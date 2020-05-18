In the clinic for May 18, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Biolinerx Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel, and Genentech Inc., of South San Francisco
|BL-8040
|Functions as CXCR4 antagonist
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|Phase Ib/II Battle study testing combination with atezolizumab as maintenance treatment in subjects 60 and older terminated due to lack of enrollment
|Heron Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|HTX-034
|Extended-release bupivacaine
|Pain
|Initiated a phase Ib/II study in patients undergoing bunionectomy
|Janssen Research & Development LLC, of Raritan, N.J.
|Amivantamab (JNJ-6372)
|EGFR-MET bispecific antibody
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|Results of Chrysalis study evaluating drug in the treatment of patients with advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations found objective response rate of 36% in all patients and 41% in patients previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy
|Janssen Research & Development LLC, of Raritan, N.J.
|Teclistamab (JNJ-7957)
|Bispecific antibody targeting BCMA and CD3
|Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
|Initial results suggested manageable safety profile across all doses evaluated; patients achieved deep responses which persisted, including some MRD-negative complete responses, with 1 durable beyond 12 months
|JHL Biotech Inc., of Hsinchu, China
|JHL-1266
|Osteoclast differentiation factor antagonist
|Bone tumor; hypercalcemia; osteoporosis; ostealgia; giant cell bone tumor; spinal cord compression; bone resorption
|First group of healthy volunteers randomized and dosed in study evaluating pharmacokinetic similarity of JHL's denosumab biosimilar vs. Prolia (denosumab)
|Lipac Oncology LLC, of Menlo Park, Calif.
|Lipax
|Paclitaxel for intravesical instillation
|Low-grade highly recurrent non-muscle invasive bladder cancer
|Interim phase I/II data showed 100% (6/6) of patients treated with TURBT (transurethral resection of bladder tumor) and Lipax achieved complete response 3, 6 and 9 months after start of therapy; 12-month recurrence-free survival rate was 85% (5/6) and 100% (3/3) for all patients that reached the 18-month mark; follow-up will continue until all patients have reached the 24-month mark
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|MRNA-1273
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19
|Elicited neutralizing antibody titer levels in all 8 initial participants across the 25-µg and 100-µg dose cohorts, reaching or exceeding neutralizing antibody titers generally seen in convalescent sera
|Rapt Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|RPT-193
|CCR4 chemokine antagonist
|Atopic dermatitis
|Once-daily oral dosing for 7 days achieved target drug levels and target coverage with an excellent safety profile in healthy volunteers
|Recardio Inc., of San Francisco
|Dutogliptin
|Dipeptidyl peptidase IV inhibitor
|Acute myocardial infarction or ischemia
|Trial in healthy volunteers found dutogliptin effectively inhibited DPP-IV to more than 86% over 24 hours after multiple doses of 120 mg; results published in British Journal of Pharmacology
|Spark Therapeutics Inc., of Philadelphia, a member of the Roche Group
|SPK-3006
|Gene therapy
|Late-onset Pompe disease
|Phase I/II study suspended until further notice due to COVID-19
|Phase II
|Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd., of Petach Tikva, Israel
|Namodenoson
|Selective agonist of the A3 adenosine receptor
|Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease with or without nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|In-depth review of data reveal 25-mg dose was found to resolve significantly all cases of NASH, representing 25% of the 25-mg treated group, as compared to an increase in new NASH cases in the placebo group from a baseline of 0 to 5.9%
|Chemocentryx Inc., of Mountain View, Calif.
|CCX-140
|Oral selective inhibitor of chemokine receptor CCR2
|Primary focal segmental glomerulosclerosis
|Top-line data from Lumina-1 trial showed drug did not demonstrate meaningful reduction in proteinuria relative to control group after 12 weeks of blinded treatment
|Cindome Pharma LLC, a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Cinrx Pharma LLC
|CIN-102
|Peripherally selective dopamine (D2/D3) receptor antagonist
|Diabetic gastroparesis
|Terminated due to impact of COVID-19 on trial activities
|Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ-54175446
|P2X7 antagonist
|Major depressive disorder
|Suspended due to COVID-19
|Oculis SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland
|OCS-01
|High-concentration, preservative-free SNP formulation of dexamethasone
|Inflammation and pain following cataract surgery
|Results showed Skyggn study met both primary endpoints; percentage of eyes with zero inflammation was statistically significantly greater vs. vehicle at day 15 (OCS-01 QD, 51% vs. vehicle, 19.6%, p=0.0009); percentage of eyes with zero pain was statistically significantly greater with OCS-01 QD vs. vehicle at day 4 (72.5% vs. 54.9%, p=0.005)
|Oryzon Genomics SA, of Madrid, Spain
|Vafidemstat (ORY-2001)
|Oral, CNS-optimized LSD1 inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Enrolled first patient in Escape study testing drug plus standard of care in preventing progression to acute respiratory distress syndrome in seriously ill patients; initial data are expected before the end of the year
|Rezolute Inc., of Redwood City, Calif.
|RZ-358
|Fully human negative IgG2 allosteric modulating monoclonal antibody
|Congenital hyperinsulinism
|Enrollment in recently initiated phase IIb study paused due to COVID-19; company no longer expects to report mid-study data by fourth quarter 2020
|Taiwan Liposome Co., of Taipei, Taiwan
|TLC-599
|Bioseizer sustained-release formulation of dexamethasone sodium phosphate
|Osteoarthritis knee pain
|Subgroup analyses showed pattern of efficacy seen in overall population, with greater reductions in pain vs. placebo sustained from week 1 through week 24, consistent between various subgroups
|Viiv Healthcare Ltd., of London
|Cabotegravir
|HIV-1 integrase strand transfer inhibitor
|Prevention of HIV infection
|HIV Prevention Trials Network 083 showed drug was 69% more effective in preventing HIV acquisition in men who have sex with men and transgender women who have sex with men vs. current standard of care, daily oral emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 200 mg and 300 mg tablets; study achieved primary objective of noninferiority with the difference approaching superiority in favor of cabotegravir, pending final analysis
|Phase III
|Bayer AG, of Leverkusen, Germany
|Azelastine hydrochloride (BAYR-9258)
|Phthalazinone derivative
|Allergic rhinitis
|Suspended due to COVID-19
|Bone Therapeutics SA, of Gosselies, Belgium
|JTA-004
|Consists of mix of plasma proteins, hyaluronic acid and fast-acting analgesic
|Osteoarthritis knee pain
|Started treating first patients in pivotal study in Hong Kong SAR; several sites in Europe expected to resume enrollment activities as COVID-19 lockdown measures are lifted
|Octapharma AG, of Lachen, Switzerland
|Panzyga
|Intravenous immunoglobulin
|Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy
|Results from Procid study confirmed efficacy in adults at standard dose of 1 g/kg every 3 weeks; almost 80% (55/69) of patients responded to treatment with a decrease of at least 1 point in the adjusted inflammatory neuropathy cause and treatment (INCAT) disability score by the end of the 24-week treatment period; results also suggested a dose response, with a greater proportion of patients responding with increasing doses: 64.7%, 79.7% and 91.7% of patients were considered responders on the adjusted INCAT score in the 0.5 g/kg, 1 g/kg and 2 g/kg groups, respectively
|Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York
|Pyl
|PSMA-targeted small-molecule PET imaging agent
|Prostate cancer
|Results showed Condor study in men with biochemical recurrence of disease achieved its primary endpoint, with correct localization rate (CLR) of 84.8% to 87% among 3 blinded independent readers; median CLR in patients with baseline PSA <0.5 ng/mL, 0.5 to <1 ng/mL, and 1 to <2 ng/mL were 73.3%, 75% and 83.3%, respectively; 63.9% of patients had a change in intended disease management plans due to imaging results, a key secondary endpoint
|Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., of Incheon, Korea
|SB-11
|Biosimilar of ranibizumab
|Neovascular age-related macular degeneration
|Study achieved primary endpoints of change from baseline in best corrected visual activity (BCVA) at week 8 and central subfield thickness (CST) at week 4; least squares (LS) mean change in BCVA was 6.2 letters for SB-11 vs. 7 letters for reference ranibizumab; LS mean change in CST was −108.4 μm for SB-11 vs. −100.1 μm for reference drug
|Zai Lab Ltd., of Shanghai
|SUL-DUR (sulbactam and durlobactam)
|Broad-spectrum intravenous inhibitor of class A, C and D beta-lactamases
|Carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii infections
|Dosed first Chinese patient in global Attack registrational trial
|Phase IV
|Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Spinraza (nusinersen)
|Antisense oligonucleotide
|Spinal muscular atrophy
|Additional data from Shine open-label extension study showed sustained efficacy and longer-term safety in a broad range of patients; findings showed treatment resulted in motor function improvement or disease stabilization in toddlers, children and young adults who were treated continuously, some for up to 6.5 years
|Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Watertown, Mass.
|Dexycu
|Dexamethasone intraocular suspension
|Postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery
|Interim data from retrospective case study from 31 patients showed proportion with complete anterior chamber cell clearing (cell score=0), a measurement of inflammation, was 45.2%, 90% 90% and 100% at postoperative day 1, 8, 14 and 30, respectively; proportion of patients with no anterior chamber flares (flare score=0) was 87.1%, 100%, 100% and 100% at postoperative day 1, 8, 14 and 30, respectively; mean intraocular pressure at postoperative day 1 was 17.4 mmHg, with levels decreasing through to postoperative day 30
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.