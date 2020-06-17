|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|ATA-188
|Off-the-shelf, allogeneic EBV-specific T-cell immunotherapy
|Progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
|Enrolled first patient in phase Ib study; trial will measure change in disability measures compared to baseline and will include multiple measures of function and various biomarkers
|Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., of San Rafael, Calif.
|Valoctocogene roxaparvovec
|Gene therapy
|Severe hemophilia A
|Additional data from 4-year update of phase I/II study showed 93% reduction from baseline in annualized bleed rate (ABR) in 6e13-vg/kg cohort, with mean ABR of 1.3 and median of 0 in year 4 and 96% reduction in mean factor VIII usage to 5.4 infusions per year cumulatively; among 7 participants in 6e13-vg/kg cohort, 6 (86%) were bleed-free in fourth year; in 4e13-vg/kg cohort, cumulative mean ABR was reduced by 93% to 0.9 with continued absence of target joint bleeds in 5 of 6 subjects during 3 years observed, which represents a 93% reduction from baseline; 96% reduction in mean FVIII usage to 5.7 infusions per year cumulatively over 3 years from baseline
|Dynavax Technologies Corp., of Emeryville, Calif., and Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|SD-101
|Targets Toll-like receptor 9
|Metastatic melanoma or recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma
|Phase Ib/II study testing combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) terminated following strategic restructuring
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Hamilton, Bermuda
|Mavrilimumab
|Fully human monoclonal antibody targeting GM-CSF receptor alpha
|COVID-19 pneumonia
|28-day clinical outcomes data, published in The Lancet Rheumatology, showed treated patients had earlier and improved outcomes vs. controls; drug set to be evaluated in phase II/III trial
|Nantpharma LLC, of Culver City, Calif.
|NANT-008
|Nanoparticle-based formulation of polymeric micelles encapsulating paclitaxel
|Metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma
|Phase Ib/II study testing combination with 5-fluorouracil, bevacizumab, leucovorin and oxaliplatin suspended on institutional review board recommendation
|Phase II
|Affimed NV, of Heidelberg, Germany
|AFM-24
|Tetravalent, bispecific EGFR/CD16A-binding innate cell engager
|Advanced solid EGFR-expressing malignancies
|Completed first dose cohort in phase I/IIa trial in patients whose disease has progressed after treatment with previous cancer therapies, with no dose-limiting toxicity observed; study cleared to proceed to cohort 2
|Akero Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|AKR-001
|Engineered to mimic biological activity profile of native FGF21
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|Dosed first subject in cohort C in patients with compensated cirrhosis, Child-Pugh class A, as part of the expansion of phase IIa Balanced trial; primary objective of cohort C is to assess safety and tolerability in NASH patients at greatest risk of progressing to end-stage liver disease
|Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China
|APG-1387
|IAP antagonist
|Chronic hepatitis B
|Dosed first patient in China; study testing combination with entecavir in both treatment-naive and -experienced patients; 104 patients to be enrolled globally
|Ascletis Pharma Inc., of Hangzhou, China, and Sagimet Biosciences Inc., of Shaoxing, China
|TVB-2640
|FASN inhibitor
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|Results from Fascinate-1 trial showed drug significantly reduced liver fat, the primary efficacy endpoint, with a 61% responder rate in 50-mg group; participants also showed improvement in markers of liver function and fibrosis; TVB-2640 also significantly decreased ALT by up to 20.4% and LDL-cholesterol by up to 7.6% at week 12; an additional 50-mg cohort of 25-30 patients in China has started screening
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Durvalumab and tremelimumab
|Anti-PD-L1 antibody and anti-CTLA4 antibody
|Bladder cancer
|Study testing neoadjuvant therapy in patients ineligible for cisplatin terminated due to low accrual
|Biosig Technologies Inc., of Westport, Conn.
|Merimepodib
|Broad-spectrum antiviral
|Advanced COVID-19
|Started the clinical trial testing merimepodib plus remdesivir
|Cara Therapeutics Inc., of Stamford, Conn.
|Korsuva (difelikefalin)
|Kappa opioid receptor agonist
|Moderate to severe pruritus in atopic dermatitis patients
|Enrollment target increased from 320 patients to 410 patients after a prespecified interim conditional power assessment; completion of enrollment expected in fourth quarter of 2020
|Contrafect Corp., of Yonkers, N.Y.
|Exebacase
|Recombinant lysin
|Staph aureus bloodstream infections
|Clinical responder rate at day 14 was 70.4% for exebacase plus antibiotics and 60% for antibiotics alone (p=0.314); in the methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus subgroup responder rates were 42.8 percentage points higher (p=0.010); exebacase plus antibiotics produced a 21-percentage point reduction in the 30-day all-cause mortality (p=0.056)
|Evgen Pharma plc, of Cheshire, U.K.
|SFX-01
|Up-regulates Nrf2 pathway
|COVID-19
|Drug selected for evaluation in phase II/III trial to be sponsored by University of Dundee to test whether it can reduce severity or prevent onset of acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19
|Inflarx NV, of Jena, Germany
|IFX-1
|Monoclonal antibody targeting complement factor C5a
|Severe COVID-19 pneumonia
|In the phase II portion, 28-day all-cause mortality was 13% for 15 patients treated with IFX-1 and 27% for 15 patients given best supportive care; independent data safety monitoring board recommended continuation of the trial into the phase III part
|Remegen Co. Ltd., of Yantai, China
|RC-48 (disitamab vedotin)
|HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate
|HER2-expressing advanced or metastatic gastric cancer
|Results from study in heavily treated patients showed confirmed objective response rate of 23.6%, with median progression-free survival of 4.1 months; median overall survival was 7.5 months
|Phase III
|Daré Bioscience Inc. of San Diego
|DARE-BV1
|Thermosetting bioadhesive hydrogel containing clindamycin phosphate
|Bacterial vaginosis
|Started the Dare-BVfree study in 240 patients; primary endpoint is clinical cure of bacterial vaginosis, defined as resolution of specified clinical signs and symptoms 21 to 30 days after enrollment in the study
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Emgality (galcanezumab-gnlm)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting calcitonin gene-related peptide
|Episodic and chronic migraine
|In a post-hoc analysis of the Evolve-1 and Evolve-2 studies, patients with episodic migraine treated with Emgality experienced 68.6 fewer severity-weighted hours of pain per month on average than at baseline compared to 36.2 fewer hours for placebo; patients with chronic migraine treated with Emgality experienced 102.6 fewer severity-weighted hours of pain per month compared to 44.4 fewer hours for placebo
|Recordati SpA, of Milan, Italy
|Isturisa (osilodrostat)
|Oral inhibitor of 11-beta-hydroxylase
|Cushing’s disease
|In the Linc-4 study, 77% of patients taking Isturisa achieved normal mean urinary free cortisol (mUFC) at 12 weeks compared to 8% of patients taking placebo (p<0.0001); 81% of patients had sustained improvements in mUFC levels over 36 weeks
