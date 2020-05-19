Regulatory actions for May 19, 2020

Invivoscribe Inc., of San Diego

Leukostrat CDx FLT3 mutation assay

PCR-based in vitro diagnostic test; for use on the 3500xL Dx Genetic Analyzer

Detects internal tandem duplication and tyrosine kinase domain mutations D835 and I836 in the FLT3 gene in genomic DNA extracted from mononuclear cells obtained from peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirates of patients diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia (AML); used as an aid in the assessment of patients with AML for whom Rydapt (midostaurin) and/or Xospata (gilteritinib) treatment is being considered

Received a PMA supplement approval from the U.S. FDA for in-house testing