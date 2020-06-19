|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Clover Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of Perth, Australia, and Chengdu, China
|SCB-2019
|COVID-19 S-Trimer subunit vaccine candidate
|COVID-19
|Initiated trial testing combination with Glaxosmithkline plc’s pandemic adjuvant system and Dynavax Corp.’s CpG 1018 adjuvant; preliminary data expected in August 2020
|Cohbar Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif.
|CB4-211
|Mitochondria-based therapeutic
|Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
|Study in healthy non-obese subjects and subjects with NAFLD suspended due to COVID-19
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|IW-6463
|CNS-penetrant soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator
|Neurodegenerative disease
|Study in healthy elderly participants terminated; some subjects could not complete second crossover period due to COVID-19-related site closure; study closed to allow analysis of all collected data
|Nkmax America Inc., of Santa Ana, Calif.
|SNK-01
|Autologous natural killer cell immunotherapy
|Plaque psoriasis
|Study withdrawn
|Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsvaerd, Denmark
|AM-833
|Once-weekly subcutaneous amylin analogue
|Obesity
|20-week combination trial with once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg showed patients receiving highest dose lost an average of 17.1% body weight from a mean baseline body weight of 95.1 kg (secondary endpoint)
|Uniqure NV, of Amsterdam
|AMT-130
|Gene therapy
|Huntington disease
|Treated first 2 patients in phase I/II trial
|Phase II
|Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Victoria, British Columbia
|Voclosporin
|Calcineurin inhibitor; IL-2 receptor antagonist
|Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis
|Study terminated due to low recruitment rate
|Azevan Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Bethlehem, Pa.
|SRX-246
|Small-molecule vasopressin-1a receptor antagonist
|Post traumatic stress disorder
|Study suspended due to COVID-19
|Cymabay Therapeutics Inc., of Newark, Calif.
|Seladelpar
|Targets PPAR-delta
|Primary biliary cholangitis
|New pruritis and quality of life data from open-label study showed substantial improvement in pruritus (VAS ≥ 20-point decrease) at 1 year in patients with moderate to severe pruritus (VAS ≥ 40 at BL), seen in 58% and 93% in 5/10-mg and 10-mg groups, respectively; about half experienced baseline sleep disturbance due to itch as measured by the 5-D itch score and that improvement in sleep disturbance at 1 year was observed in 81% (5/10 mg) and 78% (10 mg)
|Finch Therapeutics Group Inc., of Somerville, Mass.
|CP-101
|Oral microbiome drug
|Prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection
|Met primary endpoint in Prism trial, with 74.5% of recurrent CDI patients who received a single administration achieving sustained clinical cure through week 8, a statistically significant improvement vs. 61.5% of patients in control group who received standard-of-care antibiotic therapy alone (p<0.05)
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland, and Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif.
|CAD-106 and CNP-520
|Anti-amyloid immunotherapy and BACE inhibitor
|Alzheimer’s disease
|Phase II/III study in patients at risk for onset of clinical symptoms of AD terminated after planned review by data monitoring committee of unblinded data identified worsening in some measures of cognitive function
|Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsvaerd, Denmark
|AM-833
|Once-weekly subcutaneous amylin analogue
|Obesity
|Headline data showed 26-week trial in 706 people with obesity or who were overweight with at least 1 weight-related co-morbidity met primary endpoint, demonstrating weight loss of 10.8% at the 4.5-mg dose, compared to a weight loss of 3% with placebo, reaching statistical significance
|Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|OPS-2071
|Fluoroquinolone candidate
|Crohn’s disease
|Study in patients showing symptoms of active inflammation terminated due to decision of sponsor
|Reistone Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|SHR-0302
|Selective small-molecule JAK1 inhibitor
|Moderate and severe alopecia areata
|Dosed first patient in study running in China, the U.S. and Australia
|Ridgeback Biotherapeutics Inc., of Miami
|EIDD-2801
|Oral nucleoside analogue
|COVID-19
|Launched 2 trials; Study 203 will enroll recently symptomatic, newly diagnosed patients in a home, or out of hospital, setting; Study 2004 will enroll hospitalized patients with COVID-19
|Sanofi SA, of Paris
|Fitusiran
|Once-monthly, subcutaneous RNAi therapeutic
|Hemophilia A and B
|Long-term results from open-label extension study demonstrated sustained antithrombin lowering (a reduction of around 75% from baseline), resulting in median peak thrombin values at the lower end of the range observed in healthy volunteer participants; low overall median annualized bleed rate (ABR) of 0.84; median ABR in non-inhibitor subgroup was 1.01 vs. pre-study median of 2 for patients previously on prophylactic treatment and 12 for patients previously on demand; in inhibitor subgroup, median ABRs were 0.44 vs. pre-study median of 42; low overall spontaneous bleeds (overall median of 0.38), with median ABRs by subgroup of 0.33 (non-inhibitor) and 0.39 (inhibitors)
|Phase III
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany, and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Jardiance (empagliflozin)
|SGLT2 inhibitor
|Chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or preserved ejection fraction
|Full results from Emperial-Reduced and Emperial-Preserved trials related to exercise ability and symptom improvement showed no significant difference in change from baseline to week 12 in exercise ability with Jardiance vs. placebo, as measured by 6-minute walk test; in Emperial-Reduced, median 6-minute walk test increased by 13.5 meters vs. 18 meters with placebo, and in Emperial-Preserved, the increase was 10 meters vs. 5 meters with placebo; mean improvement in total symptom score of the KCCQ from baseline to week 12 was 4.55 points higher for Jardiance vs. placebo
|Genentech, of South San Francisco, a member of the Roche Group
|Ipatasertib
|Oral drug designed to bind to all 3 isoforms of AKT to block P13K/AKT signaling pathway
|Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer
|Ipatential150 study met co-primary endpoint of radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) in patients whose tumors had PTEN loss; in combination with abiraterone and prednisone/prednisolone, treatment provided statistically significant reduction in risk of disease worsening or death, compared to current standard of care (abiraterone and prednisone/prednisolone) plus placebo; the other co-primary endpoint of rPFS in overall study population was not met
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.