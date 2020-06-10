Other news to note for June 10, 2020

Akadeum Life Sciences Inc., of Ann Arbor, Mich., and San Diego-based Nanocellect Biomedical Inc. have teamed up to improve rare cell workflows and results. The collaboration seeks to achieve this by first performing a gentle cell enrichment using Akadeum’s microbubbles, followed by high precision selection of the rare cells of interest using Nanocellect’s Wolf cell sorter. The cells are then loaded into a microplate to facilitate downstream applications and sequencing.

The American Association of Clinical Chemistry has kicked off a competition to support innovative research in diagnostic testing. Up to three winners will receive a sample set from AACC’s Universal Sample Bank, valued at up to $25,000, which includes samples from hundreds of health individuals collected to aid medical studies.

Fairfield, Conn.-based Calmare Therapeutics Inc. has secured a five-year, $2.5 million Federal Supply Service contract from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs for its Calmare pain therapy devices.

Cota Inc., of Boston, said it has joined the COVID-19 Evidence Accelerator program, a joint initiative of Friends of Cancer Research and the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration. The program aims to deliver real-world understanding of the novel coronavirus.

Paris-based Curadigm, a spin-off of Nanobiotix SA, presented data at the American Association of Cancer Research 2020 virtual meeting showing its Nanoprimer technology can increase the efficacy of RNA-based therapeutics by up to 50% by decreasing rapid live clearance.

Helixbind Inc., of Boxborough, Mass., has clinched a $3 million grant from the National Institutes of health to accelerate the development of its Rapid direct-from-blood diagnostic platform for invasive bloodstream infections.

Hematogenix Laboratory Services LLC, of Tinley Park, Ill., reported the availability of COVID-19 antibody testing using the Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 test developed by Roche, of Basel, Switzerland.

London-based Huma said the National Health Service’s digital transformation unit, NHSX, is using its Medopad COVID-19 remote patient monitoring platform at six sites to help care for patients with coronavirus symptoms.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems SpA, of Bologna, Italy, has inked an exclusive agreement with Houston-based Healgen Scientific LLC to distribute the latter’s COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette antibody test in North America.

San Jose, Calif.-based Neuspera Medical Inc. has completed the first chronic clinical implants of its wireless neuromodulation system on the sacral nerve. The procedures are part of the company’s recently launched SANS-UUI two-stage, seamless pivotal trial to support FDA approval for patients with urinary urgency incontinence.

Orasure Technologies Inc., of Bethlehem, Pa., said it has been awarded a $629,217 contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) for the detection of human anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in oral fluid specimens. According to the company, there are currently no oral fluid-based antibody tests for COVID-19 available with automated assays. This support from BARDA will help Orasure complete development and file for U.S. FDA emergency use authorization.

Tyto Care Ltd., of New York and Netanya, Israel, and Swica, a Winterthur, Switzerland-based health insurance company, reported their partnership to integrate Tyto Care's Tytohome solution into the existing offering from Swica's telemedicine company, Santé24. Tytohome is supplementing Santé24's phone-based telemedicine offering by enabling patients with a Tytohome device to perform guided, comprehensive self-examinations.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Newport Beach, Calif., has launched its COVx-RT lateral flow immunoassay, a rapid, point-of-care test for qualitative detection and differentiation of IgM and IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, in the U.S. Vivera said it has filed an emergency use authorization with the FDA and is working on a second point-of-care serology test.