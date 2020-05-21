Regulatory front for May 21, 2020

Regulators attending an International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities workshop this week committed to step up their cooperation on observational studies of real-world data in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. They agreed to three priorities for the observational research: examining the impact of the coronavirus and therapies in pregnancy; establishing international clinical cohorts of patients to address knowledge gaps about therapies used to treat COVID-19; and preparing a strong infrastructure for monitoring vaccine safety and effectiveness. The collaboration “will help not only to contribute to the COVID-19 response but also to leave [an] enduring legacy for future international observational research beyond the ongoing pandemic,” according to the EMA, one of the workshop organizers.