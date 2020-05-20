In the clinic for May 20, 2020

|Company
|Phase I
|Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Pleasanton, Calif., a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Forma Therapeutics Inc., of Watertown, Mass.
|ASTX-727 and FT-2102
|Oral DNMT inhibitor and IDH1m inhibitor
|Recurrent/refractory myelodysplastic syndrome of acute myeloid leukemia
|Phase I/II study in patients with IDHI-mutated disease paused due to COVID-19
|Beyond Air Inc., of Garden City, N.Y.
|Inhaled nitric oxide
|Inhaled nitric oxide
|Bronchiolitis
|Top-line results from third pilot study showed, on an intent-to-treat basis, 150 parts per million (ppm) NO is statistically significant compared to both the 85 ppm NO and control arms
|Cyclo Therapeutics Inc., of Gainesville, Fa.
|Trappsol Cyclo
|Cyclodextrin-based product
|Niemann-Pick disease type C1
|Top-line data showed favorable safety and tolerability profile; drug crossed the blood-brain barrier as measured in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) taken at intervals following the onset of intravenous infusion, with CSF:plasma ratio at 8 hours of 2% increasing to 11%-16% at 12 hours, suggesting significant persistence of the drug in CSF for several hours after the end of infusion; doses in both treatment groups affected cholesterol synthesis and metabolism as measured by cholesterol precursors, such as lathosterol, and cholesterol metabolites, such as 4-beta-hydroxysterol, in serum
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Charlottesville, Va.
|TSC
|Trans sodium crocetinate
|COVID-19
|Entered agreement with Romanian National Institute of Infectious Disease to begin trial program in hospitalized patients presenting with lowered blood oxygen levels
|Phase II
|Arch Biopartners Inc., of Toronto
|Metablok
|LSALT peptide
|COVID-19
|Expanded primary endpoint to prevent organ inflammation and injury experienced by patients with COVID-19; in addition to acute respiratory distress syndrome, primary endpoint now includes acute kidney injury, cardiomyopathy, acute liver injury, coagulopathy and all-cause mortality as components of a composite endpoint in hospitalized patients
|KBP Biosciences Inc., of Princeton, N.J.
|KBP-5074
|Nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist
|Moderate to severe chronic kidney disease and uncontrolled hypertension
|Completed patient enrollment in Block CKD phase IIb trial; top-line data expected in fourth quarter of 2020
|Phase III
|Alkermes plc, of Dublin
|ALKS-5461
|Acts as opioid system modulator
|Refractory major depressive disorder
|Study terminated due to decision of sponsor
|Cidara Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Rezafungin
|Echinocandin antifungal
|Prevention of invasive fungal disease in allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation
|Dosed first patient in Respect pivotal trial; drug dosed once weekly will be compared to daily regimens containing multiple drugs, including fluconazole or posaconazole, and trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, for 90 days, at which time fungal-free survival will be measured as primary efficacy outcome
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Ranibizumab
|Port delivery system for anti-VEGF antibody
|Diabetic macular edema
|Enrollment in study comparing port delivery system to intravitreal administration temporarily paused due to COVID-19
|Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG, of Pratteln, Switzerland
|Idebenone
|Synthetic short-chain benzoquinone and a cofactor for the enzyme NQO1
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|Full recruitment in Sideros study; company is assessing potential of conducting interim analysis due to study’s high power (>99%)
