In the clinic for May 14, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Advaxis Inc., of Princeton, N.J.
|ADXS-503
|Therapeutic vaccine
|Metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer
|First 2 patients treated in the combination arm who previously progressed on Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) showed substantial tumor shrinkage; 1 patient achieved a partial response and the other stable disease, with 25% reduction in target lesion
|Argenx NV, of Breda, the Netherlands
|Cusatuzumab (ARGX-110)
|Simple Antibody targeting CD70
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|Due to COVID-19, partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals paused enrollment in phase Ib trial testing drug in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine
|Frequency Therapeutics Inc., of Woburn, Mass.
|FX-322
|Activator of Lgr5-positive epithelial stem cell proliferation and differentiation
|Sensorineural hearing loss
|Top-line results of exploratory study showed measurable concentrations of drug in every patient and that anatomical factors did not prevent the active agents from reaching the cochlea
|Krystal Biotech Inc., of Pittsburgh
|KB-105
|TGM1 gene stimulator
|Lamellar ichthyosis
|Clearly detectable TGM-1 expression in all treated areas following administration; phenotypic evaluation of treated areas showed reduced reversion to ichthyotic scaling phenotype
|LG Chem Life Sciences Innovation Center Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|LC51-0255
|S1P1 modulator
|Ulcerative colitis
|Results from healthy volunteer study showed drug was well-tolerated using oral administration for up to 21 days; systemic exposure and absolute lymphocyte count reduction proved dose-proportional, with favorable pharmacokinetic profile
|Phoenix Tissue Repair Inc., of Boston
|PTR-01
|I.V.-administered recombinant collagen 7 protein replacement
|Recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa
|Well-tolerated in first 3 cohorts of phase I/II trial, with dose-dependent increase in collagen 7 skin deposition seen after just 3 infusions over 28 days; planning 6-month open-label study to inform pivotal trial design
|Tolero Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Salt Lake City
|Alvocidib
|CDK9 inhibitor
|Myelodysplastic syndrome
|First patient dosed in Zella 102 study, testing 30-minute bolus followed by intravenous infusion in combination with decitabine
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., of Novato, Calif.
|DTX-301
|AAV8-based gene therapy
|Ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency
|6 of 9 patients in the study have responded to the gene therapy, including all 3 patients in cohort 3 who are now confirmed responders
|Viela Bio Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|VIB-7734
|Anti-ILT7 therapy
|Cutaneous lupus erythematosus
|Interim data showed safety comparable to placebo, depletion of plasmacytoid dendritic cells in peripheral blood and skin biopsies and dose-dependent improvements in CLASI scores
|Phase II
|Abivax SA, of Paris
|ABX-464
|Rev protein modulator
|SARS-CoV-2-related inflammation
|Phase IIb/III Mir-age study to assess 50 mg, once-daily oral dose of study drug vs. placebo on top of standard of care in 1,034 elderly or high-risk adults with COVID-19 infection for prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome; primary endpoint is absence of high-flow oxygen use, assisted ventilation or death within 28 days
|Argenx NV, of Breda, the Netherlands
|Cusatuzumab (ARGX-110)
|Simple Antibody targeting CD70
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|Partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals paused enrollment of pivotal Culminate trial, testing combination with azacitidine in newly diagnosed elderly patients unfit for intensive chemotherapy, due to COVID-19
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc., of Los Angeles
|CAP-1002
|Cardiosphere-derived allogenic stem cell therapy
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|Top-line results of HOPE-2 study found improved upper limb strength and global improvements in cardiac function and correlated cardiac functional stabilization with reduction of a biomarker of cell damage; company meeting with FDA to discuss path ahead
|Diamedica Therapeutics Inc., of Minneapolis
|DM-199
|Insulin sensitizer; kallikrein 1 modulator
|Ischemic stroke
|Met primary safety and tolerability endpoints in the Remedy study with no drug-linked serious adverse events; also demonstrated therapeutic effect in participants who received tPA prior to enrollment, but not those receiving mechanical thrombectomy
|Hookipa Pharma Inc., of New York and Vienna
|HB-101
|Vaxwave-based prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine
|Cytomegalovirus
|Due to COVID-19 pandemic, nearly all ongoing trial sites have suspended patient enrollment; it remains unclear when kidney organ transplants will resume at any of the sites
|Horizon Therapeutics plc, of Dublin
|Tepezza (teprotumumab-trbw)
|Insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor antagonist
|Thyroid eye disease
|Population pharmacokinetic analysis performed on phase II and III studies showed drug had long elimination half-life, low systemic clearance and low volume of distribution, supporting dosing (initial infusion of 10 mg/kg followed by 7 infusions of 20 mg/kg once every 3 weeks) used in trials and on label
|Kaleido Biosciences Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|KB-109
|Microbiome metabolic therapy
|COVID-19 infection
|Study of KB-109 added to supportive self-care initiated in about 350 individuals in outpatient setting who are positive for SARs-CoV-2 with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection; top-line data expected in fourth quarter of 2020
|Morphosys AG, of Planegg, Germany, and Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del.
|Tafasitamab
|Humanized Fc-engineered monoclonal antibody directed against CD19
|Relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
|Updated results from ongoing L-Mind study testing combination with lenalidomide from 80 patients in long-term analysis showed objective response rate of 58.8% (47 of 80 patients) and complete response rate of 41.3% (33 of 80); median duration of response was 34.6 months, with median overall survival of 31.6 months and median progression-free survival of 16.2 months
|Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, of Geneva, and Neurorx Inc., of Radnor, Pa.
|RLF-100 (aviptadil, inhaled)
|Vasoactive intestinal polypeptide receptor agonist
|COVID-19-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome
|Final manufacturing completed for phase IIb/III trial to assess intravenous formulation in individuals on mechanical ventilation; enrollment initiated at first U.S. site
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Mavorixafor
|CXCR4 chemokine antagonist
|WHIM syndrome
|Open-label extension (up to 28.6 months) showed sustained, dose-dependent increases in absolute neutrophil and lymphocyte counts; long-term hematological improvements correlated with fewer infections and improved cutaneous warts; yearly infection rates decreased by 48%, from 4.63 in 12 months prior to trial to 2.41, at 300 mg and by 54%, to 2.14, at 400 mg; participants with cutaneous warts on hands and/or feet at baseline showed >50% reduction in warts at last dermatological evaluation
|Phase III
|Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc., of New Haven, Conn.
|BXCL-501 (dexmedetomidine, sublingual)
|Alpha-2a receptor agonist
|Agitation
|Pivotal Serenity trials evaluating study drug in individuals with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder fully enrolled; top-line data expected in July 2020
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Aramchol
|Liver-targeted SCDI modulator
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and fibrosis
|Decided to temporarily halt screening of new patients for phase III/IV Armor study due to COVID-19, and aims to resume activity on a country by country, state by state and site by site basis as conditions improve
|Pfizer Inc., of New York
|PF-06482077 (20vPnC)
|20-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide conjugate vaccine
|Streptococcus pneumoniae infection
|Responses elicited by vaccine candidate for the 20 serotypes were equivalent across all 3 lots, meeting primary immunogenicity objective; safety profile was similar to Prevnar 13 (pneumococcal 13-valent conjugate vaccine [diphtheria CRM197 protein], Pfizer) control
|Regentree LLC, of Princeton, N.J.
|RGN-259 (timbetasin)
|Thymosin beta 4 ligand
|Neurotrophic keratopathy
|In Seer-1 trial, which recruited 18 instead of 46 participants and closed early, 6 of 10 in treated group and 1 of 8 in placebo group achieved complete corneal healing in 4 weeks, for statistical difference of >0.05 (p = 0.0656, Fisher's exact test) in primary endpoint of ratio of corneal wound healed patients after 4 weeks of administration; prespecified secondary endpoint of corneal epithelial healing at day 43 and durability of treatment showed statistical difference using the Fisher's exact test (p = 0.0359)
Notes
