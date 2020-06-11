Other news to note for June 11, 2020

Dariohealth Corp., of Ramat Gan, Israel, said it has inked two remote patient monitoring agreements, just months after launching in the U.S., and is working to enroll patients as quickly as possible.

Genetron Holdings Ltd., of Beijing, has partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass., to expand precision cancer diagnostics and monitoring in Chinese hospitals. Under the agreement, the partnership will introduce Genetron’s medium-throughput next-generation sequencing system, Genetron S5, to public hospitals across China, promoting its use in more fields, such as reproductive health, genetic disease and pathological microorganism testing.

Savannah, Ga.-based Hawkeye Systems Inc. and New York-based Ikon Supplies have formed a joint venture to develop personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves, gowns and sanitizer.

Tucson-based Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has signed three new distributor agreements to promote its products in Nordic and European countries. The agreements are with Oslo-based Bionordika AS(Denmark), for Denmark; Explorea s.r.o., of Prague, for the Czech Republic and Elta 90 M Ltd., of Sofia, Bulgaria, for that country.

Nanotronics Inc., of Brooklyn, N.Y., unveiled Nhale, a low-cost bi-level positive air pressure (BIPAP) device to address noninvasive respiratory support needs in COVID-19 patients. The device has received an emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA.

San Diego-based Patientsafe Solutions Inc. reported new mobile video capabilities for its Patienttouch platform to improve clinical workflow and care coordination during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Personalis Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., is partnering with Beijing-based Berry Genomics Co. Ltd. as it expand its China operations. Berry Genomics will provide Personalis with certain services and local support as the latter establishes a wholly owned subsidiary in Shanghai. The expansion includes building out laboratory capacity for local customers using Personalis’ ImmunoID Next Platform and a local sales and marketing team.

Amsterdam-based Royal Philips NV said its Lumify with Reacts is now commercially available in Japan. The hand-held device allows for portable diagnostic ultrasound imaging via a mobile app.

Sexton Biotechnologies, of Indianapolis, reported a new collaboration with Biospherix Ltd., of Parish, N.Y., to create a fully enclosed, modular fill-finish system for emerging cell and gene therapy needs. The partnership will combine Sexton's off-the-shelf fill system, the Sexton Biotechnologies AF-500, with Biospherix's Cytocentric isolator technology, allowing rapid process development and implementation of Good Manufacturing Practice Fill-Finish.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, said that an application for emergency use authorization is under review at the U.S. FDA for its COVI-TRACK in vitro diagnostic test kit for the independent detection of IgG and IgM antibodies in sera of patients exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Terramera Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, reported the launch of a collaborative project within Canada’s Digital Technology Supercluster to predict COVID-19 virus variations. The company has provided CA$1.8 million (US$1.32 million) in initial funding to the project. Working with partners such as Microsoft and the University of British Columbia, Terramera will deliver computational models to identify and combat future mutants of SARS-CoV-2. Other project partners include Menten AI, Promis Neurosciences and D-Wave.