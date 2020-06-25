|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|9 Meters Biopharma Inc., of Raleigh, N.C.
|NM-002
|Long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist
|Short bowel syndrome
|Started phase Ib/IIa trial; top-line results expected in first half of 2021
|Aiviva Biopharma Inc., of Newport Beach, Calif.
|AIV-001
|Multikinase inhibitor formulated for prolonged drug release via intradermal treatment
|Dermal scarring
|Completed phase I/IIa study in subjects undergoing abdominoplasty, with results showing drug was well-tolerated, with pharmacokinetics analysis showing prolonged drug residence around treated incisional wound with very low systemic exposure detected; reduction in fibrosis within 7-10 days post wounding
|Kiadis Pharma NV, of Amsterdam, the Netherlands
|K-NK003
|Natural killer (NK) cell therapy
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|First of up to 56 adults with relapsed/refractory disease enrolled and treated in off-the-shelf NK cell therapy consisting of 6 doses of 1 x 107 cells/kg to 1 x 108 cells/kg following reinduction chemotherapy; goal is to establish safety and determine optimal dosing and overall response rate
|Neoimmunetech Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|NT-17 (efineptakin alfa)
|Long-acting human IL-7
|Relapsed/refractory advanced solid tumors
|Dosed first patient in phase Ib/IIa trial in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.)
|Noxopharm Ltd., of Sydney
|Veyonda
|Blocks cGAS-STING signaling
|COVID-19
|Started its Noxcovid clinical program with a study in Europe testing Veyonda as potential treatment of cytokine storm and septic shock resulting from COVID-19
|Phase II
|Acceleron Pharma Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Sotatercept
|Ligand trap for members of the TGF-beta superfamily
|Pulmonary arterial hypertension
|Top-line results from Pulsar trial showed patients on stable background PAH-specific therapies treated with sotatercept experienced statistically significant reduction in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR), the trial’s primary endpoint, at week 24 vs. placebo
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (ifenprodil)
|NMDA receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|Received ethics approval for U.S. study sites for phase IIb/III study
|Assembly Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco
|ABI-H2158
|Second-generation core inhibitor
|Chronic hepatitis B infection
|Started study testing combination with entecavir vs. placebo with entecavir in treatment-naïve patients with HBeAg-positive chronic hepatitis B infection without cirrhosis
|Bergenbio ASA, of Bergen, Norway
|Bemcentinib
|Selective ALX kinase inhibitor
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|Data from cohort B, stage 1 of the trial testing combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) in patients with confirmed progression on prior immune checkpoint therapy showed 7 of 12 scored positive in the composite-AXL immunohistochemistry biomarker (c-AXL), and 6 of those 7 reported clinical benefit, including one partial response and one unconfirmed partial response, with 2.5-fold improvement in median progression-free survival; overall survival (OS) update from cohort A showed cAXL-positive patients reported OS of 79% and median OS of 17.3 months vs. 60% and 12.4 months, respectively, for cAXL-negative patients
|Geneuro SA, of Geneva
|Temelimab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting pathogenic retroviral envelope protein pHERV-W Env
|Multiple sclerosis
|First patient included in study at Karolinska Institutet’s Academic Specialist Center in Stockholm; 1-year study to enroll 40 patients whose disability progresses without relapses; despite delay due to COVID-19, results remain expected in second half of 2021
|Insmed Inc., of Bridgewater, N.J.
|Brensocatib
|Dipeptidyl peptidase I inhibitor
|Noncystic fibrosis bronchiectasis
|Willow study met primary endpoint, with study drug prolonging time to first pulmonary exacerbation over 24-week treatment vs. placebo (p=0.027 for 10 mg; p=0.044 for 25 mg); risk of exacerbation at any time during trial vs. placebo was reduced by 42% for 10-mg group (p=0.029) and by 38% for 25 mg group (p=0.046); at 10 mg, study drug resulted in 36% reduction in rate of pulmonary exacerbations vs. placebo, a key secondary endpoint (p=0.041)
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc., of San Diego
|Pelareorep
|Oncolytic retrovirus therapy
|Breast cancer
|Investigator-sponsored single-arm Irene study will assess pelareorep in combination with anti-PD-1 retifanlimab (Incyte Corp.) in 25 individuals with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative disease; co-primary endpoints are safety and objective response rate; secondary endpoints include progression-free survival, overall survival and duration of response
|Theravance Biopharma Inc., of Dublin
|TD-0903
|JAK inhibitor
|Acute lung injury
|First participant hospitalized with ALI caused by COVID-19 infection dosed in 2-part study; first part will assess safety, tolerability and response to treatment in ascending-dose cohorts, with each patient dosed for 7 days; second part will expand to hospital-based sites in U.K. and other European countries and in U.S.
|Phase III
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Charlottesville, Va.
|AD-04 (repurposed ondansetron)
|5-HT 3 receptor antagonist
|Alcohol use disorder
|Recruitment initiated in Poland in pivotal Onward trial targeting participants with certain genotypes related to serotonin transporter and receptor genes; additional sites expected to open during third quarter of 2020
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|PT-010 (budesonide + glycopyrronium + formoterol fumarate)
|Beta 2 adrenoceptor agonist; muscarinic receptor antagonist
|Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
|In Ethos trial, triple-combination therapy achieved 24% reduction (p<0.001) in rate of moderate or severe exacerbations vs. glycopyrronium + formoterol fumarate and 13% reduction (p=0.003) vs. PT-009 (budesonide + formoterol fumarate) in those with moderate to very severe disease; in key secondary endpoint, PT-010 showed 46% reduction in risk of all-cause mortality vs. glycopyrronium + formoterol fumarate (unadjusted p=0.01); findings published in The New England Journal of Medicine
|Moberg Pharma AB, of Stockholm
|MOB-015 (topical terbinafine)
|Squalene epoxidase inhibitor
|Onychomycosis
|European study that enrolled 452 participants met primary endpoint, showing noninferiority vs. topical ciclopirox in complete cure of target toenail at 52 weeks (1.8% vs. 1.6%, respectively), with mycological cure achieved in 84% vs. 42%, respectively
|Novan Inc., of Morrisville, N.C.
|SB-206 (berdazimer sodium topical gel)
|Nitricil nitric oxide-releasing polymer
|Molluscum contagiosum infection
|Additional pivotal B-Simple4 trial expected to enroll first participant in September 2020, with top-line efficacy results targeted for late second quarter 2021
