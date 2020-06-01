In the clinic for June 1, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Aileron Therapeutics Inc., of Watertown, Mass.
|ALRN-6924
|Chemoprotectant
|Small-cell lung cancer
|Interim data from phase Ib dose-optimization part of phase Ib/II trial in chemotherapy-induced toxicity showed protective effect against severe chemotherapy-induced anemia and thrombocytopenia across all dose levels vs. historical controls; patients in 0.3-mg/kg group met protocol-defined criteria for reduction of NCI CTC grade 3/4 neutropenia to 50% in first treatment cycle; study enrolled patients with advanced p53-mutated disease treated with second-line topotecan
|Belx Bio-Pharmaceutical (Taiwan) Corp., of Taiwan
|Bel-X-HG
|Small molecule
|Advanced cancer
|Terminated in light of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in difficulty with patient enrollment
|Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., of San Rafael, Calif.
|Valoctocogene roxaparvovec
|F8 gene stimulator
|Hemophilia A
|4-year results for 6e13-vg/kg and 3-year update for-4e13 vg/kg cohorts in phase I/II study showed all participants remained off prophylactic factor VIII treatment following initial single dose of study therapy; cumulative mean annualized bleed rates remained < 1 in both cohorts and below pretreatment baseline; in past year, 6 of 7 in 6e13-vg/kg cohort and 5 of 6 in 4e13-vg/kg cohort were free of spontaneous bleeds
|Histogen Inc., of San Diego
|HST-001
|FGF-7/VEGF/WNT 7A ligand; follistatin agonist
|Alopecia
|First of about 36 participants with male pattern hair loss dosed in phase I/II study; efficacy measures include non-vellus hair count, total hair count and hair thickness density
|Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|Opregen
|Human embryonic stem cell-derived retinal pigmented epithelial cells
|Dry age-related macular degeneration
|Restoration of retinal tissue observed in participant in phase I/IIa study; area of geographic atrophy assessed at 9 months was about 25% smaller than patient’s pretreatment baseline and grew about 50% slower than historical rate during subsequent 6 months
|Phase II
|Antibe Therapeutics Inc., of Toronto
|ATB-346
|Cyclooxygenase 1/2 inhibitor
|Osteoarthritis
|Phase IIb study met primary endpoint, with study drug showing superiority to placebo at 250 mg (p=0.01) and 200 mg (p=0.007) and 150-mg dose also showing efficacy; 250-mg and 200-mg doses showed highly statistically significant reduction in WOMAC stiffness subscale score (p<0.001 for both) and were superior to placebo in WOMAC difficulty performing daily activities (DPDA) subscale score (p=0.004 and 0.001, respectively); 150-mg dose showed statistically significant improvement in stiffness vs. placebo (p= 0.03) and response in DPDA
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|GSK-3772847
|Anti-interleukin-33 receptor monoclonal antibody
|Moderate to severe asthma with allergic fungal airway disease
|Recruitment terminated early due to high screen failure rate and feasibility of completing study in timely way
|Mesoblast Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|Ryoncil (remestemcel-L)
|Allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells
|Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
|Improvements seen in each of prespecified endpoints of forced expiratory volume, forced vital capacity and 6-minute walk test distance (all p<0.01), with maximal effects at 4 months
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-1273
|COVID19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|First participants dosed in 2 age cohorts (18-55 years, n=300; 55 and above, n=300) of healthy individuals; study assessing 50-μg and 100-μg dose at 2 vaccinations 28 days apart vs. placebo
|Novus Therapeutics Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|OP-0201
|Combination surfactant/spreading agent
|Otitis media
|Phase IIa trial missed statistical significance in resolution of bulging tympanic membrane vs. placebo (51% vs. 47.3%, respectively, p=0.62) and middle ear effusion (55.9% vs. 37.9%, p=0.07)
|Taiwan Liposome Co. (TLC), of Taipei, Taiwan
|TLC-590 (sustained release ropivacaine)
|Sodium channel inhibitor
|Pain
|Study drug reduced pain intensity more than placebo and bupivacaine at every time interval from 0 hours through end of study at 168 hours and achieved statistically significant pain relief vs. placebo (p<0.001) and bupivacaine (p=0.0188) from 0 to 24 hours; differences in AUC 0 to 72 hours did not reach statistical significance
|Phase III
|CTI Biopharma Corp., of Seattle
|Pacritinib
|CSF-1 antagonist; FLT3/IRAK-1 kinase inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|First of about 358 participants hospitalized with severe infection enrolled in Pre-Vent trial; primary endpoint is proportion who progress to invasive mechanical ventilation and/or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or die by day 28; top-line data expected by year-end 2020
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Remdesivir
|COVID19 non-structural protein 8 modulator/replicase polyprotein 1AB inhibitor; RNA polymerase
|COVID-19 infection
|In second Simple trial, in 600 hospitalized patients with moderate COVID-19 pneumonia, those in 5-day treatment group were 65% more likely to have clinical improvement at day 11 vs. standard of care (p=0.017); 10-day treatment group vs. SOC trended toward but did not reach statistical significance (p=0.18)
|Iterum Therapeutics plc, of Dublin
|Sulopenem
|Penem beta-lactam antibiotic
|Urinary tract infection
|In Sure 2 trial, study drug missed statistical noninferiority vs. ertapenem in primary endpoint of overall clinical and microbiologic response on day 21 in micro-MITT population, with responder rates of 67.8% vs. 73.9%, respectively
|Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany, and its EMD Serono unit
|Evobrutinib
|BTK inhibitor
|Relapsing multiple sclerosis
|Study comparing drug to Avonex (interferon-beta-1a) terminated due to sponsor decision
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Brolucizumab
|VEGF inhibitor
|Macular edema secondary to retinal vein occlusion
|Trial temporarily paused due to COVID-19 and safety measure
|Ocugen Inc., of Malvern, Pa.
|OCU-300 (repurposed brimonidine)
|Alpha 2 adrenoceptor agonist
|Ocular graft-vs.-host disease
|Trial halted for futility following pre-planned interim sample size analysis by independent data monitoring committee
|Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Ibrance (palbociclib)
|Cyclin-dependent kinase-4/6 inhibitor
|Breast cancer
|In preplanned analysis, independent data monitoring committee determined Pallas trial unlikely to show statistically significant improvement in primary endpoint of invasive disease-free survival in HR+, HER2- early disease
Notes
