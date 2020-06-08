In the clinic for June 8, 2020

|Company
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., of Seattle
|ALPN-101
|Dual CD28/ICOS co-stimulation antagonist
|Autoimmune and inflammatory diseases
|Updated results in healthy volunteers showed drug was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events; pharmacokinetics and pharmacogenomics exhibited desirable dose dependence, with increasing doses corresponding to increasing duration of complete or near-complete target saturation as well as inhibition of antibody responses to keyhole limpet hemocyanin immunization
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Exenatide once-weekly suspension
|GLP-1 receptor agonist
|Type 2 diabetes
|Study testing prefilled, single-dose autoinjector in Chinese patients stopped based on strategic considerations impacting clinical development of exenatide once-weekly suspension in China
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., of New York, and Basel, Switzerland
|AXO-AAV-GM1
|Gene therapy
|Type II (late infantile and juvenile onset) GM1 gangliosidosis
|Completed enrollment in low-dose cohort in phase I/II study, at a dose of 1.5x1013 vg/kg delivered intravenously; study on track to report 6-month data from low-dose cohort by fourth quarter of 2020
|Bavarian Nordic A/S, of Copenhagen
|MVA-BN WEV
|Prophylactic vaccine
|Equine encephalitis viruses (western, eastern and Venezuelan)
|Top-line results from healthy volunteers showed vaccine was well-tolerated and immunogenic across all dose groups; neutralizing antibody responses were observed in all dose groups, with peak levels reached after second vaccination; responses detected as early as 2 weeks after first vaccination in highest dose group
|Blueprint Medicines Corp., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Avapritinib
|Kinase inhibitor
|Indolent systemic mastocytosis
|Updated data from part 1 of Pioneer trial showed treatment resulted in deepening improvements in overall disease symptoms, as measured by Indolent SM Symptom Assessment Form (ISM-SAF) total symptom score, and was well-tolerated through 24 weeks of follow-up; mean percent change from baseline was -35% in avapritinib 25 mg QD group (n=10) vs. -4% in placebo group; mean percent change from baseline in ISM-SAF skin domain score was -38%for avapritinib vs. +11% for placebo
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc., of Hampton, N.J.
|CDX-0159
|KIT inhibitor
|Chronic urticaria
|Data from healthy subjects showed favorable safety profile as well as durable reductions of plasma tryptase, consistent with systemic mast cell suppression; a single dose induced dose-dependent tryptase reduction below the level of assay detection within days at doses as low as 1 mg/kg and maintained suppression for 2+ months at 3 mg/kg and above
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-3381916 and LY-3300054
|IDO-1 inhibitor and anti-PD-L1 checkpoint antibody
|Solid tumors
|Study terminated due to strategic business decision
|Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Guselkumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting IL-23
|Hidradenitis suppurativa
|Study withdrawn due to COVID-19
|Junshi Biosciences Ltd., of Shanghai, and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|JS-016
|SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody
|COVID-19
|Dosed first healthy volunteer in China study
|Neurana Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego
|Tolperisone
|Skeletal muscle relaxant
|Muscle spasms
|Enrolled first patient in study to test central nervous effects of drug in acute and painful muscle spasms without drowsiness or impact on cognitive function
|Precision Biosciences Inc., of Durham, N.C.
|PBCAR-269A
|Allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy targeting BCMA
|Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
|Dosed first patient in phase I/IIa trial
|Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|SRP-9003
|Gene therapy
|Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2E
|Results from 3 participants in high-dose cohort measured at 60 days showed mean expression of 72.3% of transduced beta-SG, properly localized to the muscle sarcolemma, as measured by immunohistochemistry, exceeding predefined measure of success (50% positive fibers, which was previously achieved in cohort 1); all showed robust quantification of beta-SG, as measured by Western blot, with mean beta-SG of 62.1% of normal control, and reduction in serum creatine kinase levels (reduction of 89.1% from baseline); 1-year data from low-dose cohort showed all 3 participants continue to demonstrate improvements from baseline across all functional measures
|Phase II
|Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C.
|Berotralstat
|Oral antagonist of plasma kallikrein
|Hereditary angioedema
|New data from Apex-2 and Apex-S studies showed sustained decreases in attack frequency and improvements in quality of life scores over 48 weeks; in Apex-2, 31 patients on treatment had baseline attack rate of 2.9/month, which declined to 1.5/month after 1 month and to 1/month at 12 months; in Apex-S, patients had median attack rate of 0/month in 6 of 12 months, including month 12
|CSL Behring, of Melbourne, Australia, a unit of CSL Ltd.
|Garadacimab (CSL-312)
|Factor XIIa-inhibitory monoclonal antibody
|Hereditary angioedema
|Data showed study met primary endpoint, demonstrating reduced number of attacks compared to placebo; mean percentage reductions were 88.68%, 98.94% and 90.50% in 3 garadacimab groups (75 mg, 200 mg and 600 mg subcutaneous doses) vs. placebo
|Fibrogen Inc., of San Francisco
|Pamrevlumab
|CTGF-targeting monoclonal antibody
|COVID-19
|Started open-label phase II/III Borea study testing drug vs. standard of care in about 68 patients with hospitalized COVID-19 infection; primary objective is to assess the effect on blood oxygenation
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif., and Galapagos NV, of Mechelen, Belgium
|Filgotinib
|Oral JAK1 inhibitor
|Psoriatic arthritis
|Analyses from 2 studies, Equator and Equator-2, showed rapid sustained reductions in inflammatory biomarkers in patients with moderate to severe PsA; consistently demonstrated a statistically significant higher proportion of patients achieving ACR20 response vs. placebo across all subgroups; achieved a higher proportion of ACR50 response and Psoriatic Arthritis Disease Activity Score of low disease activity vs. placebo, reaching statistical significance in most subgroups; response patterns from open-label extension (OLE) study showed majority of patients who achieved minimal disease activity (MDA) and ACR50 response in original Equator trial maintained MDA and ACR50 at week 52 and a proportion of nonresponders in Equator achieved those responses in OLE study; in total, at week 52 of OLE, 33.6% of patients achieved MDA response and 55% achieved ACR50 response
|Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., of San Diego
|Crinecerfont (NBI-74788)
|Oral, nonsteroidal corticotropin-releasing factor type 1 receptor antagonist
|Classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia
|Data demonstrated meaningful reductions in elevated adrenocorticotropic hormone and 17-hydroxyprogesterone levels (by 54% to 75%) at all doses studied, together with a dose-related decrease in androstenedione levels, ranging from 21% to 64%; at the highest dose, 75% of patients showed a response of at least 50% reduction from baseline for each of the 3 hormone markers at day 14
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Hamilton, Bermuda
|Mavrilimumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor receptor alpha
|Severe COVID-19 pneumonia and hyperinflammation
|None of the 13 patients treated with mavrilimumab in phase II/III trial died compared to 27% of the 26 patients in the control group (p=0.086); 8% of mavrilimumab-treated patients progressed to mechanical ventilation compared to 35% of the control group (p=0.077); 100% of mavrilimumab-treated patients and 65% of control group patients attained clinical improvement (p=0.0001)
|Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, of Geneva, and Neurorx Inc., of Radnor, Pa.
|RLF-100 (aviptadil)
|Vasoactive intestinal polypeptide
|Critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure
|Expanded study to include patients receiving high flow oxygen and noninvasive ventilation, in addition to those on ventilators
|Phase III
|Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., of Brisbane, Calif.
|Palforzia
|Peanut allergen
|Peanut allergy
|In the ARC004 study, after 2 years of daily treatment, more than 80% of patients had desensitization to 2,000 mg peanut protein; in the Artemis study, after 9 months, patients reported high mean total scale scores for effectiveness and satisfaction and moderate scores for convenience on the Treatment Satisfaction Questionnaire for Medication
|Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo
|Roxadustat
|Inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl-hydroxylase
|Anemia in nondialysis-dependent patients with stage 3–5 chronic kidney disease
|In the Dolomites study, roxadustat was noninferior to darbepoetin for a correction of hemoglobin levels during the first 24 weeks with 89.5% for roxadustat vs. 78% for darbepoetin; roxadustat was superior to darbepoetin for the decrease in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol with a least square mean difference of -0.403 mmol/L (p<0.01) and for time to first intravenous iron use with a hazard ratio of 0.45 (p=0.004)
|Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC, of Waltham, Mass.
|Qinlock (ripretinib)
|Tyrosine kinase switch control inhibitor
|Fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor
|Data from the Invictus study published in The Lancet Oncology showed Qinlock produced a progression-free survival of 6.3 months compared to 1 month for placebo (p<0.0001); median overall survival was 15.1 months for Qinlock compared to 6.6 months for placebo
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-900014
|Ultra-rapid formulation of insulin lispro
|Type 2 diabetes
|Enrollment in study comparing drug to Humalog suspended due to COVID-19
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Taltz (ixekizumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 17A
|Active psoriatic arthritis
|In the Spirit-Head-to-Head study, 49% of patients taking Taltz achieved minimal disease activity (MDA) compared to 33% of patients taking Humira (adalimumab); 47% of patients taking Taltz plus methotrexate achieved MDA compared to 47% of patients taking Humira plus methotrexate; 47% of patients taking Taltz plus a conventional synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (csDMARD) achieved MDA compared to 44% of patients taking Humira plus a csDMARD
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Takhzyro (lanadelumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting kallikrein
|Hereditary angioedema
|In the open-label extension of the Help study, mean monthly attack rates was 0.18 compared to 0.26 at the end of the original study
|Phase IV
|Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|Strensiq (asfotase alfa)
|Recombinant glycoprotein
|Hypophosphatasia
|Study withdrawn after portfolio review and in light of COVID-19 pandemic
