19
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|QAW-039 (fevipiprant)
|DP2 receptor antagonist
|Asthma
|Study in patients whose disease is inadequately controlled by standard of care terminated
|Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsvaerd, Denmark
|Semaglutide
|GLP-1 receptor agonist
|Weight management
|Headline results from phase IIIa Step 4 study showed, after 20-week run-in period, the 803 people reaching target dose of 2.4 mg had reduced mean body weight from 107.2 kg to 96.1 kg and were randomized to continued treatment with either once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg or placebo for 48 weeks; trial achieved primary endpoint, demonstrating continued treatment resulted in additional mean weight loss of 7.9%, from a mean baseline body weight at randomization of 96.1 kg, while those on placebo regained 6.9% of body weight; people who received semaglutide 2.4 mg for 68 weeks achieved total weight loss of 17.4%
