Regulatory front for May 21, 2020

May 21, 2020
Regulators attending an International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities workshop this week committed to step up their cooperation on observational studies of real-world data in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. They agreed to three priorities for the observational research: examining the impact of the coronavirus and therapies in pregnancy; establishing international clinical cohorts of patients to address knowledge gaps about therapies used to treat COVID-19; and preparing a strong infrastructure for monitoring vaccine safety and effectiveness. The collaboration “will help not only to contribute to the COVID-19 response but also to leave [an] enduring legacy for future international observational research beyond the ongoing pandemic,” according to the EMA, one of the workshop organizers.

